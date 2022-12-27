ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Police chase in Wisconsin ends after suspect crashes in Lake County, spurring manhunt in Wadsworth

A police pursuit that started in Wisconsin ended in Lake County Friday morning and spurred a manhunt after the suspect fled on foot into a wooded area near Wadsworth. The Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin Police Department began pursuing a Dodge Journey around 2 a.m. Friday. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and other surrounding police departments were […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man accused his neighbors of stealing from him before firing shots in Ingleside, police say

Authorities say a man became upset his neighbors were walking around the neighborhood, accused them of stealing and then fired shots in Ingleside. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded just after midnight early Monday morning to the 35600 block of North Franklin Avenue in Ingleside. Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said deputies […]
INGLESIDE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

$5 million bond for man charged with murdering his own brother by ‘pummeling him’ in Gurnee

A man is being held on a $5 million bond after prosecutors say he “pummeled” his brother to death during a verbal argument at a home in Gurnee on Christmas Day. Kevin N. Biron-Bomis, 50, of Gurnee, was charged with one count of first-degree murder. Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Stephen Scheller said officers responded […]
GURNEE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Probation for Crystal Lake man who was found with gun, drugs in his car in McHenry County

A Crystal Lake man has been sentenced to probation after sheriff’s deputies found him illegally possessing a gun and cannabis during a traffic stop in McHenry County. Benjamin K. Sherwood, 19, of Crystal Lake, was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 30-500 grams, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon […]
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Coroner releases sketches, seeks help in identifying woman whose skeletal remains were found in Libertyville

The coroner, who is still working to identify a woman whose skeletal remains were found in Libertyville, is hopeful that someone might recognize her unique tattoos and identify her. The Libertyville Police Department responded around 8:15 a.m. on November 19 to the 1800 block of Hollister Drive in Libertyville. The 1800 block of Hollister Drive […]
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Firefighters rescue driver after vehicle drives approximately 100 feet onto icy pond in Lakewood

Firefighters assisted a woman to shore after she drove her car approximately 100 feet out onto a pond in Lakewood Thursday evening, authorities said. The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department and Lakewood Police Department responded around 8:50 p.m. Thursday to the area of Turnberry Trail and Bonnie Ridge Road for a report of a water […]
VILLAGE OF LAKEWOOD, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Former attorney turned legal marketer honored for helping end lengthy police standoff in Highland Park

An attorney turned legal marketer, who is a Highland Park resident, was awarded for helping police with negotiations and ending a 12-hour standoff with a subject at a Highland Park home in September. The incident began around 10 a.m. on September 16 in the 1300 block of St. Johns Avenue in Highland Park. Bystanders reported […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man out on bond for 2 active DUI cases arrested after allegedly causing drunk driving crash in Buffalo Grove

A man who was on probation for two DUI cases earlier this year was arrested last weekend after he allegedly caused a t-bone crash while drunk in Buffalo Grove, prosecutors said. Kevin Fallon, 68, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence (third offense), aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license, improper left […]
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Round Lake Beach woman out on bond for hitting, injuring her child now charged with punching other child in face

A Round Lake Beach woman, who was out on bond for hitting and injuring her child, has been arrested again for allegedly punching one of her other children, prosecutors said. Jennifer C. Simpson, 28, of Round Lake Beach, was charged with one count of domestic battery causing bodily harm. Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Francis […]
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

23-year-old man flown to the hospital after being extricated from rollover crash in Ringwood

A 23-year-old man had to be extricated from his vehicle and flown to the hospital after a rollover crash in Ringwood Saturday evening, sheriff’s officials said. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to Ringwood Road east of Route 31 in Ringwood. McHenry County Sheriff’s Office […]
RINGWOOD, IL
