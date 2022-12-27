Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
Police investigating after suspect or suspects burglarize Binny’s Beverage Depot in Gurnee
Police are investigating after a suspect or suspects forced entry to the Binny’s Beverage Depot in Gurnee and burglarized the business early Wednesday morning. The Gurnee Police Department responded to the business, which is located at 6911 West Grand Avenue in Gurnee, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Gurnee Police Department...
Police had responded to 14 domestic incidents involving Kisliak family before Buffalo Grove murder-suicide
Police responded to 14 different 911 calls for domestic incidents involving the Kisliak family before a murder-suicide that left five dead, including two children, in Buffalo Grove, records show. The Buffalo Grove Police Department had responded on November 30 to a well-being check on a woman in the 2800 block...
Waukegan man arrested after allegedly cheating while gambling at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines
Police arrested a Waukegan man after they say he cheated while gambling at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, leading to him winning when he was actually losing. The Des Plaines Police Department said they responded on Friday to the Rivers Casino, 3000 South River Road in Des Plaines, for a report of a theft.
Police chase in Wisconsin ends after suspect crashes in Lake County, spurring manhunt in Wadsworth
A police pursuit that started in Wisconsin ended in Lake County Friday morning and spurred a manhunt after the suspect fled on foot into a wooded area near Wadsworth. The Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin Police Department began pursuing a Dodge Journey around 2 a.m. Friday. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and other surrounding police departments were […]
Police increasing patrols after shooting in Winthrop Harbor
Police say they will be conducting extra patrols after shots were fired in a residential area in Winthrop Harbor Thursday morning. The Winthrop Harbor Police Department responded to the 1400 block of 3rd Street in Winthrop Harbor early Thursday morning. Officers received a call that someone fired shots. No injuries were reported. The Winthrop Harbor […]
Convicted felon arrested for allegedly possessing rifle, shotgun and drugs in McHenry County
A Wisconsin man, who is a convicted felon, was arrested after he was allegedly found with cocaine, a rifle and a shotgun in McHenry County, court records show. Ernest R. Slavik IV, 46, of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, three counts of felon in possession of a […]
Man accused his neighbors of stealing from him before firing shots in Ingleside, police say
Authorities say a man became upset his neighbors were walking around the neighborhood, accused them of stealing and then fired shots in Ingleside. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded just after midnight early Monday morning to the 35600 block of North Franklin Avenue in Ingleside. Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said deputies […]
Teenager critically injured after being stabbed, beaten by group outside bowling alley in Waukegan
A mother is seeking answers after her teenage boy, who remains unresponsive, was hospitalized after being stabbed and beaten by a group outside of a bowling alley in Waukegan. The mother, who did not want to be publicly named, told Lake and McHenry County Scanner the incident happened on December 16 at Bowlero, 631 Lakehurst […]
$5 million bond for man charged with murdering his own brother by ‘pummeling him’ in Gurnee
A man is being held on a $5 million bond after prosecutors say he “pummeled” his brother to death during a verbal argument at a home in Gurnee on Christmas Day. Kevin N. Biron-Bomis, 50, of Gurnee, was charged with one count of first-degree murder. Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Stephen Scheller said officers responded […]
Probation for Crystal Lake man who was found with gun, drugs in his car in McHenry County
A Crystal Lake man has been sentenced to probation after sheriff’s deputies found him illegally possessing a gun and cannabis during a traffic stop in McHenry County. Benjamin K. Sherwood, 19, of Crystal Lake, was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 30-500 grams, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon […]
Authorities release identity of Zion man who was shot and killed at Stretch’s Bar and Grill in Waukegan
Authorities have identified the 23-year-old man who was fatally shot in the chest during a shooting that left a second man wounded at Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan on Christmas Eve. An autopsy performed Tuesday showed that Anthony Pedroza, 23, of Zion, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest, […]
Police investigating suspected homicide of man in his 40s at Gurnee residence
Police are investigating a suspected homicide after a man in his 40s died after suffering blunt trauma at a residence in Gurnee Sunday. The Gurnee Police Department and Gurnee Fire Department responded around 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Boulevard View in Gurnee. Emergency crews received a call for a report of a […]
Coroner releases sketches, seeks help in identifying woman whose skeletal remains were found in Libertyville
The coroner, who is still working to identify a woman whose skeletal remains were found in Libertyville, is hopeful that someone might recognize her unique tattoos and identify her. The Libertyville Police Department responded around 8:15 a.m. on November 19 to the 1800 block of Hollister Drive in Libertyville. The 1800 block of Hollister Drive […]
Man who was charged with murdering elderly man in Fox Lake now charged with threatening woman with gun
A Round Lake man who was charged with fatally shooting a 77-year-old man in the head at a Fox Lake apartment has now been charged with threatening a woman with a rifle on the night of the murder. Azmi Ibrahim Jr., 37, of the 300 block of Lunar Drive in...
Firefighters rescue driver after vehicle drives approximately 100 feet onto icy pond in Lakewood
Firefighters assisted a woman to shore after she drove her car approximately 100 feet out onto a pond in Lakewood Thursday evening, authorities said. The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department and Lakewood Police Department responded around 8:50 p.m. Thursday to the area of Turnberry Trail and Bonnie Ridge Road for a report of a water […]
Man charged with murder after two men shot, one fatally, at Stretch’s Sports Bar in Waukegan
A Waukegan man has been charged with murder after a man in his 20s and a second man were both shot, one of them fatally, at Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan on Christmas Eve. The Waukegan Police Department responded around 2:20 a.m. Saturday to Stretch’s Sports Bar...
Former attorney turned legal marketer honored for helping end lengthy police standoff in Highland Park
An attorney turned legal marketer, who is a Highland Park resident, was awarded for helping police with negotiations and ending a 12-hour standoff with a subject at a Highland Park home in September. The incident began around 10 a.m. on September 16 in the 1300 block of St. Johns Avenue in Highland Park. Bystanders reported […]
Man out on bond for 2 active DUI cases arrested after allegedly causing drunk driving crash in Buffalo Grove
A man who was on probation for two DUI cases earlier this year was arrested last weekend after he allegedly caused a t-bone crash while drunk in Buffalo Grove, prosecutors said. Kevin Fallon, 68, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence (third offense), aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license, improper left […]
Round Lake Beach woman out on bond for hitting, injuring her child now charged with punching other child in face
A Round Lake Beach woman, who was out on bond for hitting and injuring her child, has been arrested again for allegedly punching one of her other children, prosecutors said. Jennifer C. Simpson, 28, of Round Lake Beach, was charged with one count of domestic battery causing bodily harm. Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Francis […]
23-year-old man flown to the hospital after being extricated from rollover crash in Ringwood
A 23-year-old man had to be extricated from his vehicle and flown to the hospital after a rollover crash in Ringwood Saturday evening, sheriff’s officials said. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to Ringwood Road east of Route 31 in Ringwood. McHenry County Sheriff’s Office […]
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Grayslake, IL
27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Your go-to news source for what's happening in Lake and McHenry County, Illinois. We cover crime, breaking news, government and more.https://www.lakemchenryscanner.com/
Comments / 0