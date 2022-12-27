ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo snowmobile club gets essential workers to hospitals during blizzard

By WKBW Staff
WRTV
 3 days ago
Members of a Buffalo, New York, snowmobile club were out around-the-clock during the blizzard, working to rescue people and get essential workers to their jobs.

The Northern Erie Sno-Seekers Snowmobile Club has heavy-duty equipment designed to shape trails for snowmobiles.

These "groomers" were one of the few things that were able to transport people through the storm.

Northern Erie Sno Seekers transporting essential workers

From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon, members of the club rescued 41 people from Main Street in Clarence, including state troopers, ambulance workers, and a firefighter.

They also worked with the Newstead Fire Company, New York State Police, and the Newstead and Akron Highway Departments to pick up drivers and get them to plow trucks.

On Sunday, members brought nurses from the Clarence/Amherst area to Buffalo General Hospital, an emergency room doctor to Sister's Hospital, and a Buffalo Police Department Officer to his police station.

Buffalo General Nurses taken to work by snowmobile club members

Northern Erie Sno Seekers serves Erie, Niagara, and Genesee Counties and has 700 members.

Katie Morse at WKBW first reported this story.

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Pizzeria Does Amazing Act For First Responders

There is still a ton of work to be done in Buffalo and Western New York. Cleaning up roadways and crews are still in the process of removing cars, who were stranded in driving lanes. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Tuesday it would approximately two more days to...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Clean-up disputes continue as Cheektowaga plow workers walk off the job for two hours

(Correction: This story has been updated to show that Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski referred to social media posts by Councilman Brian Pilarski as “hinging on libel and slander” after the quote was incorrectly attributed as a reference to another party.) CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner confirmed to News 4 that highway […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
New York Post

Buffalo couple cares for stranger’s body after she dies outside their home during blizzard

A couple in Buffalo sheltered the body of a 63-year-old mother who died outside their home on Christmas Eve during the brutal blizzard that claimed the lives of dozens in the region, according to a report. Carolyn Eubanks, who had a heart condition and required an oxygen machine, perished during a desperate rescue attempt by her relatives after she lost power in the monster storm. Eubanks’ son, Antwaine Parker, told the Buffalo News that he knew his mother wouldn’t survive long in her Lovejoy home without electricity and a diminishing oxygen supply. When 911 operators told Parker there was nothing they...
BUFFALO, NY
WRTV

