Indianapolis, IN

4 dogs die after fire breaks out in home on city's south side

By Jacqueline White
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS— Indianapolis Fire Department battled a large house fire on the city's southside early Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the residence on the 1300 block of Calhoun Street after receiving a call around 8:58 a.m.

The occupants of the house were a husband and wife.

They told firefighters that they were using space heaters and had not had heat in the house for years.

They were checked on scene for slight injuries and both refused transport to the hospital.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 1 hour and 20 mins.

Firefighters said that it was a difficult fire to fight because of the architecture of the house which included multiple renovations, rooflines and structural integrity issues.

Four dogs died in the fire.

Four dogs living in the house perished in the fire.

This is a developing story.

