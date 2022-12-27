ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerseyville, IL

Steve Saale

Stephen “Steve” G. Saale, died peacefully at home, with his family at his side on December 28, 2022, after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 56 years old, born June 18, 1966, in Alton, and was the son of Patricia (Astroth) Saale of Jerseyville and the late Carl Saale. As luck would have it, he met the love of his life and his future wife of 17 years through mutual acquaintances, and on June 18, 2005, he married the former Jane (Beem) Jansen at Lockhaven Country Club. She survives.
ALTON, IL
Robert Lyles

Robert Joseph Lyles, 78, died at 1:37 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his residence after a brave battle with lung cancer. Surviving are his wife: Jeanne Ann Lyles of Jerseyville. 2 sons and daughters in-law:. Rob and Kelly Lyles of Mt. Juliet, TN. Randy and Stacie Lyles of Murfreesboro,...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Larry Parks

Larry John Parks, 81, passed away at 8:34 am on Monday, December 26, 2022 at home after a long battle with CLL leukemia. The son of John W. and Lelia V. (Anderson) Parks, he was born July 19, 1941 in Alton, IL. Larry graduated from Alton Senior High School in...
ALTON, IL
John Hartley II

John Robert Hartley, II, 62, passed away 4:54 pm, Monday, December 26, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born December 23, 1960 in Alton he was the son of Phyllis (Doerr) Fry of Roxana and the late Robert Louis Hartley. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. John married Francis McCarthy...
ALTON, IL
Rita Eifert

Rita Rae Eifert, 85, died at 7:20 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born May 28, 1937 in Alton the daughter of the late Raymond Daniel and Agnes Marie (Sheridan) Osborne. Rita worked for the May Company as a manager for many years. She was...
GODFREY, IL
Lester Wilson

Lester Earl Wilson, 81, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 2:17 am at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born on November 10, 1941 in Rudement, IL the son of Walter and Vernice (Gribble) Wilson. Lester married Thelma June Robinson on November 20, 1963. She preceded him in death on September 6, 2020.
BETHALTO, IL
Heather Golley

Heather Diane (Chandler) Golley, 47, of Alton, formerly of Jerseyville, died unexpectedly at 5:16 a.m., Sunday, December 25, 2022 at her residence. Daughters: Izabella Golley a student at the University of Illinois. Alexandra Golley of Jerseyville. Brothers: Keith Chandler of Holiday Shores. Chad Chandler of Jerseyville. Visitation will be from...
ALTON, IL
Wilma A. Krysl

Wilma Ann Krysl, 93, passed away peacefully at home on December 24, 2022, at 4:20 pm. She was born July 6, 1929, in Batchtown, IL, the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Abeln) Weishaupt. Wilma was married to Jerome Stumpf May 18, 1946, in Batchtown, IL until his passing May 4, 1970. She married Charles Krysl April 8, 1972, in Batchtown, IL until divorced.
BATCHTOWN, IL
Melinda R. Perry

On December 17, 2022 Melinda entered eternal rest. Her service information is as follows: Friday December 30, 2022, Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral Service at 11 a.m., at Deliverance Temple Complex. Services entrusted to Harrison Funeral Chapel and Cremation Center of Alton, IL.
ALTON, IL
Ronald Blaker

Ronald Alvin Blaker, 66, died at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born June 13, 1956 in Washington DC the son of the late Martin Joseph and Florence (Cohen) Blaker. Ronald served in the U.S. Navy, and he was the...
FLORISSANT, MO
Marjorie Beiser

Marjorie R. Beiser, 98, of Jerseyville died on Sunday, Dec 25, 2022, in Jerseyville. She was born Oct 11, 1924, in Delhi, IL, the daughter of Fred & Lillie (Rose) Breitweiser. Marjorie married Albert “Vic” Beiser on Jan 29, 1952, in McClusky, IL. Vic passed away Feb 27, 2004.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Dugger Pools recognized for six decades in business

The Madison County Board is helping a Riverbend business celebrate 60 years. At its December meeting, members of the Bethalto contingent of the board called up representatives of the Dugger Pools family to honor them with a proclamation. Madison County Circuit Clerk Tom McRae said a few words about what...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Godfrey racer and Alton High student competing in Tulsa

Godfrey's Eric Braundmeier is among the more than 300 entries in this week's Tulsa Shootout for Micro racers. His week got off to a fast start with a win in the first race of the event on Tuesday night in the winged division.The Outlaw Wing is locked into a qualifier so Braundmeier will race that Friday.
GODFREY, IL
Body found in Cahokia Heights

The discovery of a teen male’s body early Christmas Day in the Metro-East prompted local police to call-in the Major Case Squad of Greater Saint Louis to investigate. Detectives want to speak with anyone who had contact with 17-year-old LaShawn Bell on December 23rd or 24th. Bell’s body was found a few minutes after midnight Sunday morning on Fall Street in Cahokia Heights.
CAHOKIA, IL
Free Christmas tree recycling offered in Riverbend

An Alton business is offering free curbside pick-up and recycling of live Christmas trees to residents of Alton and Godfrey. Sparks Junk Removal and Hauling is taking contact information through its website: www.sparksjunkremoval.net. Denise Sparks tells The Big Z more about the service:. Sparks says you may also call or...
ALTON, IL
Grafton man charged in fatal motorcycle wreck in Alton

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed charges of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI against a Grafton man in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Wood River. Charges filed Tuesday against Steven T. Dublo, 44, allege that he had cocaine and methamphetamine...
ALTON, IL
Tom Haine reacts to judge's Safe-T ruling

As one of 65 state’s attorneys who filed suit against Governor Pritzker and others in hopes of halting provisions of the Safe-T Act, the Madison County state’s attorney reacted Thursday with comments issued in a news release. Tom Haine called a Kankakee County judge’s ruling Wednesday declaring parts...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Attempted murder charges filed in Jersey County

Two men are charged in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Jerseyville. The Jersey County state’s attorney’s office announced Thursday that 29-year-old Donald Jones Jr. faces two counts of attempted murder, and 19-year-old Tyler Howland one count of felony obstruction of justice. Jerseyville police report the gun...
JERSEYVILLE, IL

