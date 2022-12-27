Stephen “Steve” G. Saale, died peacefully at home, with his family at his side on December 28, 2022, after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 56 years old, born June 18, 1966, in Alton, and was the son of Patricia (Astroth) Saale of Jerseyville and the late Carl Saale. As luck would have it, he met the love of his life and his future wife of 17 years through mutual acquaintances, and on June 18, 2005, he married the former Jane (Beem) Jansen at Lockhaven Country Club. She survives.

