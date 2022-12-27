John Salley Says The Pistons Kicked Down Bus Windows After Beating The Lakers In The Finals And Celebrated In Their Hotel: "My Hair Was Cut, The Ho*s May Be Watching."

The Los Angeles Lakers are in dire straits. And 35 games into the 2022-23 season, their chances of making the postseason look bleaker with every defeat they endure. It's hard to imagine this outfit bouncing back into playoff contention, let alone staking a claim for another championship. There's nothing novel about what the Lakers are going through this season, considering they went through the same last year. They failed to make the playoffs ending their regular season with a 33-49 record.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO