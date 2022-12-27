ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mother, Children of Man Slain by LAPD Officers Allege Civil Rights Violations

The mother and children of a man police said was armed with a knife during a domestic violence incident before being shot to death by Los Angeles police officers in 2021 filed court papers Wednesday against the city and two officers, alleging unreasonable force was used and that officers waited about six minutes to give him first aid.
COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Rise in LA County as Ferrer Urges Precautions

Coronavirus metrics in Los Angeles County rose across the board Thursday, with the Department of Public Health reporting 3,968 new cases, along with 1,269 additional virus-related hospitalizations and 25 more COVID-related deaths. Thursday’s daily case number represented a jump of 1,830 from Wednesday, while hospitalizations increased by 74 day over...
Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Identified

A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th and Alameda streets when...
LAPD Chief Michel Moore Seeks Reappointment for Second Term

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore requested reappointment for a second term, writing in a letter to the Board of Police Commissioners that there remains “more work to be done” and he has a “strong desire” to continue to leading the department. Moore, a 40-year...
Passengers Stranded Across SoCal as Southwest Airlines Woes Worsen

Thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers were stranded Tuesday across Southern California as the airline’s winter woes worsened, leading to canceled and delayed flights throughout the nation that are expected to continue through the week. As of Tuesday evening, the airline had canceled nearly 2,700 flights nationally, including many from...
Parents of Slain Teen Girl Seek LAPD Officer’s Personnel Records

The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police LAPD bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store in 2021 filed new court papers seeking the personnel records of the officer who fired the weapon as well as investigative reports and camera video. The city Police Commission...
LA County COVID Hospitalizations Dip Slightly; 2,100 New Cases Reported

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dipped slightly Wednesday, falling below the 1,200 mark, while more than 2,100 new infections were reported. According to state figures, there were 1,195 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county as of Wednesday, down from 1,220 on Saturday. Of those patients,...
Southwest Airlines Says Normal Operations Will Return Friday

Southwest Airlines Thursday issued an apology for nationwide flight cancellations that snarled holiday travel at Southern California airports and promised normal operations would return with “minimal disruptions” Friday. Southwest officials said the airline is currently operating roughly one third of its schedule. More than 2,500 flights have been...
Deputy Fatally Shot During Confrontation with Suspect in Jurupa Valley

A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley, and the suspect was killed two hours later during a confrontation with pursuing law enforcement officers following a lengthy pursuit that ended in Norco, prompting partial closure of Interstate 15. The deputy...
Felon, Two Others Charged with Gunning Down Perris Man

A convicted felon and two others accused of killing a 27-year-old Perris man on Christmas Eve were charged Thursday with murder and other offenses. Miguel Angel Villegas, 30, Andrik Avalos Villasenor, 20, and Kassandra Lepe, 21 — all of Hemet — were arrested following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying Saturday of Rafael Morales in Perris.
Man Pleads Guilty to Raping Fellow Hospital Patient

A 28-year-old man is facing five to eight years in prison for raping a developmentally disabled woman at Huntington Beach Hospital, where both were patients, according to court records obtained Tuesday. Adrian Alfredo Sanchez of Garden Grove pleaded guilty Dec. 13 to rape of an incompetent person, rape, and two...
Felon Shot During Confrontation with Lawmen Admits Carjacking

A carjacker who was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers after a chase in Hemet pleaded guilty Wednesday to carjacking and another offense and was immediately sentenced to 13 years in state prison. Edgar Alejandro Solis, 36, of Hemet admitted the...
Security Guard Killed at Off-Campus Housing Complex Near USC

A security guard was fatally shot early Wednesday at an upscale off-campus student housing complex near USC, and a suspect was taken into custody. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. at the Lorenzo housing complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
Authorities Identify Three People Killed in Palm Desert Crash

Authorities Thursday identified the three people killed in a two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert. The crash was reported about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Fred Waring and Adonis drives, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Ricardo Meza, 24, of Palm Desert was driving a 2021 Honda Accord at a high...
Convicted Robber Charged with Molesting 3 Girls in Buena Park

A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
Woman Charged with Gunning Down Perris Valley Man

A Perris woman accused of gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation just north of Menifee was charged Thursday with murder and other offenses. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested Monday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Dorian Herrod of Perris Valley.
