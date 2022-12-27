ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Jackson Woodard enters transfer portal

Arkansas linebacker Jackson Woodard is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore from Little Rock (Ark.) appeared in 28 games for the Hogs over the last three seasons, including all 13 in 2022. Woodard played a key role in the Hogs' Liberty Bowl victory over Kansas,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Simeon Blair enters transfer portal

Arkansas safety and team captain Simeon Blair has entered the transfer portal following the Razorbacks’ 55-53 victory over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. Blair has started 22 games for Arkansas during the last three seasons. The Pine Bluff (Ark.) native came to Arkansas as a walk-on prior to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Larry Brown Sports

Win probability graphic from insane Arkansas-Kansas 3OT game goes viral

A certified snoozefest quickly turned into an all-time classic on Wednesday night between Kansas and Arkansas. The two programs met in Memphis, Tenn. for the Liberty Bowl. There was little entertainment for most of the night as Arkansas was laying a beatdown on Kansas, leading 38-13 midway through the third quarter. But suddenly, the Jayhawks... The post Win probability graphic from insane Arkansas-Kansas 3OT game goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Postgame notes from KU football's loss to Arkansas

Postgame notes are provided via Kansas Athletics Communications... • Kansas called heads and won the opening toss. Kansas deferred to the second half. Arkansas received the opening kickoff. • Kansas falls to 6-7 all-time in bowl games and has a three-game bowl winning streak snapped. The Jayhawks are now 0-2...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
rockchalktalk.com

The Liberty Bowl Mauling: 12.28.2022

Razorback fans are so disinterested that we had a meeting to discuss whether to ignore it because our clicks fall off so far when the second we type the word Liberty Bowl that it's doesn't make good fiscal sense to put time into it. News and information about the Arkansas...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Kansas basketball vs. Oklahoma State: Preview and how to watch

Kansas basketball (11-1) will return to the floor on Saturday following a 10-day layoff, which included time for the players to go home for Christmas. Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State (8-4) also marks the start of the 2022-23 Big 12 campaign for KU, one in which the Jayhawks are looking to win the conference in back-to-back seasons since the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

WATCH: Bill Self and Gradey Dick talk conference opener, Christmas break and more

Kansas will look to keep its incredible streak of victories in conference openers on Saturday when Oklahoma State comes to Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks haven’t lost a conference opener since 1991. Last season, KU defeated Oklahoma State on the road. On Friday, Bill Self met with local media to discuss the game. Watch the video above to see what the KU head coach had to say. Freshman guard Gradey Dick also met with media. Watch the video below to see what he had to say about starting conference play and his freshman season.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

KJ Jefferson's value on full display during Liberty Bowl win

The Arkansas Razorbacks were missing several key players on both sides of the ball coming into the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but they did have their most important player in quarterback KJ Jefferson. After recently announcing his intention to return for his senior season in 2023, Jefferson showed just how much his presence means during the Hogs' victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
SPRINGDALE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 12/18

William Bivins of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on December 18 at 8:25 p.m. and released on signature bond December 19 at 4:12 p.m. Bivins was charged with Domestic Battering in the Third Degree – Purposely. Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:
GREENWOOD, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

