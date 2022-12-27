ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Solana's Slide Accelerates — $50 Billion in Value Wiped From the Cryptocurrency in 2022

Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
How Amazon's Cloud Unit Is Helping Researchers Analyze Genetics

As health care becomes more digitized, scientists, doctors and researchers have to try and decipher unprecedented amounts of data to adequately personalize care. Amazon Web Services has launched general availability for Amazon Omics, which helps researchers store and analyze omic data like sequences of DNA, RNA and proteins. More than...
Don't Overpay for Prescriptions—Even Well-Marketed Ones

This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. How much would you pay to preserve the thing you find most attractive about yourself?. For me, that thing is my hair. In times when I felt otherwise unappealing, my hair was always there — thick, coifed and widow's peaked. So at the very first signs my hairline was receding in my mid-20s, I started taking a drug to stop it.
The Fintech Reckoning Is Upon Us. Here's What to Expect Next Year

Top-tier startups that have three to four years of funding can ride out the storm, according to Point72 Ventures partner Pete Casella. The flood of venture money during the past few years led to copycat companies getting funded anytime a successful niche was identified. Many private companies created in recent...

