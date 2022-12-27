Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Solana's Slide Accelerates — $50 Billion in Value Wiped From the Cryptocurrency in 2022
Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
NBC Miami
How Amazon's Cloud Unit Is Helping Researchers Analyze Genetics
As health care becomes more digitized, scientists, doctors and researchers have to try and decipher unprecedented amounts of data to adequately personalize care. Amazon Web Services has launched general availability for Amazon Omics, which helps researchers store and analyze omic data like sequences of DNA, RNA and proteins. More than...
NBC Miami
Startups Find Better Access to Talent as Top Tech Companies Cut Jobs, Freeze Hiring
The recent surge in layoffs at top tech companies is leading some in the industry to opt for startup jobs. "It’s been a big-tech talent loss but startups’ gain,” said Rich Liu, chief revenue officer at Everlaw. Tech companies cut over 150,000 jobs in 2022, including more...
NBC Miami
Don't Overpay for Prescriptions—Even Well-Marketed Ones
This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. How much would you pay to preserve the thing you find most attractive about yourself?. For me, that thing is my hair. In times when I felt otherwise unappealing, my hair was always there — thick, coifed and widow's peaked. So at the very first signs my hairline was receding in my mid-20s, I started taking a drug to stop it.
NBC Miami
The Fintech Reckoning Is Upon Us. Here's What to Expect Next Year
Top-tier startups that have three to four years of funding can ride out the storm, according to Point72 Ventures partner Pete Casella. The flood of venture money during the past few years led to copycat companies getting funded anytime a successful niche was identified. Many private companies created in recent...
Comments / 0