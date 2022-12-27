Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local landscape artist competes in United Nations Soil Cake ContestSoil MonsterAvondale, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn's Andre Jackson drew technical fouls the past two games. Why Dan Hurley wants to 'stop that'
HARTFORD — If Andre Jackson is going to make shots against the pay-no-mind type of perimeter defense he'll likely see more of, that's great for the UConn men's basketball team. If Jackson is going to get offended or combative to the point of picking up technical fouls in such...
Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University
The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Stop the Public Education Blame Game
In a Citizen guest commentary last week, retired Boys’ Latin founder David P. Hardy got a few things right. He says that Philly’s crime problem is “not just Larry Krasner’s fault.” What a relief! In contrast to what Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature believe, impeaching Larry Krasner is not the only way to make crime disappear from Philadelphia streets.
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ
With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education...
5 Best Pizza Places in Philadelphia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 14-20, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Nov. 14-20, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Entries list property address followed by selling...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best Cheesesteaks in Philly
Philadelphia's famous cheesesteak sandwich is a classic American food consisting of thin slices of beef, or frozen chip steak served on a sliced roll with cheese and onions. The cheese is usually American, provolone, or melted Cheez Whiz. The meat is grilled to perfection, and the bread is a must. Philadelphia is known for its delicious hoagies and cheesesteaks, the perfect comfort food sandwich.
billypenn.com
9 Philly development projects you’ll hear a lot about in 2023
Seeing where buildings are going up (or coming down) and where construction is moving ahead (or isn’t) provides a window into the distribution of resources and interests in both public and private spheres. It’s the literal shape of the future. So what efforts in Philadelphia, a city with...
Gas Leak Evacuates Northeast Philly Homes: Report
At least 10 families in Philadelphia were evacuated from their homes on Thursday, Dec. 29 due to a gas main break, according to a report by 6abc. After the break at about 1:45 p.m., officials asked residents of the 2800 block of Narcissus Road on Philly's far northeast end to clear the area, the outlet wrote.
Do You Believe In Miracles? New Jersey’s Saint Padre Pio Shrine
Taking a trip here can be a very profound experience. Many, perhaps most residents of South Jersey don’t even know that it’s right nearby. If you have ever driven down Route 40 in Buena Vista Township near Vineland, New Jersey, you’ve most likely seen a very uniquely constructed shrine along a beautiful farm field by the roadside.
morethanthecurve.com
New physical therapy clinic in Conshohocken led by Plymouth Whitemarsh High School graduate
Plymouth Whitemarsh High School graduate, Lafayette Hill native, and current Conshohocken resident Dr. Tyler Sauder, PT, DPT, TPI, is the Clinic Director and Physical Therapist of the recently opened Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy at 1032 East Hector Street in Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township). “I am super excited to serve the community...
buckscountyherald.com
Montgomery County Senior Softball League presents donation to Peak Center
The Montgomery County Senior Softball League (MCSSL), now in its 24th year, has adopted the 2022 tag line of “Seniors Helping Seniors,” and has designated The Peak Center as this year’s recipient of its annual charity contribution. One of the area’s senior activity organizations, the MCSSL’s membership...
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
Amtrak’s trains connecting Pa. stops to New York have major upgrades underway
Amtrak connecting Pa. stops like Pittsburgh to New York will receive some mega upgrades to its trains coming soon. Well, soonish. The upgrades will come in the next few years and reportedly “will transform the travel experience.”. The effort is called Amtrak Airo. It’ll introduce a new train with...
These 11 Montgomery County Zip Codes Are Among the 50 Wealthiest in Greater Philadelphia
The Korman House Fort Washington. Fort Washington is one of the eleven wealthiest communities in Montgomery County. Here are the eleven wealthiest communities by zip code in Montgomery County for communities with greater than 2,000 people, as compiled by Sharon Oliver for Philadelphia Business Journal. The chart shows how these...
Dynamic West Philly Church Receives National Preservation Award
Houses of worship in Philadelphia are often sold to real estate developers and demolished for new construction when congregations decrease and the cost of maintaining the buildings is insurmountable. Calvary United Methodist Church at 48th Street and Baltimore Avenue is one rare exception. Rather than close its doors, the congregation opened them wider. In the process, they saved a 100-year-old Gothic gem and helped revitalize the community. In November, the National Trust for Historic Preservation selected Calvary United as one of nine national recipients to receive its coveted Trustees Emeritus Award for Historic Site Stewardship. The award is in recognition of the congregation’s preservation work, which has had a significant economic impact on nearby businesses due to the greatly increased numbers of visitors to the restored church.
NEXT Weather: Tracking New Year's rain, rise in temperatures
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With nowhere else to go but up, we're expecting a gradual rise in temperatures this week, with highs getting back to average (mid 40s) as early as Wednesday. For some areas across the Delaware Valley, the 50-degree mark may be reachable Wednesday afternoon, especially just south of Philadelphia.With a light southwesterly flow of wind this week, aided by an abundance of sunshine, the weather will not only become more bearable, but downright comfortable for this time of year, by the end of the week.New Year's Eve rain and warmthNow that Christmas is behind us, we're looking toward...
mainlinetoday.com
National Sports and Events Center to Be Built in Coatesville
Coatesville will soon be home to the National Sports and Events Center, set to include a velodrome, virtual reality gaming center and bistro. For 15 years, Crosby Wood has maintained his commitment to a “destination project with economic benefit” for beleaguered Coatesville, Chester County’s only city. Now it appears his persistence has paid off. With the necessary push provided by some much-needed state funding, International Development Group, a joint venture between Wood’s New Heritage Properties and a team of developers, is set to complete a 12-month due diligence period on the long-awaited National Sports and Events Center. “Full allocation is $9 million,” says Wood of the figure, which includes a $3.6 million grant and a $5.4 million loan, both for land development, through the state’s Business in Our Sites program.
phillyvoice.com
Schuylkill Yards to open new food hall inside Bulletin Building next fall
A new food hall at Schuylkill Yards will open next fall inside the one-time home of the Philadelphia Bulletin newspaper, now a renovated office and lab space that fronts Drexel Square across from 30th Street Station. Urbanspace, a New York-based company, will bring 16 vendors to the four-story building at...
wdiy.org
Water Rates Will Increase in 2023 for Many in the Philadelphia Region
The new year will mean higher water bills for hundreds of thousands of residents in the Philadelphia region. WHYY’s Zoe Read reports on how customers can advocate for themselves. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/22/22)
