Villanova, PA

WHYY

Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University

The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Stop the Public Education Blame Game

In a Citizen guest commentary last week, retired Boys’ Latin founder David P. Hardy got a few things right. He says that Philly’s crime problem is “not just Larry Krasner’s fault.” What a relief! In contrast to what Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature believe, impeaching Larry Krasner is not the only way to make crime disappear from Philadelphia streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rock 104.1

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education...
PRINCETON, NJ
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Best Cheesesteaks in Philly

Philadelphia's famous cheesesteak sandwich is a classic American food consisting of thin slices of beef, or frozen chip steak served on a sliced roll with cheese and onions. The cheese is usually American, provolone, or melted Cheez Whiz. The meat is grilled to perfection, and the bread is a must. Philadelphia is known for its delicious hoagies and cheesesteaks, the perfect comfort food sandwich.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

9 Philly development projects you’ll hear a lot about in 2023

Seeing where buildings are going up (or coming down) and where construction is moving ahead (or isn’t) provides a window into the distribution of resources and interests in both public and private spheres. It’s the literal shape of the future. So what efforts in Philadelphia, a city with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Gas Leak Evacuates Northeast Philly Homes: Report

At least 10 families in Philadelphia were evacuated from their homes on Thursday, Dec. 29 due to a gas main break, according to a report by 6abc. After the break at about 1:45 p.m., officials asked residents of the 2800 block of Narcissus Road on Philly's far northeast end to clear the area, the outlet wrote.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Dynamic West Philly Church Receives National Preservation Award

Houses of worship in Philadelphia are often sold to real estate developers and demolished for new construction when congregations decrease and the cost of maintaining the buildings is insurmountable. Calvary United Methodist Church at 48th Street and Baltimore Avenue is one rare exception. Rather than close its doors, the congregation opened them wider. In the process, they saved a 100-year-old Gothic gem and helped revitalize the community. In November, the National Trust for Historic Preservation selected Calvary United as one of nine national recipients to receive its coveted Trustees Emeritus Award for Historic Site Stewardship. The award is in recognition of the congregation’s preservation work, which has had a significant economic impact on nearby businesses due to the greatly increased numbers of visitors to the restored church.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Tracking New Year's rain, rise in temperatures

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With nowhere else to go but up, we're expecting a gradual rise in temperatures this week, with highs getting back to average (mid 40s) as early as Wednesday. For some areas across the Delaware Valley, the 50-degree mark may be reachable Wednesday afternoon, especially just south of Philadelphia.With a light southwesterly flow of wind this week, aided by an abundance of sunshine, the weather will not only become more bearable, but downright comfortable for this time of year, by the end of the week.New Year's Eve rain and warmthNow that Christmas is behind us, we're looking toward...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

National Sports and Events Center to Be Built in Coatesville

Coatesville will soon be home to the National Sports and Events Center, set to include a velodrome, virtual reality gaming center and bistro. For 15 years, Crosby Wood has maintained his commitment to a “destination project with economic benefit” for beleaguered Coatesville, Chester County’s only city. Now it appears his persistence has paid off. With the necessary push provided by some much-needed state funding, International Development Group, a joint venture between Wood’s New Heritage Properties and a team of developers, is set to complete a 12-month due diligence period on the long-awaited National Sports and Events Center. “Full allocation is $9 million,” says Wood of the figure, which includes a $3.6 million grant and a $5.4 million loan, both for land development, through the state’s Business in Our Sites program.
COATESVILLE, PA

