MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Macomb County office will remain closed until further notice after a vehicle crashed into the building last week.According to an update from MDHHS on Tuesday, customers who typically visit the office on Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township can apply for public assistance at michigan.gov/MIBridges or visit a nearby MDHHS office, offices at 13041 E. 10 Mile Road in Warren or 41227 Mound Road in Sterling Heights.Anyone who needs to report suspected child or vulnerable adult abuse or neglect can call the toll-free statewide hotline at 855-444-3911.MDHHS initially closed the building on Thursday, Dec. 22, after the crash happened Wednesday evening. The department is working with the Clinton Township Police Department to investigate the incident. Details of the crash were not immediately released.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO