Macomb County, MI

wzmq19.com

Macomb County woman killed in Luce County snowmobile crash

MCMILLAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WZMQ) – A Macomb County woman is dead after a crash on her snowmobile in Luce County Tuesday evening. The Luce County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at M-123 and the Charcoal Grade in McMillan Township. A 55-year-old Chesterfield woman was attempting...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

MDHHS Macomb County office remains closed Tuesday after vehicle crashes in building

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Macomb County office will remain closed until further notice after a vehicle crashed into the building last week.According to an update from MDHHS on Tuesday, customers who typically visit the office on Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township can apply for public assistance at michigan.gov/MIBridges or visit a nearby MDHHS office,  offices at 13041 E. 10 Mile Road in Warren or 41227 Mound Road in Sterling Heights.Anyone who needs to report suspected child or vulnerable adult abuse or neglect can call the toll-free statewide hotline at 855-444-3911.MDHHS initially closed the building on Thursday, Dec. 22, after the crash happened Wednesday evening. The department is working with the Clinton Township Police Department to investigate the incident. Details of the crash were not immediately released.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Secretary of State Belleville branch closed from burst pipe

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Secretary of State office is closed after a pipe burst this week, state officials say.According to a Facebook post from the Michigan SOS's office, the Belleville branch closed Wednesday and remains closed Thursday. Residents in need of assistance are asked to use the Canton office. The Belleville branch is expected to reopen Friday. 
BELLEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
WARREN, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Services set for four family members killed in Ohio crash

Funeral services are set for New Year’s Day for four family members, all with Livingston County connections, who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton, her daughters; 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Police ID man killed, man injured in Flint Township shootout

FLINT TWP, MI - Police have identified the 24-year-old man shot and killed and a 27-year-old man shot after an exchange of gunfire Friday evening at a Flint Township apartment complex. A Wednesday, Dec. 28 Flint Township police news release said Mikwannza Harris, 24, of Flint, was pronounced deceased at...
FLINT, MI

