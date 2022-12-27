Read full article on original website
30-year-old Macomb County man struck, killed by driver while crossing road overnight
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 30-year-old Macomb County man was struck by a car and killed while walking across a road just before midnight. Officials said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Garfield Road in Clinton Township. A 30-year-old...
Morning 4: Man drunkenly fires shots into neighbor’s siding in Port Huron, officials say -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Port Huron man with 20 guns, 4 homemade silencers fires shots into neighbor’s siding, ATF says. Police said they found 20 guns and four...
Passenger killed when pickup truck slides off icy road, rolls into ditch in St. Clair County
BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The passenger of a pickup truck was killed early Friday morning when the driver lost control on an icy road and rolled into a ditch in St. Clair County. The crash happened at 5:16 a.m. Friday (Dec. 30) in the 11000 block of Norman Road...
Snowmobiler from Macomb County dies after struck multiple times while crossing U.P. highway
A Macomb County woman is dead after officials said she was struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday.
Macomb County woman killed in Luce County snowmobile crash
MCMILLAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WZMQ) – A Macomb County woman is dead after a crash on her snowmobile in Luce County Tuesday evening. The Luce County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at M-123 and the Charcoal Grade in McMillan Township. A 55-year-old Chesterfield woman was attempting...
MDHHS Macomb County office remains closed Tuesday after vehicle crashes in building
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Macomb County office will remain closed until further notice after a vehicle crashed into the building last week.According to an update from MDHHS on Tuesday, customers who typically visit the office on Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township can apply for public assistance at michigan.gov/MIBridges or visit a nearby MDHHS office, offices at 13041 E. 10 Mile Road in Warren or 41227 Mound Road in Sterling Heights.Anyone who needs to report suspected child or vulnerable adult abuse or neglect can call the toll-free statewide hotline at 855-444-3911.MDHHS initially closed the building on Thursday, Dec. 22, after the crash happened Wednesday evening. The department is working with the Clinton Township Police Department to investigate the incident. Details of the crash were not immediately released.
Secretary of State Belleville branch closed from burst pipe
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Secretary of State office is closed after a pipe burst this week, state officials say.According to a Facebook post from the Michigan SOS's office, the Belleville branch closed Wednesday and remains closed Thursday. Residents in need of assistance are asked to use the Canton office. The Belleville branch is expected to reopen Friday.
Family, community mourn man who died in Okemos apartment fire
The 52-year-old was the only casualty of the fire.
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Oakland County man with schizophrenia
State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Anthony VanHees, 31. They said he walked away from his group home on Reimanville near Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
Prosecutor: Weapons charges in Macomb County more than double since 2020
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said the number of felony firearm charges in the county have more than doubled since 2020. In a press release, they said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido is cracking down on weapons.
Services set for four family members killed in Ohio crash
Funeral services are set for New Year’s Day for four family members, all with Livingston County connections, who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton, her daughters; 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland...
'You're going to jail': Oakland County sheriff gives drunk driving warning ahead of New Year's Eve
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - If you'll be drinking this New Year's Eve weekend, have a plan to get home safely or be ready for a stay in jail. That's the message from Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard. "If you’re going to do anything for New Year’s over the...
Impact of freeze-thaw on MI roads and what municipalities are doing to prepare
On Southfield Road near Mount Vernon is one of the many surfaces the Oakland County Road Commission says it’s keeping a close eye on as temperatures start to rise.
Macomb County judge asked to issue temporary restraining order against school district over school board allegations
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County judge will be asked to issue a temporary restraining order against the Clintondale school district, alleging newly elected board member Jared Maynard should have been seated by Nov. 28 and should have been able to vote on a buyout for Superintendent Rodriguez Broadnax.
Macomb County woman murders husband by shooting him in head following argument, officials say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Macomb County woman is accused of murdering her husband by shooting him in the back of the head following an argument, authorities said. The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27) at a home in the 17000 block of Veronica Avenue in Eastpointe. When...
Four family members killed in Christmas Eve crash in Ohio, including Brighton resident
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio — A Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 75 in Ohio reportedly killed several people with area ties. According to troopers at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, a three-vehicle crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-75 near milepost 97 in Franklin Township. OSHP...
Port Huron man with 20 guns, 4 homemade silencers fires shots into neighbor’s siding, ATF says
PORT HURON, Mich. – Police said they found 20 guns and four homemade silencers inside the home of a Port Huron man who had drunkenly fired shots through his own basement window and into his neighbor’s siding. A criminal complaint filed Dec. 6 accuses Richard William Greer, 49,...
Michigan woman charged with murder allegedly shot husband in back of head
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman has been charged with the murder of her husband. Claretta Johnson, 42, of Eastpointe was charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm after she allegedly shot her husband in the back of the head following an argument on Dec. 27, Macomb County Prosectuor Peter J. Lucido announced Wednesday.
Police ID man killed, man injured in Flint Township shootout
FLINT TWP, MI - Police have identified the 24-year-old man shot and killed and a 27-year-old man shot after an exchange of gunfire Friday evening at a Flint Township apartment complex. A Wednesday, Dec. 28 Flint Township police news release said Mikwannza Harris, 24, of Flint, was pronounced deceased at...
