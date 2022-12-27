ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ahrens has 18, Loyola Marymount takes down Portland 92-72

PORTLAND, Ore. — Justin Ahrens scored 18 points off of the bench to lead the Loyola Marymount Lions over the Portland Pilots 92-72 on Thursday night in a West Coast Conference opener. The Lions moved to 11-4 with the win and the Pilots fell to 8-8.
PORTLAND, OR
Owens has 19, UC Riverside knocks off CSU Bakersfield 71-59

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Led by Kyle Owens' 19 points, the UC Riverside Highlanders defeated the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners 71-59 on Thursday. The Highlanders are now 8-5 on the season, while the Roadrunners fell to 4-8 after the Big West Conference opener for both teams.
RIVERSIDE, CA
UCSB earns 66-58 win against CSU Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. — Led by Ajay Mitchell's 24 points, the UCSB Gauchos defeated the CSU Fullerton Titans 66-58. The Gauchos improved to 10-2 with the victory and the Titans fell to 6-7.
FULLERTON, CA

