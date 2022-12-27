Sooo, It's an arrestable offense to say hurtfull words to someone now? What he did was twisted, but arrest should not happen unless they are assaulted. That's the problem with these liberals, they're nothing but a bunch of democrat loving whiners who hate the freedoms and independance this country was founded on in the first place, they don't belong here, they belong somewhere else like China or Russia. This is why California really sucks right now. He should have just left them alone, his racism is sickening, but words are not an arrestable offense. They weren't scared of him, they just wanted to get him arrested and get famous doing so because they knew they could.They really wouldn't like living in Korea right now.😒
since when are words a crime? he didn't yell fire in a theater and he didn't threaten to kill anyone. what ever happened to free speech?
Only a racist coward would pick on two passive people. One day you’ll mess with the wrong person and then you’ll be playing the victim.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San FranciscoBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Related
Colorado man arrested on hate crime charges after TikTok video captures racist rant
First Photos Of Man Charged With Homophobic & Racist Hate Crimes At In-N-Out Burger Surface After His Arrest
California's Serial Killer Now Faces New Murder Charges?!
Police Saw Warning Signs Ahead of Colorado Jehova’s Witness Center Attack
Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified
Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified
Colorado man arrested after racist, homophobic rant in California In-N-Out goes viral on TikTok
Man arrested at Brentwood shopping center after stealing gun, property: police
Suspect in California serial killings faces more murder charges, district attorney says
California serial killing suspect faces new charges in four other deaths, bringing total number of victims to seven
Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton
Dog reportedly stabbed by owner in Lakewood
Ex-employer of Thornton murder-suicide suspect says he made threats
Woman, child found in human trafficking investigation at Rohnert Park hotel
Victim in Christmas Day beating identified, suspect still at-large
San Francisco woman charged in Bayview double homicide that left 2 young girls dead
Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested in California seven months after incident
Racist, homophobic rant caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out
Denver Police seek information on 2014 cold case murder
Man killed in late night shooting in Castro Valley
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 925