ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

Comments / 925

Chrissy Tritch
3d ago

Sooo, It's an arrestable offense to say hurtfull words to someone now? What he did was twisted, but arrest should not happen unless they are assaulted. That's the problem with these liberals, they're nothing but a bunch of democrat loving whiners who hate the freedoms and independance this country was founded on in the first place, they don't belong here, they belong somewhere else like China or Russia. This is why California really sucks right now. He should have just left them alone, his racism is sickening, but words are not an arrestable offense. They weren't scared of him, they just wanted to get him arrested and get famous doing so because they knew they could.They really wouldn't like living in Korea right now.😒

Reply(146)
187
Guest
3d ago

since when are words a crime? he didn't yell fire in a theater and he didn't threaten to kill anyone. what ever happened to free speech?

Reply(71)
88
Cal West
3d ago

Only a racist coward would pick on two passive people. One day you’ll mess with the wrong person and then you’ll be playing the victim.

Reply(14)
209
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

First Photos Of Man Charged With Homophobic & Racist Hate Crimes At In-N-Out Burger Surface After His Arrest

The first photos of the man charged with racist and homophobic hate crimes inside a California In-N-Out Burger over the weekend have surfaced after his arrest, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The suspect, since identified as 40-year-old Jordan Krah, was arrested earlier this week and charged with two hate crimes connected to an incident that took place inside a San Ramon In-N-Out Burger on December 24.Elliot Ha and Arine Kim, two friends who became the victims of the hate crimes believed to have been committed by Krah, were enjoying a meal at the burger restaurant when the 40-year-old Denver, Colorado native allegedly began...
SAN RAMON, CA
TheDailyBeast

Police Saw Warning Signs Ahead of Colorado Jehova’s Witness Center Attack

The man behind the Christmas Day attack on a Colorado Jehovah’s Witness center had bombed a local union office earlier that same morning, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Thornton Police Department.And even prior to those incidents, he was already known to local authorities to have violent tendencies and bomb-making abilities, according to separate court filings first obtained by The Denver Post.Around 8:45 a.m., Enoch Apodaca entered his office at the IBEW Local Union 68 building with what witnesses described as a large bucket. Shortly after the 46-year-old exited the premises, “a large explosion occurred,” police said. “The...
THORNTON, CO
KRON4 News

Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified

ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Suspect in California serial killings faces more murder charges, district attorney says

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct information provided by the San Joaquin County District Attorney. (KTXL) — The suspect accused of killing several people across two counties in California is now facing more murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney said.  Records show Wesley Brownlee, 43, originally faced three murder charges […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton

(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Denver

Ex-employer of Thornton murder-suicide suspect says he made threats

A man who police believe fatally shot his wife and then himself outside a worship hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Thornton had threatened to kill her and shoot a union representative after losing his job as an electrician last year, according to a court filing by his former employer.Enoch Apodaca, 46, and Melissa Martinez, 44, were members of the congregation, police have said.In an application for a protection order against Apodaca filed in December 2021, a representative of Sturgeon Electric Company Inc. wrote that Apodaca told a union representative he would shoot Martinez and the union representative, and then "will...
THORNTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Victim in Christmas Day beating identified, suspect still at-large

The Adams and Broomfield county coroners identified the man who was beaten to death Christmas Day after backing into someone's vehicle. Manuel Osvaldo Jacquez-Machado, 69, died at North Suburban Medical Center Monday, according to a Thursday news release from the coroner's office. Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, Thornton police officers responded to Thirsty’s Sports Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave., where officers found Jacquez-Machado, who had been punched and kicked...
THORNTON, CO
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco woman charged in Bayview double homicide that left 2 young girls dead

SAN FRANCISCO – A 34-year-old woman has been charged with murder for the deaths of two young girls in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood last week, prosecutors said Wednesday.San Francisco resident Paulesha Green-Pulliam was arrested last Friday after the father of the two girls, ages 5 and 1, called 911 that morning after returning home and finding them unresponsive, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.Green-Pulliam was taken into custody at her home on Navy Road and was set to be arraigned on the murder charges Wednesday afternoon.Late last Friday morning, SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani tweeted about the incident,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

Racist, homophobic rant caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out

SAN RAMON, Calif. - Two customers at an In-N-Out in San Ramon were the targets of a racist and homophobic rant, video of the incident that was posted to social media shows. Two friends were recording themselves on TikTok trying different food items inside the popular fast food spot when a man approaches them and is heard questioning "You’re filming yourself eating? You’re weird homosexuals."
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man killed in late night shooting in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY – Alameda County sheriff's deputies have launched an investigation after a man was found fatally shot in a Castro Valley neighborhood late Monday night.Around 10:15 p.m., the sheriff's office was called to the area of Knox Street and North 6th Street following multiple reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Emergency personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The victim's name has not been released. During a search of the scene, what was described as "several dozen" expended shell casings were found. Deputies said it appeared the victim was the intended target of the shooting.Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.In a statement Wednesday, the sheriff's office said detectives would be in the area to speak with residents and search for possible video of the incident.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
NBC News

NBC News

569K+
Followers
64K+
Post
371M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy