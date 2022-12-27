ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
7 TV series to watch from 2022

With so many TV shows (on so many different platforms) to watch, what were this year’s standouts?. The Los Angeles Times’ Lorraine Ali and NPR’s Eric Deggans joined the PBS NewsHour’s Jeffrey Brown to share some of their personal favorites of 2022. Here, they discuss the series that made the biggest impression on them.
