Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
4 Oilfield Services Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry
SLB - Free Report) , Halliburton Company (. The Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry comprises companies that primarily engage in providing support services to exploration and production players. These companies help in manufacturing, repairing and maintaining wells, drilling equipment, leasing of drilling rigs, seismic testing, as well as transport and directional solutions, among others. Also, the companies help upstream energy players locate oil and natural gas and drill and evaluate hydrocarbon wells. Hence, oilfield services businesses are positively correlated to expenditures from upstream firms. Furthermore, with countries worldwide investing heavily in liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, a few oilfield service companies are extending their reach beyond the hydrocarbon fields and capitalizing on contracts for manufacturing equipment used in LNG facilities to decrease carbon emissions.
Zacks.com
Chevron (CVX), Hyzon to Invest in Renewable Fuels Company
CVX - Free Report) has committed to partner with Hyzon Motors (. HYZN - Free Report) , according to a filing with the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission by the fuel-cell truck manufacturer. Per the agreement, Chevron’s New Energies division and Hyzon Zero Carbon — a subsidiary of the New...
Zacks.com
BP vs. Occidental Petroleum: Which Stock is the Better Buy for 2023?
BP - Free Report) and Occidental Petroleum (. OXY - Free Report) are two stocks that investors may be considering for next year. Let’s see which oil and energy stock is the better buy at the moment. Synopsis. Higher oil prices over the last two years have caused many...
Zacks.com
3 Paper and Related Products Stocks to Ride the Demand Strength
SUZ - Free Report) , Veritiv Corporation (. VRTV - Free Report) and Clearwater Paper Corporation (. CLW - Free Report) are likely to gain from the abovementioned trends. The Zacks Paper and Related Products industry comprises companies that manufacture and sell paper and paper products. The industry is highly diversified in terms of products, ranging from graphic paper and packaging paper to absorbent hygiene products. Graphic papers, which include printing and writing papers, and newsprint, are utilized for communication purposes. The industry provides packaging solutions for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, beauty, household, commercial and industrial products. It also produces fluff and specialty pulps utilized in absorbent hygiene products, tissues and paper products. The industry caters to a wide array of industries, including food and beverage, farming, home and personal care, health, retail, e-commerce and transport. The industry players meet customers’ shipping, storage and display requirements with sustainable solutions.
Zacks.com
3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge
Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the last released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for November, the figure was at 7.1% — high enough for the Fed to raise its core interest rate by another 0.50% and took the year-to-date increase in inflation to 4.25%. In fact, inflation fears have roiled the market this year, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 20% so far. Worse, experts believe that there will be continued upward pressure on most prices in the near-to-medium term.
Zacks.com
Is Nine Energy Service (NINE) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
NINE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Southwestern Energy (SWN) Stock Options
SWN - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $1 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
5 Low Price-to-Book Stocks to Buy in the New Year
Value investors have, over the years, preferred price-to-earnings ratio or P/E as a means to identify value stocks. However, in the case of loss-making companies that have a negative price-to-earnings ratio, the price-to-sales or P/S ratio is considered in determining their true value. However, the price-to-book ratio (P/B ratio), though...
Zacks.com
Flex LNG (FLNG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FLNG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $33.22, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%. Heading into today, shares of the liquefied...
Zacks.com
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
STNG - Free Report) closed at $53.43, marking a +1.4% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 3.27% over the...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search First Solar, Inc. (FSLR): Here is What You Need to Know
FSLR - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this largest U.S. solar company have returned +2.4% over the past month...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes at the Turn of the Year
A brutal 2022 has seen several stocks bleed, and as the year comes to a close, investors are expecting several headwinds in the coming months too. Markets have been suffering on Fed's indication that interest rates will continue to rise through 2023. This has made investors worried about an impending recession.
Zacks.com
Dive Into DuPont Analysis & Pick These 5 Top Stocks
Return on equity (ROE) is one of the most favored metrics among investors. It is a profitability ratio that measures earnings generated by a company from its equity. Investors can follow the ROE trend in companies and compare this to historical or industry benchmarks to pick a winning stock. However,...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Gol Linhas (GOL) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
GOL - Free Report) is benefiting from the uptick in air-travel demand (particularly on the domestic front). Let’s delve deeper to unearth the factors that make the stock an attractive investment opportunity. Solid Rank & VGM Score: Gol Linhas currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 28th
PDF Solutions (. PDFS - Free Report) : This company that provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.7% over the last 60 days.
Comments / 0