ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeville, SC

South Carolina Highway Patrol: 1 killed, 3 hurt in I-26 wrong-way crash

By Dianté Gibbs
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzsDG_0jvaSgpT00

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning on I-26.

According to SCHP, the crash occurred just after midnight on Tuesday at mile marker 188, one mile east of Ridgeville.

A Chrysler sedan was headed west on I-26 when a Hyundai SUV headed east in the westbound lanes hit the sedan.

The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was taken to an area hospital. Both the driver and passenger of the Hyundai SUV were taken to the hospital as well.

The crash prompted the closure of all lanes.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Man airlifted with ‘traumatic injuries’ after Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was airlifted with multiple traumatic injuries after his car flipped four times in Colleton County Wednesday night, officials said. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said they arrived at the 2800 block of Cottageville Highway around 6:46 p.m. Wednesday for a car that had left the roadway.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Driver killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a Wednesday night crash in Berkeley County. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on South Carolina Highway 402 near 3 Mile Road. Cpl. David Jones says a 2003 Ford F350 was traveling east on...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies man killed in I-26 wrong-way crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a wrong-way crash on I-26. 50-year-old Darl Johnson of Elloree, S.C. died at the scene on Tuesday morning, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said. According to SCHP, the crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday at mile marker 188, 1 mile […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Driver dies after colliding with tree in Berkeley County

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after crashing into a tree along Highway 402 in Berkeley County. The crash happened near Three Mile Road on Wednesday evening around 7:40 p.m., according to Cainhoy Fire and Rescue. First responders found one vehicle had suffered heavy damage after crashing into a tree. Officials said the […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

K9 deployed after man attempts to run from traffic stop, crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after running from police before crashing into a power pole, fleeing on foot and being apprehended by a police K9 unit. Quantez Tyre Guest was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a weapon and resisting arrest, jail records show.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man dies after getting trapped under excavator

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Colleton County man died on Tuesday after getting trapped under a mini-excavator he was operating. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the man became pinned under the excavator after being thrown from the seat when it overturned. The man’s wife found him at about 5:20 p.m. Emergency crews arrived […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
live5news.com

Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies N. Charleston shooting victim

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead at a North Charleston motel Wednesday morning. Quantez Jackson, 32, of North Charleston, died from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Police responded to the Stayover...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police find missing West Ashley teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A teen reported missing from West Ashley on Wednesday has been found safe, police say. The Charleston Police Department said the missing 14-year-old girl was last seen on Tuesday. Police say the girl is safe.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Authorities looking for missing North Charleston teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police say Kiarra Holt, 17, was last seen leaving her North Charleston residence on Dec. 20. She was wearing black pants, a black Dunkin Donuts work shirt and her hair was in a ponytail, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

One dead following single-vehicle crash in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A single-vehicle crash left one dead Saturday morning in Berkeley County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on Highway 41. According to SCHP, a driver was traveling north on Hwy 41 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, veered off the right side […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 14-year-old girl. Police say Sophie Benton, 14, was last seen leaving her West Ashley home on Tuesday. Police weren’t able to provide a description of what Benton was last seen wearing.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

WATCH: South Carolina officer rescues Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Charleston Police Department recently rescued a Blue Heron that had become trapped in pluff mud. Animal Control Officer Courtney Bayles responded to a call regarding a bird in distress near the Charleston City Marina and had to complete what the Charleston Police Department called a “pluff mud […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

98K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy