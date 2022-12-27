ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Crime Research Group welcomes Monica Weeber as executive director

CONTACT: William Clements, Board Chair, CRG - whclements@gmail.com. Crime Research Group Welcomes Monica Weeber as Executive Director. Montpelier, VT— Monica Weeber of Winooski, a skillful and accomplished strategic planner and research project manager, has been named Executive Director of the Crime Research Group (CRG), Vermont’s principal non-profit criminal justice research organization. She brings over 20 years of well-rounded experience in the criminal justice and non-profit sectors to CRG, with a focus on program implementation, oversight, measurement, and reporting.
Vermont Everyone Eats program slated to end next year

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A food security program that started during the pandemic could be running out of money in the new year. Since Vermont’s Everyone Eats program began in August 2020, nearly 3.5 million meals have been distributed across the state, with hundreds of restaurants taking part, including The Pizza Stone in Chester.
Young woman is Vermont’s third ever ranked Eagle Scout

Winooski, VT – A young lady has made a big achievement that only two other women have ever achieved in the state. 18-year-old Morgan Jones is Vermont’s third ever ranked Eagle Scout, and Winooski’s first. Jones, a senior at Milton High School, was inspired when her brother...
Vermont Public Whatever

Am in rather strong agreement with Paul Stone concerning his letter to the editor, "Please, change the new Vermont Public name." Since the merger between Vermont PBS and VPR and the subsequent name change, because it most definitely describes and means nothing whatsoever, I have been referring to the organization as "Vermont Public Whatever."
'Vermont Everyone Eats' expected to end next year

Vt. — "Vermont Everyone Eats" a federal and state-funded program helping Vermonters is expected to end on March 31. The program started during the pandemic and it tackles two problems at once. First, it distributes free restaurant-made meals for people in need. Second, it supports local restaurants as...
Meet The 7 Largest Landowners In Vermont

Who’s in control of the future of Vermont’s landscape?. Vermont has majestic forests, ski-worthy mountains, and a plethora of covered bridges to explore. It’s become a popular tourist destination for visitors looking to enjoy the outdoors. Hiking trails, campgrounds, and breathtaking vistas are just a few of the outdoor activities available.
More federal funds to be taken away from food programs

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Everyone Eats is a federal and state-funded program helping Vermonters gain access to free restaurant-made meals. The program, which started during the pandemic, is expected to end on March 31, 2023. Seniors, those with disabilities and people living in hotels and motels are among the...
Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage will go up starting January 1st. It’s increasing by $0.63 to $13.18 an hour and tipped wages will go up to $6.59/hour. However, many Burlington-area businesses are already paying much more than that, as store owners try to attract people to open jobs.
SVHC President of Administration Recognized with Statewide Award

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care's (SVHC) Vice President of Administration and Chief Human Resources Officer Kevin Dailey was honored with the 2022 Dolly Shaw Vermont Human Resources Professional of the Year Award from the Vermont State Council, an affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management. "Vermont...
Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022

Eva looks back at the friends we made during the past year and shares updates on their lives. At the beginning of the year, Eva made a video about decluttering her home and getting organized. She reveals how that went and shares some before-and-after photos of the entire renovation process. Hope everyone has a happy and healthy new year!
17 Stops for your Vermont Road Trip Itinerary

In my opinion, Vermont is the most picturesque of the New England states. I’m definitely biased by my many years of childhood memories exploring the Green Mountain state. But on every Vermont road trip you will pass by quaint covered bridges, roadside rivers rushing over rocks, classic red barns sitting next to fields dotted with black and white dairy cows, and small villages with church steeples standing tall over the town green.
'Seven Days' Food Writers Look Back on 2022’s Unexpected Highlights

In this world, there are glass-half-full people and glass-half-empty people. If we were the latter, we would focus on what the Vermont food scene lost this year: Chittenden County Asian restaurant pioneer Silver Palace in South Burlington; the OG wood-fired Pizza on Earth in Charlotte; the Bearded Frog in Shelburne; and Burlington favorites such as Half Pint Farm, Knead Bakery, Penny Cluse Café and Sweetwaters.
