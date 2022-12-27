Read full article on original website
VTDigger
Crime Research Group welcomes Monica Weeber as executive director
CONTACT: William Clements, Board Chair, CRG - whclements@gmail.com. Crime Research Group Welcomes Monica Weeber as Executive Director. Montpelier, VT— Monica Weeber of Winooski, a skillful and accomplished strategic planner and research project manager, has been named Executive Director of the Crime Research Group (CRG), Vermont’s principal non-profit criminal justice research organization. She brings over 20 years of well-rounded experience in the criminal justice and non-profit sectors to CRG, with a focus on program implementation, oversight, measurement, and reporting.
WCAX
Vermont Everyone Eats program slated to end next year
CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A food security program that started during the pandemic could be running out of money in the new year. Since Vermont’s Everyone Eats program began in August 2020, nearly 3.5 million meals have been distributed across the state, with hundreds of restaurants taking part, including The Pizza Stone in Chester.
mychamplainvalley.com
Young woman is Vermont’s third ever ranked Eagle Scout
Winooski, VT – A young lady has made a big achievement that only two other women have ever achieved in the state. 18-year-old Morgan Jones is Vermont’s third ever ranked Eagle Scout, and Winooski’s first. Jones, a senior at Milton High School, was inspired when her brother...
VTDigger photographers look back at their top images of the year
From historic elections to the changing Covid-19 climate to everyday experiences of Vermonters, VTDigger's photographers were there to capture the many perspectives of the year. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTDigger photographers look back at their top images of the year.
VTDigger
Vermont Public Whatever
Am in rather strong agreement with Paul Stone concerning his letter to the editor, "Please, change the new Vermont Public name." Since the merger between Vermont PBS and VPR and the subsequent name change, because it most definitely describes and means nothing whatsoever, I have been referring to the organization as "Vermont Public Whatever."
What will Vermont lawmakers do about religious schools?
After a U.S. Supreme Court decision changed the legal landscape around religious schools, Vermont lawmakers and advocates are preparing for a debate. Read the story on VTDigger here: What will Vermont lawmakers do about religious schools?.
Vermont cannabis growers hope for direct-to-consumer sales
Current law prohibits such sales, but growers hope to change that in the coming legislative session. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont cannabis growers hope for direct-to-consumer sales.
mynbc5.com
'Vermont Everyone Eats' expected to end next year
Vt. — "Vermont Everyone Eats" a federal and state-funded program helping Vermonters is expected to end on March 31. The program started during the pandemic and it tackles two problems at once. First, it distributes free restaurant-made meals for people in need. Second, it supports local restaurants as...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 7 Largest Landowners In Vermont
Who’s in control of the future of Vermont’s landscape?. Vermont has majestic forests, ski-worthy mountains, and a plethora of covered bridges to explore. It’s become a popular tourist destination for visitors looking to enjoy the outdoors. Hiking trails, campgrounds, and breathtaking vistas are just a few of the outdoor activities available.
NECN
Vt. Communities Cancel Pricey Fireworks Shows, Offer Alternative NYE Events
There will be no fireworks shows in a pair of Vermont communities this New Year's Eve, due to a variety of reasons — including higher prices for materials used in the displays. The American Pyrotechnics Association said earlier this year costs across the industry shot up 35% or so...
mynbc5.com
More federal funds to be taken away from food programs
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Everyone Eats is a federal and state-funded program helping Vermonters gain access to free restaurant-made meals. The program, which started during the pandemic, is expected to end on March 31, 2023. Seniors, those with disabilities and people living in hotels and motels are among the...
WCAX
Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage will go up starting January 1st. It’s increasing by $0.63 to $13.18 an hour and tipped wages will go up to $6.59/hour. However, many Burlington-area businesses are already paying much more than that, as store owners try to attract people to open jobs.
whdh.com
Eckersley family issues statement after woman charged following birth in woods in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The family of Red Sox Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley says they’re “utterly devastated” after his adopted daughter was charged with giving birth in the woods in New Hampshire and misleading officers who responded about where the infant was. In a statement, the...
iBerkshires.com
SVHC President of Administration Recognized with Statewide Award
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care's (SVHC) Vice President of Administration and Chief Human Resources Officer Kevin Dailey was honored with the 2022 Dolly Shaw Vermont Human Resources Professional of the Year Award from the Vermont State Council, an affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management. "Vermont...
Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022
Eva looks back at the friends we made during the past year and shares updates on their lives. At the beginning of the year, Eva made a video about decluttering her home and getting organized. She reveals how that went and shares some before-and-after photos of the entire renovation process. Hope everyone has a happy and healthy new year!
Dr. Mark Nunlist: Want to improve health care? Ask the patient.
Testing of small, front-line innovations at minimal cost could lead to big improvements in the quality of health care delivery and major savings in avoidable high-cost care. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dr. Mark Nunlist: Want to improve health care? Ask the patient..
Homeward Bound: Salem Shelter Brings Out-Of-State Pets To Massachusetts
Dozens of pets suffering from animal shelter overcrowding were brought to Massachusetts from other states this week, animal shelter officials said. MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter transported the pets who arrived in Massachusetts on December 27 from shelters in Tenness…
techaiapp.com
17 Stops for your Vermont Road Trip Itinerary
In my opinion, Vermont is the most picturesque of the New England states. I’m definitely biased by my many years of childhood memories exploring the Green Mountain state. But on every Vermont road trip you will pass by quaint covered bridges, roadside rivers rushing over rocks, classic red barns sitting next to fields dotted with black and white dairy cows, and small villages with church steeples standing tall over the town green.
'Seven Days' Food Writers Look Back on 2022’s Unexpected Highlights
In this world, there are glass-half-full people and glass-half-empty people. If we were the latter, we would focus on what the Vermont food scene lost this year: Chittenden County Asian restaurant pioneer Silver Palace in South Burlington; the OG wood-fired Pizza on Earth in Charlotte; the Bearded Frog in Shelburne; and Burlington favorites such as Half Pint Farm, Knead Bakery, Penny Cluse Café and Sweetwaters.
