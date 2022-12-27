ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of fatally shooting estranged wife in Georgetown arrested Tuesday

By Kasey Johns
 3 days ago

GEORGETOWN, Texas (Talk1370.com) -- Police say a man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife in a Georgetown home early Tuesday morning has been arrested.

Georgetown Police say they received a 911 call at 2:52 a.m. Tuesday from a juvenile saying their father, identified as 38-year old Ricardo Quinones, had entered a residence with a weapon and was holding them hostage. The residence is located in the 2700 block of Gabriel View Drive, near Williams Drive and Interstate 35.

Police say while officers were attempting to negotiate with Quinones, he fatally shot his estranged wife and fled the house. The juvenile, who police have identified as Quinones' daughter, was able to make her escape and is in police custody.

Georgetown Police have identified the victim as Lindsey Quinones.

Ricardo Quinones fled the scene, but was arrested shortly after noon Tuesday in Columbus, according to GPD.

Tuesday's events prompted a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents for about two hours, before officers cleared the scene. Police describe the incident as a "tragic" case of family violence and do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the general community.

GPD officials also said an officer fired at Quinones as he was exiting the home. wasn't immediately clear if Quinones was injured by that shot.

