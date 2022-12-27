Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSET
Records: Parents charged after infant falls into broken TV being used as makeshift gate
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two parents in Cabell County were charged after a 3-year-old child fell into a broken television being used as a baby gate and suffered injuries that required surgery, court records said. Charles Robert Cremeans, 22, and Myra Maynard, 25, both of Huntington are charged...
WSAZ
Deputies find two toddlers alone outside in diapers, father passed out inside
RED HOUSE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Putnam County man is facing a list of charges after deputies found two toddlers outside a home in just T-shirts and diapers. Investigators say the suspect’s cousin called 911 after finding the children outside and their father passed out inside the home on Camelot Drive in Red House.
Juvenile arrested after allegedly loitering in Cross Lanes
UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not believe a breaking and entering attempt occurred. They say that the juveniles were loitering in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. […]
lootpress.com
One dead, two airlifted from scene of accident involving juveniles
PECKS MILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Thursday vehicle accident in Logan County has resulted in one death and multiple injuries. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy A.B. Daniels responded to a motor vehicle crash site in the Pecks Mill area. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles.
Deputies searching for 2 juvenile suspects after attempted breaking and entering in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that one juvenile is already in custody. The alleged incident happened on the 100 block of Goff Mountain Rd. at a commercial building. The name of the business […]
WSAZ
Man arrested on child abuse/neglect and domestic assault charges
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Logan County faces child abuse and neglect charges after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Wednesday in the 1100 block of Browns Run Road in Chapmanville. Deputies say Brady...
wchstv.com
Man accused of attacking his grandchildren and their grandmother
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man in Logan County was charged after he was accused of assaulting his grandchildren and their grandmother, allegedly grabbing the grandmother by the throat and throwing her to the ground and tossing one of the grandchildren off the porch. Brady John Fowler Jr.,...
18 arrested in Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
The Task Force says the month-long investigation "Operation Silent Night" led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on allegations that drugs, guns and stolen property were being brought into Scioto, Ross and Pike counties to be sold.
WDTV
WVSP searching for missing juvenile
SPENCER, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for information regarding a missing juvenile. 16-year-old Brayden Matthew Ash ran away from a home in Spencer in Roane County around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to WVSP. Authorities said Brayden was last seen around 4 p.m....
wchstv.com
Man charged after accused of spitting on, threatening to shoot his mother
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mingo County deputies said a man faces multiple charges after he was accused of spitting on his mother, pointing a gun at her and threatening to shoot her. Charles Lauren Varney, 40, of South Williamson, Ky., was taken into custody Tuesday after an incident...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen, juveniles face charges in Ripley High School incident
RIPLEY — An 18-year-old male and four juvenile boys were charged with battery and conspiracy, and one juvenile with sexual abuse, after an incident at Ripley High School during a soccer workout, according to a Facebook post from the Ripley Police Department. The post said the adult male was...
WTAP
Man charged with felonious assault in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 12/292022 9:29 P.M. The sheriff says Justin Miller has been charged with felonious assault. The sheriff says the stabbing victim has been released from the hospital. ORIGINAL STORY:. A stabbing happened in Gallia County on Wednesday night according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.
WSAZ
Home leveled after fire; explosions reported at scene
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Lawrence County responded Thursday afternoon to a house fire that leveled the home. Dispatchers said the call came in around 2 p.m. Thursday on County Road 128, just outside of Hanging Rock. Crews from Hamilton Township Fire Department were among crews there.
WSAZ
$70k worth of drugs discovered during bust
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Dayton, Ohio and a woman from Portsmouth have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just before 6 p.m. on December 27, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Department SWAT executed a search...
WSAZ
I-77 crash sends two to the hospital
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 77 North in the Sissonville area sent two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The accident was reported around 2 p.m. near the 111 mile-marker. The northbound entrance to...
WSAZ
Family mourns 26-year-old shot and killed Christmas morning
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Katlyn Bush loved her husband Shane unconditionally and his family did too. Sunday morning, on Christmas, his life was cut short at just 26 years old by gunfire. Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said at the crime scene a relative shot and killed Bush around 8 a.m. during an argument.
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with stabbing in southeastern Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said. Justin C. Miller, 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio, faces a felonious assault charge, Champlin said in a release. The victim was treated for...
lootpress.com
Intoxicated woman arrested for hospital disturbance
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces multiple charges following officer response to a disturbance at Logan Regional Medical Center on Wednesday. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, a Domestic Disturbance situation was reported to have been occurring at Logan Regional Medical Center.
Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
lootpress.com
Logan man arrested for Terroristic Threats
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Logan County man faces charges after being arrested Tuesday for multiple offenses, not the least of which was the issuing of Terroristic Threats. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, Corporal Crum and Deputy Lilly of the department oversaw the arrest of Ryan Keith Vankovich for Terroristic Threats, as well as the violation of a Domestic Violence Petition.
