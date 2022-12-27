ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WV

WOWK 13 News

Juvenile arrested after allegedly loitering in Cross Lanes

UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not believe a breaking and entering attempt occurred. They say that the juveniles were loitering in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

One dead, two airlifted from scene of accident involving juveniles

PECKS MILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Thursday vehicle accident in Logan County has resulted in one death and multiple injuries. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy A.B. Daniels responded to a motor vehicle crash site in the Pecks Mill area. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies searching for 2 juvenile suspects after attempted breaking and entering in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that one juvenile is already in custody. The alleged incident happened on the 100 block of Goff Mountain Rd. at a commercial building. The name of the business […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested on child abuse/neglect and domestic assault charges

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Logan County faces child abuse and neglect charges after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Wednesday in the 1100 block of Browns Run Road in Chapmanville. Deputies say Brady...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

Man accused of attacking his grandchildren and their grandmother

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man in Logan County was charged after he was accused of assaulting his grandchildren and their grandmother, allegedly grabbing the grandmother by the throat and throwing her to the ground and tossing one of the grandchildren off the porch. Brady John Fowler Jr.,...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVSP searching for missing juvenile

SPENCER, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for information regarding a missing juvenile. 16-year-old Brayden Matthew Ash ran away from a home in Spencer in Roane County around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to WVSP. Authorities said Brayden was last seen around 4 p.m....
ROANE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Teen, juveniles face charges in Ripley High School incident

RIPLEY — An 18-year-old male and four juvenile boys were charged with battery and conspiracy, and one juvenile with sexual abuse, after an incident at Ripley High School during a soccer workout, according to a Facebook post from the Ripley Police Department. The post said the adult male was...
RIPLEY, WV
WTAP

Man charged with felonious assault in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 12/292022 9:29 P.M. The sheriff says Justin Miller has been charged with felonious assault. The sheriff says the stabbing victim has been released from the hospital. ORIGINAL STORY:. A stabbing happened in Gallia County on Wednesday night according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Home leveled after fire; explosions reported at scene

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Lawrence County responded Thursday afternoon to a house fire that leveled the home. Dispatchers said the call came in around 2 p.m. Thursday on County Road 128, just outside of Hanging Rock. Crews from Hamilton Township Fire Department were among crews there.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

$70k worth of drugs discovered during bust

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Dayton, Ohio and a woman from Portsmouth have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just before 6 p.m. on December 27, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Department SWAT executed a search...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

I-77 crash sends two to the hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 77 North in the Sissonville area sent two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The accident was reported around 2 p.m. near the 111 mile-marker. The northbound entrance to...
SISSONVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Family mourns 26-year-old shot and killed Christmas morning

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Katlyn Bush loved her husband Shane unconditionally and his family did too. Sunday morning, on Christmas, his life was cut short at just 26 years old by gunfire. Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said at the crime scene a relative shot and killed Bush around 8 a.m. during an argument.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with stabbing in southeastern Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said. Justin C. Miller, 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio, faces a felonious assault charge, Champlin said in a release. The victim was treated for...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
lootpress.com

Intoxicated woman arrested for hospital disturbance

LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces multiple charges following officer response to a disturbance at Logan Regional Medical Center on Wednesday. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, a Domestic Disturbance situation was reported to have been occurring at Logan Regional Medical Center.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Logan man arrested for Terroristic Threats

LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Logan County man faces charges after being arrested Tuesday for multiple offenses, not the least of which was the issuing of Terroristic Threats. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, Corporal Crum and Deputy Lilly of the department oversaw the arrest of Ryan Keith Vankovich for Terroristic Threats, as well as the violation of a Domestic Violence Petition.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV

