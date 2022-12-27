Read full article on original website
Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB
Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3 more missteps that will get Ryan Day fired at Ohio State, starting vs Georgia
Angry Ohio State fans ready to fire Ryan Day have been quelled after the Buckeyes made the Playoff. But a few missteps could change the tune. With the taste of a 45-23 loss to rival Michigan still souring in their mouths, Ohio State fans were ready to send head coach Ryan Day packing. After all, it was the Buckeyes’ second straight loss to Harbaugh after two decades of dominance in the rivalry and the first time that OSU had lost in Columbus in over 20 years.
Georgia Coach Names The SEC Team That Most Resembles Ohio State
Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC. During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes. Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten. "I...
Paul Finebaum Names 'Biggest Surprise' Of College Football Season
Not everything went according to expectations during the 2022 college football season. Amid a season of many surprises, Paul Finebaum considers Texas A&M's disappointing year the most shocking outcome. In an interview with Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire, ESPN's college football analyst recalled the Aggies beginning the year ranked No....
John Calipari roasted by national columnist, Kentucky fans for falling behind the times
University of Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari garnered some negative attention amidst an 89-75 loss on Wednesday. The University of Kentucky suffered a tough 89-75 loss on Wednesday against Missouri with some clear issues in their offense, and Dan Wolken of USA Today didn’t hold back in his thoughts on coach John Calipari or the team.
Wisconsin football: 3 takeaways from 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win
After starting the season 3-4 and moving on from head coach Paul Chryst, it felt like Wisconsin football was destined for a losing season and no bowl berth. Jim Leonhard went 4-3 as head coach and led the Badgers to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl where they’d face an Oklahoma State team that spent a lot of the season in the AP Top 25. It would be quite the test for a Badger team without a starting quarterback as Graham Mertz hit the transfer portal, but Wisconsin passed with flying colors.
UW Was Surprised to Hear Back from Jabbar Muhammad Before Signing Him
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The transfer portal consists of a lot of wasted motion. Often times, a school has to know somebody who knows somebody to make any kind of player connection. Too often college football suitors are lucky to get a response when a veteran quarterback or, in...
Ohio State Football: Official prediction for the Peach Bowl
The time is nearly here. The Ohio State football team will take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl for a chance to play for a national championship tomorrow. We’ve waited five long weeks to see this Buckeye team back in action, and now they are so close to being so.
Ole Miss adds Mike Leach tribute for bowl game
Ole Miss and Mississippi State may be rivals, but that is not stopping the Rebels from paying tribute to Mike Leach during Wednesday’s bowl game. Ole Miss posted a picture of a helmet decal the team will be wearing in the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech. The decal reads “Mike,” with the letter “I” represented... The post Ole Miss adds Mike Leach tribute for bowl game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Predictions for College Football Playoff and New Years Six bowl games
Breaking down the odds and offering predictions for the New Years Six bowl games kicking off Friday night followed by the College Football Playoff Saturday. In terms of college football bowl games, we have been pretty lucky so far. Most of the games have been competitive and we have had multiple this week with the winning score in the last minute.
Texas Tech, Ole Miss Honor Mike Leach at Texas Bowl
The late Mississippi State coach led the Red Raiders to five bowl wins in 10 seasons.
Jaguars list 6 players as questionable vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed six players as questionable for a Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, but it’s possible none of them will sit out. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the six on the list as has been the case in each of the team’s last three games. While he’s still nursing a sprained toe, Lawrence hasn’t missed a game and hasn’t looked inhibited by the injury.
Bears finally say goodbye to Ted Phillips, and have a big-name replacement lined up
The Chicago Bears are set to say goodbye to President and CEO Ted Phillips, and they’re already prepared to replace him with Kevin Warren. The Chicago Bears are reportedly saying goodbye to Ted Phillips after 39 years. While saying goodbye is hardly ever easy, the Bears are making the transition much more seamless by lining Kevin Warren up as the top candidate to become the next President and CEO of the organization.
Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook's 5-Star Pitch to TE Duce Robinson
Johntay Cook has a pitch to star 2023 tight end recruit Duce Robinson, and it involves Arch Manning
5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 17
Whether you’re in the fantasy football Super Bowl, playing in the consolation bracket, or filling out DFS lineups, here are Week 17’s top matchups. It’s the final week of the fantasy football season, and here’s to hoping you’ve made the Super Bowl in your league! If not — no worries. There are plenty of other alternatives to keep entertained on gamedays such as DraftKings or FanDuel. Regardless, there are plenty of matchups to exploit this week. Let’s get into it.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kasey Morano, the Fiancée of Cardinals QB Trace McSorley
Trace McSorley’s NFL career is on the rise, and he’s a viral TikTok sensation. Although it seems things couldn’t get any better for the quarterback, they just might. After announcing his engagement, the Arizona Cardinals star is going to be a married man in 2023. Trace McSorley’s fiancée, Kasey Morano, is also a former outstanding Nittany Lions athlete, just like her future husband. So we reveal more about Trace McSorley’s wife-to-be’s background in this Kasey Morano wiki.
Tulane-USC Cotton Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
Caleb Williams and the Trojans are 2-point favorites over the Green Wave.
Alabama Football: Final Sugar Bowl thoughts and prediction
Less than 24 hours before Alabama Football’s 17th Sugar Bowl, let’s take a final look at what to expect. There’s no teaser here. Details below explain why, but the conclusion is a big Alabama Crimson Tide victory. Alabama football message boards indicate an uptick in the belief...
