myarklamiss.com
Morning Forecast – Friday, December 30th
WEST MONROE, La. — (12/30/2022) Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to wrap up through the remainder of the morning. Skies won’t clear much through the day on Friday, but the rest of the holiday weekend should stay dry. We’re also monitoring severe weather potential for early next week.
macaronikid.com
2023 Monroe-West Monroe Mardi Gras Guide
The 2023 Monroe-West Monroe Mardi Gras Guide is made possible by CC's Coffee House of Monroe. CC's Coffee House is home to Gambino King Cakes that you can purchase whole or by the slice. Also available are the highly coveted King Cake Latte, King Cake Iced Coffee, and King Cake Mochasippi! There are also versions that are kid-friendly. To make sure your family has lots of fun during your visit, you will find an awesome photo op with the Mardi Gras Skeletons at CC's Coffee House of Monroe!
KNOE TV8
West Monroe man dies from injuries due to house fire
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department (OPFD) responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Lilac St. in West Monroe. Firefights found an unresponsive man near the back door of the home. OPFD says the victim...
KNOE TV8
Farmerville residents return home after the tornado
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Farmerville residents impacted by the tornado have been out of their homes for over a week. Many are still trying to recover and rebuild. John Crow, mayor of Farmerville, says the support has been amazing. “We all stuck together, the community stuck together,” says Crow. “I...
KNOE TV8
Pipes burst, causing damage at Louisiana Tech student housing
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Despite the warnings of cold weather, pipes in seven student housing units at Louisiana Tech University burst due to the sudden drop in temperature. Officials at Louisiana Tech had been keeping an eye on the weather before the Christmas holiday. Louisiana Tech’s Executive Director of Communication says students were made aware of the possible drop in temperature.
West Monroe, December 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in West Monroe. The Barbe High School soccer team will have a game with West Monroe High School on December 29, 2022, 10:15:00. The Barbe High School soccer team will have a game with West Monroe High School on December 29, 2022, 12:00:00.
Ouachita Parish Public Library to host first ever Winter Reading Challenge
OUACHITA PARISH, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Public Library in Monroe, La., is hosting their first ever Winter Reading Challenge from January 1 to January 31, 2022. The theme of the challenge is “All the Feels” and is focusing on the feelings that come with entering the new year. Through this challenge, readers are […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022- New businesses coming to Ruston soon
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on July 26, 2022. A new housing unit is scheduled to be constructed on West California Avenue in the very near future. Lincoln Parish Economic Development Director Phillip M. Smart said that a 240-bed apartment complex in the lot...
Mayor Friday Ellis talks Disaster Preparedness, and upgrades to local shelters
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The University of Louisiana at Monroe and the City of Monroe are working together to improve local shelters, and provide better quality care during natural disasters. During a recent trip to Washington D.C., the university and the city met with federal and state delegations to talk about current and future funding […]
KNOE TV8
Bastrop shooting leaves one man wounded
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - At around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, Morehouse Parish police say they responded to a shooting near Ludlum Ave. in Bastrop. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says officers found one male shot when arriving at the scene. The victim was transported to the local trauma...
Local Monroe Health Unit spreads HIV Awareness and Testing event
MONROE, L.a (KTVE/KARD) – The Ray Oliver Wright Health Unit in Monroe hosted its first HIV Awareness and Testing Event Wednesday, December 28. Medical professionals at the health unit told KTVE the efforts to organize this testing event are due to a high HIV rate in Louisiana, which is affecting people as young as 13 […]
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Jaden Osborne, Christian Davis and Cam Hill
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 high school football season featured many of the top Northeast Louisiana stars putting on showstopping performances, earning them Aaron’s Aces honors. Ruston’s quarterback Jaden Osborne and defensive tackle Christian Davis and Union’s defensive back Cam Hill all had standout seasons. They can now sport long overdue Aaron’s Aces shirts.
lincolnparishjournal.com
One arrested in Christmas morning disturbance
Ruston Police arrested a 30-year-old man Christmas morning following a domestic disturbance. Officers responded to an Eastland Avenue residence at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim alleged Mark Anthony Clark pushed her twice during an altercation. She said an argument began in the living room but escalated in her bedroom when she attempted to get away from Clark.
myarklamiss.com
Crime Stoppers asking for information on stolen UTV and trailer
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Crime Stoppers of Union Parish are asking for information regarding a stolen UTV and utility trailer. The UTV and trailer were stolen from the Scott’s Hideaway Road area of Farmerville on November 26, 2022. The UTV is a Massimo 500. The trailer is a...
brproud.com
Family shares traumatic experience losing family members to a drunk driver
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A family is left heartbroken after three of their youngest family members were killed by an impaired driver. They are encouraging others to drive responsibly for the upcoming New Year festivities. Lindy Simmons, 20, Christopher Simmons, 17, and Kamryn Simmons, 15, were killed in...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspicious activity leads to arrest
A Minden man was arrested early Monday morning after his alleged suspicious behavior was spotted by Ruston Police. About 10:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, the owner of a Farmerville Highway business reported a man had pulled open the doors to her closed business and stuck his head inside to look around. The owner said the business was obviously closed but was left unlocked while she left briefly.
Monroe Police Department searching for suspect in attempted second-degree murder case
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 19, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of S. 7th Street. During the shooting, one adult male was shot. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. An arrest warrant has been issued for an attempted second-degree murder […]
fgazette.com
FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS
The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston report the following arrests: Stanley Hendricks, 53 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 11-19-22 for Second Degree Battery. Jasmine Brickey, 28 years of age, West Monroe, La. arrested on 11-29=8-22 for Entering and Remaining after being Forbidden. Antonio Elliot, 35 years...
Two men arrested during vehicle theft investigation, Farmerville Police confirm
Farmerville Police Department confirm that they arrested two suspects in recent vehicle thefts.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic stop yields stolen gun
Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Ruston man last Tuesday after a stolen firearm was found in his vehicle. Nicholas D. Moore, 30, of Ruston was stopped for failure to signal a turn from the service road on to North Vienna Street. During the course of the stop, Moore was asked if he had any firearms inside the vehicle. He hesitated and looked down to his right and said no.
