Auto execs are losing faith in electric cars
Auto execs have indicated they're dialing back their EV expectations, which could be driven by production and affordability challenges.
Does That EV Qualify For New Clean Car Tax Credit? Check The VIN.
As 2023 draws near so too does the implementation of tough new clean vehicle tax credit regulations. Consumers counting on the cost-reducing credit to ease the sting of high electric vehicle prices can do little but learn how to find vehicle identification numbers, or VINs, to find where the EV was assembled as the new guidelines are finalized.
Ford Takes Most Recalled Manufacturer Crown For 2022
Those that have been paying attention over the past year or more are already aware that Ford has issued its fair share of recalls over that time span, a number that continues to grow as the calendar continues to turn. Among that group, some of the more notable issues relate to the Ford Escape over a fire risk and a shift cable detachment issue, the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition, which face blower motor failure problems, Ford F-150 wiper motor failures, the Ford Bronco Sport over a fuel injector issue, and the Ford Transit Connect and Fusion, both of which were plagued by a problematic shifter cable bushing. Thus, it should come as no surprise that the U.S. Department of Transportation is highlighting Ford as the most recalled manufacturer for 2022 – an “honor” that it also earned in 2021.
Canada takes boldest stance on electric vehicles yet
Canada recently released the first details of its flagship policy to achieve one of its most ambitious climate goals to date — by 2035, every new car sold in the country must be emissions-free. While ambitious, Canada may very well achieve the milestone within the next 12 years. Despite...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
I drove America's cheapest electric SUV, the $28,000 Chevy Bolt EUV. It's the affordable EV we've been waiting for.
Elon Musk hasn't delivered on his promise to sell a $25,000 Tesla. Chevy beat him to the punch with the Bolt EUV.
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
U.S. Senate Asks Tesla, GM, BMW And Others Whether They’re Linked To Forced Uyghur Labor
Lawmakers in the United States say that vehicles using parts from the Xinjiang region of China should not be sold locally. The United States has banned the import of forced-labor goods from Xinjiang due to China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority. Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden recently wrote to General Motors, Tesla, Honda, Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Mercedes-Benz and asked them about their Chinese supply lines and any relationships in the Xinjiang region.
Hyundai Is Now the World's Third-Largest Carmaker
Hyundai is now the third largest automaker in the world by volume, behind only Volkswagen and Toyota, which are often at odds for first and second place among the biggest car companies in the world. In a little over half a century, the South Korean carmaker has leapt over American auto giant General Motors, as well as the multinational conglomerate Stellantis, according to Bloomberg.
Cars That Are Most 'Made in America'
It’s nice to find a good deal on something, but when you look at the little sticker on the bottom of that toy or lamp, it probably says “Made in China.”. When you buy a car, though, you can’t just flip it over to read the little sticker there that tells you where it’s made.
Next-Gen Ford F-150 Lightning Will Arrive In 2025: Report
While the Ford F-150 Lightning is a fairly new product after debuting for the 2022 model year, big changes are on the horizon for the automaker’s very first all-electric version of its popular pickup. The next-gen Ford F-150 Lightning will ride on a dedicated EV platform with improved technology, moves that come after the first-gen model launched sharing quite a few components with its ICE counterpart in an effort to keep costs down while also getting it to market more quickly. Now, it seems as if we won’t have to wait much longer for the next-generation Ford F-150 Lightning, as AutoForecast Solutions is reporting that it will arrive in 2025.
Ford Patent Filed For External Heating Feature For EVs
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an external heating feature for EVs, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on June 23rd, 2021, published on December 29th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0410659. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of patents in recent months...
Ford EV Tax Credit MSRP Requirements Make Little Sense
As Ford Authority reported yesterday, the Ford Escape PHEV will remain eligible for the revised EV tax credit put into law by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, at least until proposed guidance on the critical mineral and battery component requirements of that bill arrive, which is expected to happen in March 2023. However, there are some strange stipulations regarding the MSRP requirements for eligible vehicles that don’t make much sense.
Looking Back at the Top Auto Stories of 2022
It has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for the auto industry in 2022. From historically low levels of inventory and record high prices of vehicles to the transformative Climate Bill and e-mobility acceleration, there were stories that made the biggest ripples in the auto industry. As 2022 draws to a close, let's take a much-deserved flashback into the most impactful stories and trends of the auto sector that grabbed headlines this year.
