Police arrest 18-year-old in killing of Clayton teenager; more arrests expected

Clayton police have arrested a Raleigh man in the Dec. 5 fatal shooting of a Clayton teenager an apartment complex.

Roberto Muñoz, 18, of Raleigh, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony fleeing to elude arrest, according to a news release.

Jayden Shamar Jones, 16, was found fatally shot in the parking lot of the clubhouse at the Pines at Glen Laurel apartment complex in Clayton after 8 p.m. Dec. 5.

“Based on interviews and evidence collected at the crime scene, an altercation occurred between the victim and two subjects who were in the area,” police said in a news release the day after the shooting. “Both subjects fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing the area in the white in color vehicle.”

High-speed chase

The suspects led Clayton police on a chase in which the fleeing car reached speeds of over 100 mph, before officers lost the vehicle near the Wake County line on Old U.S. 70 and Garner Road, The News & Observer reported previously.

The Raleigh Police Department assisted Clayton authorities in making an arrest in the case, according to the release.

The case remains under investigation, and police expect additional arrests and charges in the case.