Houston, TX

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest

The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline

As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Two dark horse trade candidates for the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently on a four game losing streak after their latest tough to stomach loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. The four game skid is the second longest losing streak since Mike Budenholzer became head coach of the Bucks. To be fair, the Milwaukee Bucks are finally done with their longest road trip of the season and played Wednesday without their second and third best player, but the Bucks still should have emerged victorious on Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Yankees might’ve landed a steal in Lucas Luetge trade

The New York Yankees executed a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, sending left-handed bullpen pitcher Lucas Luetge in exchange for two minor-league prospects. The Bombers added Caleb Durbin, a low-A infielder and Double-A prospect, Indigo Diaz. The Yankees might’ve landed a steal with Indigo Diaz:. Of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Red Sox Reportedly Signing 2-Time Cy Young Pitcher

The Red Sox added some depth to their starting rotation this Wednesday, agreeing to a deal with Corey Kluber. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, it's a one-year contract for Kluber that includes a club option for the 2024 season. After losing Rich Hill and Nathan Eovaldi this week, the Red...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

MLB insider predicts Cubs will trade then sign Rafael Devers

Have the Cubs done enough this offseason to be contenders in 2023?. Heading into the offseason the Cubs were expected to be major players in the loaded free-agent pool. Fast forward to post-winter meetings and as we analyze what the Cubs have done so far there are seriously mixed feelings. Some would argue that the Cubs have done enough with Swanson as their big fish and bringing in Taillon, Smyly, Bellinger, and Barnhart. That what the Cubs already had on the roster plus these additions are enough to contend for a division title in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Pirates make surprising free agent signing

The Pittsburgh Pirates made a surprising free agent signing on Tuesday. The big surprise is that they actually signed somebody. The Pirates agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with veteran pitcher Rich Hill. The deal is pending a physical, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Hill will turn 43 in March but remains an effective... The post Pirates make surprising free agent signing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

FanSided

