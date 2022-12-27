ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Two storms eyeing southern Colorado

By Matt Meister
KXRM
 3 days ago

STORM #1 | Tuesday Night – Thursday Morning

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Snow develops over the mountains late Tuesday afternoon as a storm approaches from the west. A slew of Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are up through Wednesday night. Snow will be heavy at times and travel will be difficult, especially over the major mountain passes.

Late Wednesday afternoon an arriving cold front will have snow flying between Denver and northern El Paso County – keep that in mind if travel plans take you north earlier in the day. As the cold front drops south during the evening we’ll have bursts of snow along the front that may drop a few inches of snow over the Pikes Peak Region toward the Arkansas River. Snow will be more organized and more likely the farther north you are. Think thunderstorms in the summertime and you’ll be on the right track.

Due to the nature of the snow showers along the cold front, the farther south you are the less organized the snow will be. So while you see a band from near Pueblo through Crowley County out near Kit Carson on my Snow-Cast map, don’t get hung up on where that is, but more that idea that some areas might get a couple inches underneath the stronger bursts.

The better coverage of snow farther north means snow is more likely to be a widespread couple of inches up over the Pikes Peak Region and Palmer Divide.

The big winners with the first storm will be mountain areas, especially along and west of the Divide and south of Interstate 70 where more than a foot of snow is expected.

STORM #2 | Sunday – Monday

The New Year begins with the arrival of another storm. This one has a few pieces that are interesting and may make it one of the better storms we’ve seen east of the mountains in quite a while. It is more likely to develop a circulation in the mid-levels of the atmosphere as it intensifies east of the mountains early Monday. Because of that circulation and it’s location, it’s possible that a pretty significant band of snow develops east of the mountains on Monday. It’s still a ways out and we have more work to do on the forecast – but there is potential.

Take us with you for detailed updates for where you are with our new FOX21 Weather App (Download it on Apple or Google Play ).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Related
OutThere Colorado

3-plus feet of snow? Wave of snow setting up to pound Colorado

Another notable wave of snow is setting up to hit Colorado this weekend and it's looking like it might drop more than three feet of snow in the heaviest hit spots. According to the National Weather Service, snow should start falling on the Western Slope and in the mountains this afternoon, picking up by the evening and then continuing through at least Monday. By Sunday afternoon and into Monday, this mountain storm should start dropping into lower elevations along the Front Range.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Wet weather and snow hitting Colorado hard

Our blast of wet weather is hitting Colorado hard. We've seen heavy snow pummel much of the high country since yesterday afternoon and that will continue through early Thursday morning. Heavy snow is hitting the Denver area and foothills. The National Weather Service has upgraded the Denver area to a Winter Storm Warning through Thursday morning. 3 o 6 inches or more are possible, with the heaviest snow likely before midnight.After that, we wind down the rest of 2022 with mild conditions and near normal temps. Our next round of snow is looking to arrive on Sunday night.The morning commute will be very icy thanks to the cold temperatures and wet, heavy snow. This is much more reminiscent of a spring snowstorm than a December one. And vastly different than our very cold storm from last week. This snow is very heavy, thanks in part to temperatures right around 32 degrees. 
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Heavy, slushy snow coming to Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Another winter storm is coming to town, but it will be quite different compared to last week. The Colorado Department of Transportation said it will be heavy and wet, so they’re letting the public know how they’ll be preparing for this different storm. “We’re going to have the crews out working the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Full call out of snow crews in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said they have a full call out of ice and snow equipment Wednesday night, Dec. 28, and that crews will continue to canvas roads throughout the night and into the morning. The City said the full call out was focused on the north, west and east portions […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Colorado road conditions: Roads improve, icy spots stick around

DENVER — A round of rain and snow caused slick and sometimes dangerous conditions on Colorado roads Thursday morning prompting the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to warn drivers to delay their morning commute or telework if possible. CDOT called driving conditions treacherous along the Front Range and the...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state

CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Town with highest wildfire threat continues mitigation

(GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo.) — According to Wildfirerisk.org, Green Mountain Falls, Colorado is one of the most vulnerable areas in Colorado, as well as the United States for wildfires. The town has several mitigation projects underway to protect the town in the event of a wildfire. “Green Mountain Falls is the number one community in […]
GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Can you legally 'scatter ashes' in Colorado?

Following a loved one's death, one common tradition is to scatter ashes of the cremated individual in a beautiful place. Given the stunning nature of the Colorado landscape, it's no surprise that many people wish to have their ashes scattered in the Centennial State. If this is something you're considering,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Snow to impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes

A storm from the West Coast will race across Colorado through Thursday morning bringing a healthy dose of moisture. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for the Denver metro area because of impacts from snow during the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.Because the storm originated in the Pacific Ocean instead of Canada like the storm last week, temperatures will be considerably warmer than a week ago. Therefore precipitation will start as rain in Denver and all along the Front Range urban corridor for areas below about 7,500 feet.The first rain drops will arrive in the early afternoon...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

City of Colorado Springs: 2022 year in review

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — We’re rewinding back to the beginning of the year. Many people living in Colorado remember the beginning of 2022 as the year of fire. This in turn prompted concerns raised about evacuation plans in place. “The city embarked on a nationwide campaign called COS Ready,” said Ryan Trujillo, Chief of Staff for […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Strong winds ahead of next approaching blast of snow

We have an approaching storm system bringing back a hit of snow before the new year. Ahead of this system jet stream enhanced wind gusts will be rocking the Front Range as Tuesday goes on.There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range foothills and mountains of the state both north and south. Wind gusts may reach 75 to 85 mph in some spots. Denver is not in the warning area but, may see gusts of wind up to 30 mph.The strong westerly winds will be a downslope, warming wind for the Denver metro area and eastern...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

KXRM

