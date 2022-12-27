Two storms eyeing southern Colorado

STORM #1 | Tuesday Night – Thursday Morning

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Snow develops over the mountains late Tuesday afternoon as a storm approaches from the west. A slew of Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are up through Wednesday night. Snow will be heavy at times and travel will be difficult, especially over the major mountain passes.

Late Wednesday afternoon an arriving cold front will have snow flying between Denver and northern El Paso County – keep that in mind if travel plans take you north earlier in the day. As the cold front drops south during the evening we’ll have bursts of snow along the front that may drop a few inches of snow over the Pikes Peak Region toward the Arkansas River. Snow will be more organized and more likely the farther north you are. Think thunderstorms in the summertime and you’ll be on the right track.









Due to the nature of the snow showers along the cold front, the farther south you are the less organized the snow will be. So while you see a band from near Pueblo through Crowley County out near Kit Carson on my Snow-Cast map, don’t get hung up on where that is, but more that idea that some areas might get a couple inches underneath the stronger bursts.

The better coverage of snow farther north means snow is more likely to be a widespread couple of inches up over the Pikes Peak Region and Palmer Divide.

The big winners with the first storm will be mountain areas, especially along and west of the Divide and south of Interstate 70 where more than a foot of snow is expected.

STORM #2 | Sunday – Monday

The New Year begins with the arrival of another storm. This one has a few pieces that are interesting and may make it one of the better storms we’ve seen east of the mountains in quite a while. It is more likely to develop a circulation in the mid-levels of the atmosphere as it intensifies east of the mountains early Monday. Because of that circulation and it’s location, it’s possible that a pretty significant band of snow develops east of the mountains on Monday. It’s still a ways out and we have more work to do on the forecast – but there is potential.

