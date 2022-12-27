Read full article on original website
BPD looking for man connected to deadly shooting at gas station
Police released photos of a man who left the scene in a silver Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tags. Call police if you have information.
Police Respond to Shots Fired in Germantown on Thursday
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of shots fired in Germantown around 12:20AM on Thursday. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, multiple residents called 911 reporting shots fired on Crystal Rock Drive, near Waters Landing Drive and Waters Landing Local Park. MCP Officers found several shell casings in the area. We will post an update if additional information becomes available.
Fairfax Police arrest bank robbery suspect
The Fairfax County Police Department has arrested a Maryland man who they say is believed to be involved in several bank robberies around the Washington, D.C. area.
Patrol Officers Arrest Suspect Minutes After Attempted Armed Carjacking
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – Prince George’s County Police patrol officers arrested a man who had minutes earlier attempted an armed carjacking in District Heights. The suspect is 18-year-old Messiah Jones of District Heights. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 7:15 pm, officers responded to the 2700 block of...
Police release photos of suspect, car in connection to SE DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding the person they believe is responsible for a Southeast shooting that left a man injured Tuesday. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of Elvans Road.
Child injured during accidental gun discharge
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police are investigating after a child was shot while holding a gun inside a Temple Hills apartment. Detectives are trying to determine how the child obtained the gun. According to the the Prince George’s County Police Department, investigators are looking into how a child accessed a gun inside an apartment in Temple Hills today. “While playing with the gun, it accidentally fired, causing a slight graze wound. No one else was injured,” the department said. The child was transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment at approximately 2:00 pm. PGPD officers responded to the The post Child injured during accidental gun discharge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police Investigates Shooting After Victim Walks into 7-Eleven With Gunshot Wound to His Leg; Blood Trail Leads to Nearby Apartment Building
Per Takoma Park Police: On December 27, at approximately 2:21 am, an adult male entered the 7-11 located in the 1300 block of University Blvd. suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers arrived on the scene and provided medical aid until fire and rescue arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Luxury car stolen from Ruth's Chris valet on Christmas: police
WASHINGTON - Two suspects stole a Mercedes-Benz from Ruth's Chris valet on Christmas, according to police. Metro Police said the thieves broke into a valet's key box at the Ruth's Chris Steak House on 21st and L streets NW on Christmas night. The pair stole a Mercedez-Benz and attempted to flee, striking a Mazda CX5.
DC Police ask for public's help finding 4 homicide suspects
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published in August 2022. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was joined by the U.S. Marshalls at a press conference Thursday to ask for the public's help finding four suspects wanted in connection to multiple homicides through D.C. The first case discussed...
16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
Woman assaulted and robbed near Braddock Road Metro station
A 38-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being robbed of cash near the Braddock Road Metro station on Dec. 19, according to Alexandria police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in 700 block of N. West Street. The victim was knocked down by a female suspect, who did not...
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
Police Investigating Stolen Auto, Construction Site Theft
Takoma Park Police are investigating a stolen auto and theft at a construction site that occurred last weekend, according to emailed community advisories:. Stolen Auto: An auto theft report was received in the lobby of the Takoma Park Police Department at approximately 2:45 p.m. on December 26. The victim moved the vehicle from the 100 block of Lee Ave. to Grant Ave. at approximately 9:00 p.m. on December 25. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on December 26, the victim attempted to retrieve the vehicle but it was no longer there. The outstanding stolen vehicle is described as a 1995 black Honda Civic, MD Tag #926Z72. Case #220057289.
Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are asking the public to help them identify two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred on Monday. At around 5 pm on Monday, the two men were seen at the Mondawmin train station shortly after 22-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot and killed. In order to identify two individuals who were at the scene during the shooting, the homicide detectives are asking the public for assistance. One of the men was wearing all black, whereas the other wore blue jeans, a black coat, eyeglasses, a tan hoodie, and a The post Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect Sought in Mail Carrier Robbery in Downtown Silver Spring; $50K Reward Offered
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier on Wednesday morning at 1215 East-West Highway in downtown Silver Spring. The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday,...
Suspect in targeted attack on Arlandria cars arrested on unrelated charges
One month after two cars were found with shot-out windows in West End, a suspect is behind bars on a different charge, according to Alexandria police. The 25-year-old male suspect in the case of the damaged cars is from D.C. He was arrested for an unrelated felony on Dec. 9 and released to another law enforcement agency on Dec. 16, the Alexandria Police Department says.
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Motor Vehicle Burglary Suspect In California Area
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the female pictured in a burglary to motor vehicles investigation. On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 10:50 pm, the suspect walked through several neighborhoods in the California area, checking vehicles for unlocked doors.
Montgomery Co. considers new police district in response to fatal Silver Spring shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County is considering adding a seventh police district and hopes to beef up its police ranks in response to recent reports of violent crimes in downtown Silver Spring—including a man who was found shot to death during an outing with family. “We...
‘Bloody' Murder, Crime Prompt Police to Patrol County-owned Garages in Silver Spring
As 2022 comes to a close, the Montgomery County Police Department is deploying officers to walk the beat in county-owned garages all over Silver Spring following a murder on Dec. 21 and an increase in crime. Police say 62-year-old Charles Joe Reynolds was shot to death as he took leftovers...
Police Investigate Dollar Store Burglary; Video of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Dollar Century Plus in the 8700 block of Flower Ave. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released a video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 4:36 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the location for the report of a burglary that just occurred.
