John L. Nace — UPDATED
John L. Nace, 51, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, with his family by his side at his home in Warsaw. He was born Sept. 20, 1971. On May 25, 2018, he married Sarah Lewis. John is survived by his wife of four years, Sarah; son, Eian Nace; four stepchildren; mother, Candy (Dick) Hopper; and sister, Clare (Mike) Woolf.
Sharon Lee Line — UPDATED
Sharon L. Line, 87, longtime resident of the North Webster and Syracuse areas, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. Born May 12, 1935, in Leesburg, Sharon was the daughter of Herbert F. and Martha A. (Jefferies) Metge, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a graduate of North Webster High School and was married to the late Joseph M. Line on Dec. 31, 1971; he too preceded her in January 2012.
Linda Creamer — UPDATED
Linda Creamer, 76, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Linda was born Aug. 17, 1946, in Warsaw, the daughter of Rex Alvin and Millicent Iris (Long) Carey. She was united in marriage to Richard “Rick” Lee Creamer on Oct. 30, 1986, in Clintwood, Va., who survives.
Michael E. Barnett — UPDATED
Michael E. Barnett, 78, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Mike was born June 20, 1944, in Muncie, the son of (the late) Glenn M. and Ruth (Leifheit) Barnett. Mike served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and went on to work as a firefighter at Wright Patterson AFB until 1970 when he left to become an Indiana State Police trooper.
Amelia ‘Millie’ R. Helton
Amelia R. “Millie” Helton, 85, Marion, formerly of Akron and Silver Lake, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Wesleyan Health Care Center, Marion. She was born Aug. 26, 1937. On Feb. 18, 1977, Millie married Grady Helton. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Jerry...
Patsy Ann Brallier
Patsy Ann (Wilson) Brallier, 92, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 10, 1930, in rural Claypool, to Paul Wilson and Maggie Rudy Jamison Wilson. Patsy graduated from Warsaw High School in 1949. On July 2, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart Ferrel R. Brallier who preceded her in death in 1988. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, James and Philip Wilson.
Rex LeRoy Parrett
Bishop Rex LeRoy Parrett, 62, rural Larwill, died peacefully at 9:42 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in the company of family at his home in Larwill. Born Nov. 17, 1960, in Columbia City, he was a son of the late Glen L. and Lucy L. (Watson) Parrett. Growing up in Etna-Troy Township, he graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1978.
Janice Harter
Janice L. Harter, 81, Churubusco, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 27, 1941. Janice is survived by her sister, Judy (Pat) McGuire. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Allen B. Chesser Jr.
Mr. Allen B. Chesser Jr., 68, Culver, died at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his residence in Culver. He was born July 22, 1954. He married Mary L. Croy on May 29, 1976. Left to cherish Allen’s memory are his wife, Mary; daughter, Emily (Andrew) Schouten, Rochester; two...
Georgia L. Reed
Georgia L. Reed, 89, Wabash, died at 10:43 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Cherokee Northside Hospital, Canton, Ga. She was born April 27, 1933. Georgia married Jack Reed on Nov. 1, 1958; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (Kenneth) Cutts, Canton, Ga.; two...
Roy E. Briney — UPDATED
Roy E. Briney, 68, Kewanna, died at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kewanna. He was born Feb. 21, 1954. Surviving are his brothers, John (Jackie) Briney, Kewanna, Jim (Kathy) Briney, Rochester and Dave (Celinda) Briney, Winamac; twin sister, Ruth Ann (Jack) Nicholson, Martinsville; and sister-in-law, Karen Briney, Warsaw.
Bonnie Lou Smith
Bonnie Lou (Rice) Smith, 68, North Manchester, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Marion General Hospital, Marion. She was born Sept. 5, 1954. She is survived by her son, Nathan “Tater” Smith, North Manchester; father, Allen D. Rice, North Manchester; brothers, Michael (Bev) Rice, Warsaw, Ronald Rice, Indianapolis, Steven Rice, Bippus, Douglas (Lisa) Rice, North Manchester and Andrew (Jennifer) Rice, Bippus; sisters, Rebecca Rice, Gas City and Jennifer (Brian Shield) Rice, Indianapolis; and her bonus children, Cameron Miller, Scottie Schultz and Adam Lewis.
Janet Imel — UPDATED
Janet Imel, 75, died Dec. 26, 2022, in Warsaw. Janet was born March 23, 1947, in Portland, to Virgil and Mignon Windmiller. On March 26, 1971, she married Donald Imel in Pensacola, Fla., who preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2022. Surviving are her son Shawn (Traci) Imel and...
Paula Searfoss — UPDATED
Paula K. Searfoss, 74, longtime resident of Syracuse, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in the loving care of her family at home in Syracuse. Born Nov. 16, 1948, in Goshen, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Ruth (Schrock) Kerlin. She was a 1967 graduate of Syracuse High School, going on to earn a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Ball State University.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Lake City Rental v. Main Street Mechanicals, $1,247.67. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Ana Montoya, $1,475.54. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Jefferson...
Terrill ‘Tate’ Dean Hoover
Terrill “Tate” Dean Hoover, 87, Winamac, died at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Hickory Creek Healthcare Center, Winamac. He was born Nov. 18, 1935. Survivors include a brother, Larry Hoover, Winamac. Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Metzger Chapel, Kewanna, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Rockenbaugh
Mary Rockenbaugh, 69, Rochester, died at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Vibra Hospital of Northwestern Indiana, Crown Point. Mary Ellen Keitzer was born March 11, 1953. Mary and James Rockenbaugh were married on Sept.17, 1995. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Amber Waller,...
Mariane Jane Hagen
Mariane Jane Hagen, 92, Ligonier, died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus, Kendallville. She was born Aug. 24, 1930. On Nov. 5, 1949, she married John C. Hagen. Mariane is survived by her children, Steve (Debra) Hagen, Ligonier, Debbie Laird, Ligonier, Mike (Kris), Carrollton, Ga., Jon Scott...
Fred G. Napier
Fred G. Napier, 83, Wabash, died at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. He was born Aug. 11, 1939. Fred married Billie Lou Branson on July 5, 1966; she preceded him in death. He is survived by five children, Charles (Kim) Napier, Fort Wayne, Harold (Krystal)...
David L. Kuhn — UPDATED
David L. Kuhn, 73, Mentone, died at 1:06 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his residence in Mentone. David was born Aug. 8, 1949, in Rochester, to the late Donald and Norma (Williamson) Kuhn. He was previously married to Suzannah (Blodgett) Kuhn. He was a 1967 graduate of Mentone High...
