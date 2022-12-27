Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect arrested after woman found dead in ditch north of Rochester
Authorities have arrested a 39-year-old Rochester man in connection with murder after a woman's body was found in a ditch Monday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office launched the investigation after someone walking their dog in Cascade Township discovered the body. The victim has since been identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Ann...
Arrest made in death of Kimberly Robinson, found in snowy ditch near Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Ann Robinson, who was found in a snowy ditch Monday afternoon in southern Minnesota.The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from someone who had been walking their dog off West River Road in Cascade Township, which is just outside of Rochester.The caller says their dog pulled them towards a ditch, where they spotted an arm sticking out of the snow.Investigators were able to identify Robinson as the deceased. The results of her autopsy have yet to be released, but authorities believe "a firearm to be the ultimate cause of death."A person of interest – a 39-year-old Rochester man – was singled out, and was persuaded by his family to meet in person with investigators. He was then taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. WCCO does not typically identify suspects who have not been formally charged with a crime.
Investigators ID Body Found Near Rochester, Case now Homicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. Captain James Schueller said the woman is identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. He said Robinson is from Eyota but had been living in Rochester.
KIMT
Rochester man facing murder charge over body discovered Monday
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is now facing a murder charge for the body of a woman found in a ditch in Olmsted County. Mustafa Rahshad Bush, 39 from Rochester, has been booked into the Adult Detention Center on suspicion of Murder in the 2nd degree. The body of...
KEYC
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released more information about the woman’s body that was found in Cascade Township on Monday. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), she has been identified as Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. She most recently lived in Rochester. Deputies...
KAAL-TV
OCSO identify woman found dead in ditch on Monday; suspect named, charged
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday released the identity of a woman found deceased in a ditch in Cascade Township on Monday night. The body of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of the Eyota and Rochester area was discovered after a resident’s dog located her body in a ditch about 20 to 25 feet off of West River Road near River Bluff Lane NW.
kfgo.com
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office investigating death near Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in a roadside ditch north of Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a person walking a dog found the remains Monday afternoon in Cascade Township. Investigators said the woman’s death is considered suspicious and evidence suggests that her body had been moved.
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
KIMT
Name released of body found in Rochester ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
KEYC
Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has charged Mustafa Bush, 39, with second-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. Bush is from Rochester. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the investigative team initially believes a firearm was used to kill Robinson. Robinson’s...
Sheriff: Man found dead near Elko New Market might've crashed stolen car, froze
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County believe a man found dead near Elko New Market on Friday morning might've crashed a stolen vehicle before dying of cold weather exposure. The Hennepin County...
Oronoco Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash on I-90
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Mower County injured an Oronoco man early Thursday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 24-year-old Coltin Strop was traveling west on I-90 when he lost control of his Chevy Cobalt and rolled. The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound side of the interstate shortly before 2:40 a.m. about two miles west of the High Forest exit.
KIMT
Rochester man accused of thefts and knife threats pleads guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man accused of thefts and threatening people with a knife is pleading guilty. Damien Dean Rose, 23 of Rochester, was arrested in October and charged with four counts of felony terroristic threats, third-degree burglary, and three counts of misdemeanor theft. Investigators say Rose stole sunglasses from the Apollo Superette in Rochester, rode away on a bicycle, then stole a backpack from a juvenile in the 1300 block of 2nd Street SE. That all happened on September 19.
KIMT
Woman shot in head in Rochester remains in critical condition
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 37-year-old woman who was shot in the head remains in critical condition. Authorities went to a home over the weekend in the 500 block of 19th St. NW. and a five-year-old answered the door and said his mother was hurt. The woman was found unconscious with...
KIMT
Police: Rochester man arrested for attempted murder after shooting woman in the head
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 37-year-old woman was shot in the head and a 34-year-old Rochester man is facing an attempted murder charge. Police said it happened Sunday when they tried to contact a woman who was supposed to meet the father of her two kids. Authorities went to a home...
Rochester Woman Critically Wounded, Man Arrested Following Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police say a woman was critically wounded and a man is in custody following a shooting that’s believed to have taken place Christmas Eve. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the father of the 37-year-old victim’s children called police after being unable to get a...
KEYC
Retirement celebration for Waseca County Sheriff Milbrath
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A retirement celebration is being held this afternoon for the Waseca County Sheriff. Sheriff Brad Milbrath is retiring after 34 years of service in law enforcement in the county, the last 12 years as sheriff. A retirement celebration will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4...
KIMT
Rochester woman pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death
RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester woman is pleading not guilty to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County. Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25, and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
fox9.com
Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for seven pounds of cocaine
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting caught with over seven pounds of cocaine is sending an Olmsted County man to prison. Robert Alejandro Torres Nieves, 33 of Rochester, was sentenced Wednesday to four years and eight months behind bars, with credit for 2 days already served. Torres Nieves was also fined $1,000.
Comments / 0