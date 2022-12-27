Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
North Elementary School connector project moving forward in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — By the end of summer 2023, North Elementary's three buildings should all be accessible without having to leave indoors. The Monongalia County Board of Education received an update on the connector project at its most recent meeting by Rebecca Key, an architect at Alpha Associates.
WVNews
West Virginia's Manchin marks 17th anniversary of Sago mine disaster
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., released a statement Friday marking the 17th anniversary of the Sago mine disaster. On Jan. 2, 2006, an explosion at the Sago Mine in Upshur County left 13 miners trapped for two days. Ultimately, only one of the trapped miners survived.
Comments / 0