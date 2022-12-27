Read full article on original website
michiganchronicle.com
Metro Detroit Women in Need of Employment Can Gain Skills in Free Program
New Gesher Human Services “Women to Work” program offers women the chance to reinvent their working lives in the new year. “Women to Work,” a free four-week course that aims to provide women who have been out of the workforce with the vital skills to gain immediate employment, will hold an informational meeting on Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The program is offered by Gesher Human Services, one of the largest human service agencies in metro Detroit and will be held in-person at its headquarters in Southfield (29699 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI 48076). “Women to Work” sessions will then start on Jan. 17, being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and offers women the opportunity to start their working lives afresh in the new year.
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Pontiac Community Foundation distributes $300K in grants; Triscuit donates $150K to Food Bank Council of Michigan
Pontiac Community Foundation, in partnership with Oakland County, established the county’s Healthy Food Access Grant Program this fall, and distributed $300,000 to 10 local nonprofits. The organizations were awarded one-time operational and programmatic grants to help provide food service to residents in need, according to a press release. “The...
dbusiness.com
Atwell in Southfield Agrees to Acquire Cleveland Surveying Company
Atwell, a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm based in Southfield, has agreed acquire Dempsey Surveying Co., a land surveying firm based in Cleveland. The acquisition, the third transaction announced by Atwell this quarter, will expand the company’s presence in Ohio and surveying capabilities in the Midwest. The deal...
Barber helps Detroit student bullied over his hair, making him skip class
We all know words can hurt. Until recently, a 7th-grade student said he was skipping class and avoiding friends because of bullying over his hair.
dbusiness.com
EMU Space Partnership Collects $270K Grant from National Science Foundation
The National Science Foundation recently awarded a research and development grant to Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti and partner Rogue Space Systems in New Hampshire for their project on a new type of electronic propulsion thruster. The $271,381 grant will enhance the partnership between academia and the physics and astronomy industry.
The Oakland Press
Celebrating Pontiac’s ‘Mom’
Ida Christine Elam never met a stranger and never turned down an appeal for help. If she couldn’t help you out with cash, she made sure you had a meal. She loved her husband, the late Rev. Willie Elam George, Sr. and their 17 children. She loved everyone beyond the family circle. So many people called her Mom that most folks didn’t even know her first name. Family members are arriving from all over the country to attend her services.
The Oakland Press
Native son honored in Pontiac
Damani Phillips came home this week to visit his family and lead an evening of music at Pontiac’s Little Arts Theater tonight with fellow jazz artist Quincy Stewart. When Stewart asked him to stop by Pontiac City Council’s final meeting of the year on Tuesday to talk up the already sold-out concert, Phillips agreed. He wasn’t too surprised to see his brother, Kaino Phillips, CEO of The Ascend Foundation show up at the meeting, because Kaino is a regular City Hall visitor. The brothers are sons of the late Clarence Phillips, a former state representative and Pontiac’s mayor from 2005-09.
dbusiness.com
Sign of the Times
The 16-by-9-foot high-definition LED screen that greets guests with drone views of downtown Detroit in the lobby of Signarama Troy/Metro Detroit’s new facility is indicative of what lies beyond it — a growing company driven by technology. Last December, Signarama President and CEO Bob Chapa had just about...
dbusiness.com
Detroit Most Affordable Major City for Housing in United States
ConsumerAffairs, an Oklahoma-based customer review and consumer news platform, analyzed U.S. cities with more than 500,000 citizens and ranked them based on median monthly housing cost and median home values from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and found that Detroit is the most affordable major city. With a median...
dbusiness.com
NBS Animal Rescue
NBS Animal Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foster-based animal rescue based in Troy with the mission rescuing and rehabilitating homeless animals in need. The group maintains a network of foster parents to care for the animals until they are adopted. The group also provides community education regarding proper pet care and participates in community youth outreach programs. Certified trainers and animal behaviorists are on call to evaluate an animal’s behavior, to offer training advice and suggestions, and to perform behavior assessments to determine if an animal’s behavior is a danger to itself or those around it in support of the goal of finding a home for each animal that comes into its care.
dbusiness.com
Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Introduces Purchase Plus to Increase Access to Home Ownership
Rocket Mortgage, part of Detroit’s Rocket Cos., today introduced Purchase Plus, a special purpose credit program intended to increase accessibility to homeownership in underserved communities. “Homeownership has a significant impact on strong communities and the creation of generational wealth,” says Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. “Our Purchase Plus...
michiganchronicle.com
Distinguished Gentlemen — Why These Men Live Out Loud
Local musician Hezekiah Savage moves in boldness through sound. “The world is before you, and you need not take it or leave it as it was when you came in.” Writer and Civil Rights Activist James Baldwin’s apt words about revolutionizing the world couldn’t be clearer – get out there and do the thing, whatever that is you do best.
Detroit Youth Choir ready to surprise on 'America's Got Talent All-Stars'
The Detroit Youth Choir hasn’t stopped singing since its second-place 2019 finish on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” In the three years since then, it has recorded several songs that speak to important national issues, released a couple of albums and filmed an upcoming Disney+ reality series. What’s next on the choral group’s packed...
abc12.com
Flint man receives a new kidney for Christmas
Christmas 2022 will be one that Donald Alston will never forget. "The best Christmas gift I have ever had," is how the Flint man, from his hospital bed describes the gift of life he received on Christmas day.
wcmu.org
Multiple civil rights groups argue to extend moratorium on Detroit water shutoffs
A moratorium on allowing the City of Detroit to do water shutoffs is set to expire on December 31st, but a coalition of civil rights group would like the ban to continue. The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, Legal Defense Fund, and Michigan Poverty Law Program have asked the US District Court to continue to suspend water shut offs.
DPS warns of man accused of impersonating Detroit school safety officer
The man is soliciting donations from local businesses and falsely claiming it will be used for Detroit Schools, according to school officials. DPSD released a photo of the accused man.
centerforhealthjournalism.org
Detroit’s Black residents are choking on industrial air pollution, with little help from the state
Feeling short of breath, a resident on Detroit’s east side found herself in the emergency room in the spring of 2021 and was prescribed an inhaler for asthma for the first time in her life. She had never had issues with her respiratory health until an automotive plant, Stellantis,...
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?
23-year-old Alasia Hill, the mother of two sons, lives in Detroit, Michigan. Her mother, Charisma Carucci, describes her daughter as a kind and bright young woman, reports Dateline.
fox2detroit.com
Residents at apartment in Midtown Detroit deal with no heat or water over Christmas weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of Detroit's Sheridan Court apartments say they were without heat and water over the holiday weekend. "No heat, no water no explanation," Tyler Beltz said. Residents spoke both on and off camera about what they have been dealing with at the Midtown building. "The heat...
Man recovering after Jeep plunges into sinkhole in Detroit
The incident happened near Eastlawn and Scripps on the city's east side. It has since been patched up, but there are concerns that another one could come back.
