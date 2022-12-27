Read full article on original website
Netflix Removing Iconic '90s Movie This Weekend
Netflix is about to get a little less nostalgic for the '90s. As 2022 quickly winds to a close, the streaming giant is getting ready to shed itself of the past and welcome 2023 with plenty of news titles. Unfortunately, this means that fans of one iconic '90s movie are in for a bit of a shock, as there are only a handful of days left to stream the 1991 Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves-starring film Point Break before it leaves Netflix.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 30)
The Times Square Ball won't be the only thing dropping this weekend as the world says goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023. This New Year's weekend, Netflix is celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of the next in a big way, with 49 new additions dropping in the streaming library. This weekend's long list of titles includes everything from Netflix's adaptation of Don DeLillo's book White Noise to the streamer's annual Best of Stand Up comedy special.
Everything Coming to Disney+ in January 2023
Disney+ is ringing in the new year in a big way. After spending the last few weeks of 2022 adding final additions like National Treasure: Edge of History and Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, the Disney-backed streamer is getting ready to start 2023 with a round of new titles arriving throughout January 2023.
Netflix Losing Its Only Stanley Kubrick Movies This Weekend
Two of the most controversial movies directed by Stanley Kubrick are leaving Netflix at the end of the week. A Clockwork Orange and Eyes Wide Shut will leave the streamer on Saturday, Dec. 31. Other Kubrick films are available to stream on HBO Max. A Clockwork Orange hit theaters in...
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
'Fire Country' Reveals What Happens to Bode After Episode 8 Cliffhanger
Fire Country Episode 8 ended on a major cliffhanger that had fans worried for Bode and desperately waiting for the show's return. Now, TV Line has shared a new clip from the Fire Country winter premiere, which reveals exactly what happened to our favorite convict firefighter in the fall finale. Please Note: Fire Country Spoilers Below.
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Selena Gomez's Dating Future Reportedly Revealed After Several Rumors
Selena Gomez has big plans for 2023 and it involves her love life. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about what the new year could bring for her in the love department. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes after model Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she stole her now-husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez. Bieber first dated Hailey on a break from Gomez, and then married her just months after he and Gomez's final split. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey if there was an overlap between her relationship with Justin and Gomez's, to which she replied. "No, not one time." Sortly thereafter, Gomez and Hailey posed together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
Beloved YouTuber Keenan Cahill Dead at 27
Popular YouTube celebrity Keenan Cahill has died. A family spokesperson informed WGN that he died at 27. A lip sync video star, Cahill underwent open heart surgery on Dec. 15, but complications arose, and he was put on life support. His manager, David Graham, told TMZ that he died on Dec. 29 after being taken off life support in a Chicago hospital. A few weeks ago, Cahill, who was diagnosed with Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome, told his fans he would be undergoing open heart surgery later that month. "For those who are asking. December 15th is the date of surgery," he wrote on Dec. 12 in his last Instagram post. He also posted on Dec. 5th, "One week till open heart surgery. Wish me luck. Love ya'll." Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome is a "progressive condition that causes many tissues and organs to enlarge, become inflamed or scarred, and eventually waste away," according to MedlinePlus.
'Love & Hip Hop' Star Announces Pregnancy With Stunning Photoshoot
Another Love& Hip Hop alum is about to be a mother. Juliette "Juju" Castaneda made announced the news in a series of stunning maternity shots on Instagram. Juju has since deleted all other posts, only including shots from her pregnancy shoot. "God's Greatest Gift," she captioned her first post announcing her new bundle of joy on Dec. 26. The video featured her in Chanel earrings, pearls around her neck, a hat, sunglasses, and a white and silver sparkling dress and matching jacket as she caressed her belly. In a subsequent post, she captioned a series of photos in the same ensemble, "My Biggest Blessing." in a separate post donning a jacket, skirt, and a brasier top exposing her belly, she captioned the series of photos, "Bendecida," a Spanish word that means blessed.
'Smallville' Creators Finally Own up to Major Blunder
Clana critics can rejoice. Smallville showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar expressed some regret over how they handled the will-they-won't-they relationship between Clark Kent and Lana Lang on the 21-year-old TV show in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter about their new Netflix show Wednesday. When asked if they would have made any changes to Smallville today, Gough immediately brought up Clana.
'Super Sized Salon' Season 2 Reportedly Happening Despite Star Jamie Lopez's Death
A second season of We TV's Super Sized Salon will air despite the show's star, Jamie Lopez, untimely death. Lopez died of heart complications at the age of 37 weeks ago. The show premiered earlier this year on the network and chronicled the staff and customers at Jamie's Babydoll Beauty Couture salon in Las Vegas. Sources tell TMZ the show's cast and crew hopped met this week with network executives and agreed to move forward with the show.
'Big Brother' Star Engaged to New Man After Showmance Fizzled Out
Raven Walton, a former Big Brother 19 contestant, is engaged. Walton announced her engagement to her "best friend," while flashing a large ring. Walton became known to Big Brother fans during the Summer 2017 season. Josh Martinez won the season over Paul Abrahamian on finale night, and Walton finished sixth. "I said YES! And now I can't wait to say I DO ," she captioned her Instagram post, which included photos and a video of the proposal. "Patrickthomas I was completely surprise! Excuse the crying in second video! Haha," wrote Walton to her fiancé at the end of the note.
'Sister Wives' Star Reveals Decision on Future With Reality Series
Sister Wives star Christine Brown has split from Kody and moved away from the family's Nevada residence, leaving many to wonder about her future with the reality series. Now, in a new TikTok post, Christine has revealed her decision on whether or not to stay with the show. "I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives," she told her fans and followers in the Dec. 28 clip.
Marcus Coloma Did Not Film Final 'General Hospital' Scenes Due to Health Issues
General Hospital star Marcus Coloma missed filming his final scenes as Prince Nikolas Cassadine due to health issues, not because he quit or was fired. Coloma's representative confirmed the actor is facing "health issues" following his recent exposure to COVID-19. The actor joined the soap opera in 2019, and ABC confirmed that his final episode will air in January.
Disney World Ride to Undergo Lengthy Refurbishment, Closure in 2023
Those visiting Walt Disney World Resort in 2023 may not get a chance to ride the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster as it undergoes some serious maintenance. According to a report by All Ears, the attraction will be closed starting on Feb. 20, 2023, and is scheduled to continue until "summer 2023." The reason listed for the closure is "heavy refurbishment."
Kim Kardashian Weighs in on Remarrying and Having More Kids
Kim Kardashian isn't letting a difficult divorce dim her hopes of finding love again. The SKIMS founder recently chatted with friend and actress Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast. Initially, Kardashian was coy about whether or not she felt marriage was in the cards, until Paltrow reminded her that she's a hopeless romantic. "I am. I am. I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth's time's a charm, it's gonna — it's gonna work out." Kardashian has been married three times: to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, though she filed for divorce from the former NBA player just 72 days after tying the knot. She wed West in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2020.
'Teen Mom': Leah Messer Shares 2023 Motivation After Messy Breakup
Teen Mom star Leah Messer has been on quite the rollercoaster ride this year. This past fall, Messer broke things off with Jaylan Mobley a couple of months after they became engaged. Now, the reality star is looking forward to the year ahead and she has some motivational words to share about 2023.
Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Photoshop Accusations With Subtle Proof
If it's one thing the Kardashian family is used to, they have to constantly battle rumors of photoshopping their photos. They've been accused of doing so to make their bodies look ideal, or even obsessing over family memories so much that they've photoshopped one another into each other's photos. Now, Kim Kardashian is shutting down another rumor of photoshopping. She was accused of doing so in this year's holiday photo of herself, her sisters, and their momager in a shot from their annual Christmas Eve bash. The SKIMS founder shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the lavish photoshoot to prove otherwise. Shared to her Instagram Story, the mom of four showed the six KarJenner women all posing in their holiday best, just like they did in the original photo.
Theophilus London Missing: Rapper Hasn't Been Seen Since July
Theophilus London's family reported the rapper missing in Los Angeles. The rapper, who has worked with Kanye West, Tame Impala, and many others, has not been seen since July 2022. His family traveled from Trinidad and Tobago to Los Angeles on Tuesday to find out what happened and later filed a missing person report with the Los Angeles Police Department. They shared a statement on Wednesday to ask for the public's help.
