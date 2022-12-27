$7.5 million given to BSU for development of performing arts center

MUNCIE, Ind. − Familiar benefactors for Ball State University have stepped forward to contribute funding to help the school build a performing arts center at McKinley and University avenues and create a catalyst for redevelopment of The Village commercial center.

Two gifts totaling $7.5 million were announced earlier this month following the final meeting of the university board of trustees for 2022. BSU is receiving a $5 million gift from Marianne Glick and her husband, Mike Woods, and a $2.5 million gift from June Scheumann.

The university said in a press release that the money will be used to advance development and construction of the performing arts center, which was announced in March. BSU officials said the center will host more than 160 University performances and draw more than 35,000 attendees to The Village, a retail neighborhood adjacent to campus along University Avenue.

Earlier this year university trustees gave Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns the authority to sign a "memorandum of understanding" with Ohio-based Fairmount Properties to oversee development of the center, along with a 100-room "best-in-class" hotel and a ""thematic" restaurant.

The university owns the property at the northeast corner of McKinley and University, where the project is to be built.

In March BSU officials said they planned to "leverage approximately $100 million in private investment" to make The Village a "multigenerational district driven by arts and culture, entertainment, and innovation with new options in dining, retail, service, hospitality, living, and gathering."

Construction of the center is to be the first phase of a five-phase revitalization effort for The Village.

“These substantial gifts provide vital support to a revitalization plan we approved in March,” said Renae Conley, chairman of the University's board of trustees. “The Board is excited to see this plan continue to advance as we collectively anticipate the profound and positive impact the Village revitalization and the Performing Arts Center, specifically, will have on Muncie and our University.”

Construction is anticipated to start in 2024.

During its December meeting, trustees approved the naming of the Marianne Glick and Mike Woods Lobby and the Scheumann Studio Theatre, which will both be located inside the performing arts center.

“I am grateful to Marianne Glick and Mike Woods and to June Scheumann for their continued support of our University,” Mearns said. “Their contributions help financially support the tangible aspects of our institutional projects, but their investments also broadly support the ongoing work by everyone at Ball State to fulfill our University’s strategic plan.”

Both are longtime supporters of the University.

According to BSU officials, Marianne Glick has supported scholarships, the Discovery Women’s Philanthropic Leadership Fund, and the creation of TeenWorks@BSU, a student diversity initiative. Glick served on the Ball State University Board of Trustees from 2006-2016. She received the 2016 President’s Medal, and was an Indiana Women of Achievement honoree in 2010. Glick currently serves as chairman of the board for the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Family Foundation.

“Mike and I have been so impressed with the talent of the students and the quality of the faculty in the musical theatre program,” Glick said in a prepared statement from BSU. “We believe that they deserve a facility that matches their talent.”

June Scheumann is the wife of the late John Scheumann, who graduated from Ball State in 1971. She is the president and treasurer of the Scheumann Foundation. The Scheumann family significantly contributed to the 2005 renovation of the John B. and June M. Scheumann Stadium with a $4 million gift, among other contributions. In 2019, the Scheumann family made the lead $7 million gift to support Scheumann Family Indoor Practice Facility at Ball State.

“The arts have always been a big part of my life, and I am thrilled to be a part of supporting the Performing Arts Center,” Scheumann said in the press release “I think it will be a wonderful addition to Ball State and the Muncie community. The arts should always be considered essential, and I’m glad that Ball State agrees.”

