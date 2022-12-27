ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

Fort Payne man dies in Marshall County crash

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
A Fort Payne man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Marshall County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division.

Christopher D. Bell, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after the 1979 GMC van he was driving collided head-on with a 200 GMC 1500 pickup driven by Clayton L. Dunn, 56, of Grant.

Dunn and a passenger in the GMC, Marie A. Bailey, 56, of Grant, were injured. Both were transported by helicopter to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for treatment.

The crash occurred at about 7:20 p.m. on Hustleville Road near Todd Ridge Road, about 4 miles north of Albertville.

Troopers continue to investigate.

