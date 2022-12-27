Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
Fugitive wanted in Mexico for child sex abuse arrested in Ohio by ICEEdy ZooAkron, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Looking for a Gyro in Westlake, Ohio? Consider Checking Out This PlaceIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Related
Fire crews called to Shelby home for chimney fire
TOWN OF SHELBY, Wis. (WKBT) – Two people and a small kitten are okay following a structure fire in the Town of Shelby. The Shelby Fire Department responded to the home around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, firefighters say the basement and first floor were full of smoke. They discovered a fire in the chimney. The crews put the...
Man arrested Wednesday after father found dead Christmas Eve
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Shiloh, Ohio, man previously reported missing from his father's Richland County home was arrested Wednesday after his father was found dead in the home on Christmas Eve. The Wyandot County Sheriff's Office received a call Wednesday night "from a concerned person regarding Robert...
1 killed in Medina County house fire: Investigators
Fire officials are investigating what led to a deadly house fire in Medina County Christmas evening.
cleveland19.com
Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night. The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit. Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven...
Missing Uniontown man found, home safe
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 79-year-old man who went missing Wednesday night.
wtuz.com
Drug Impairment Suspected Factor in Fatal Crash
An investigation is underway for a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called Thursday just before 11:50pm, to the accident on Interstate 77, near the Bolivar exit. Sgt. Clinton Armstrong says there was a disabled Honda Pilot sitting...
Boy damages $11,000 worth of city Christmas lights out of frustration: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Several people at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 22 went into the police station saying they heard sounds as if someone was damaging the Christmas lights displays in the city park. Police went to the park and saw a boy on the grass with his dog near the baseball field. The boy began to walk away as police approached him. They told the boy they wanted to talk to him but he continued walking outside the baseball field. He then ran toward Maureen Drive as police flashed their flashlights at him and told him to stop. He finally surrendered as officers closed in on him. The boy told police where he lived. They went to his house and informed his father what occurred. The father walked over to the park with the officers. Lights on the northern part of the park were damaged. The animated light displays had structural damage, the power cords were cut off and the box outlets broken. The boy admitted to the damage. He said he did it because he was frustrated with being grounded. He said he needed to take his frustrations out on something. He said he cut the cords with his hands and broke the outlet boxes by kicking them. The boy and his father were made aware of possible consequences. The estimated damages and costs to the displays were $11,000. The Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
Canton man dies after vehicle crashes into his disabled car
A Canton man has died after crashing into a disabled vehicle on the side of Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County late Thursday night.
cleveland19.com
4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
cleveland19.com
1 found dead in Lodi house consumed by ‘heavy fire and cluttered rooms’
LODI, Ohio (WOIO) - One victim was found dead inside a Lodi house that was engulfed in flames and took 31 firefighters to help put out on Dec. 25, the Lodi Fire Department confirmed. LFD said it was sent to the home in the 8500 block of Lafayette Road at...
1 dies in Lodi house fire Christmas Day
A house fire in Lodi on Dec. 25 resulted in the death of one person, according to the Lodi Fire Department.
wktn.com
Man Arrested in Wyandot County in Connection to Death in Richland County
The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 6:33 Wednesday evening from a concerned person regarding Robert Hamman. Hamman, of Shiloh, Ohio was originally reported missing from his father’s residence (Terrence Hamman) where he had been staying. Hamman’s father was found deceased at the residence on...
Neighbors report explosion at Akron house
City fire crews are now at a house in the 100 block of Edgerton Avenue.
6 people killed in early morning house fire
"It is a sad day for our community with this tragedy and loss of life," Mayor Patrick Cadle told FOX 8.
cleveland19.com
Victim of Middleburg Heights crash searches for mystery Good Samaritan
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The accident happened last Friday afternoon during the blizzard. “Just hit a patch of ice and that was it,” remembered Tony Watson. “My car kept spinning and spinning and spinning and I tried so hard to gain control. It was surreal, it was almost like it a movie.”
mymix1041.com
Toddler dies from gunshot wound in Cleveland Thursday
A 3-year-old is dead after sustaining a gunshot wound Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department said. According to Cleveland police, responders received a call about a child with a gunshot wound at a residence on Michigan Avenue just before 5:00PM. The child was taken to a local hospital by his father...
Couple charged with counterfeiting: Bay Village police blotter
Police stopped a driver for a traffic violation on December 21. After speaking with the female driver, the officer suspected drugs were in the car. A probable cause search was conducted, and police found a large sum of fake U.S. currency. A 33-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, both from Cleveland, were charged with counterfeiting.
cleveland19.com
Erie County park damaged by vandalism, no arrests
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township officials are asking for help in locating the people who vandalized a local park. According to officials, the damage happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Strickfaden Park. Many of the holiday displays were damaged. If you have any information please call...
Ravenna woman sentenced for drunk driving crash that killed 3, including her 2 daughters
The crash happened in December 2020 along Peck Road in Shalersville Township. Three people were killed, including a 13-year-old girl.
Police respond to a three-car crash: Medina Police Blotter
Police were called to a three-car crash at North Court Street and Reagan Parkway at 11:26 a.m. Dec. 24. There were no injuries reported or any further information available at the time of the report. Domestic disturbance, Sunhaven Drive. A woman was arrested for domestic violence at 8:08 p.m. Dec....
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0