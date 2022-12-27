ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, OH

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Fire crews called to Shelby home for chimney fire

TOWN OF SHELBY, Wis. (WKBT) – Two people and a small kitten are okay following a structure fire in the Town of Shelby. The Shelby Fire Department responded to the home around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, firefighters say the basement and first floor were full of smoke. They discovered a fire in the chimney. The crews put the...
SHELBY, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night. The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit. Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven...
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Drug Impairment Suspected Factor in Fatal Crash

An investigation is underway for a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called Thursday just before 11:50pm, to the accident on Interstate 77, near the Bolivar exit. Sgt. Clinton Armstrong says there was a disabled Honda Pilot sitting...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Boy damages $11,000 worth of city Christmas lights out of frustration: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

Several people at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 22 went into the police station saying they heard sounds as if someone was damaging the Christmas lights displays in the city park. Police went to the park and saw a boy on the grass with his dog near the baseball field. The boy began to walk away as police approached him. They told the boy they wanted to talk to him but he continued walking outside the baseball field. He then ran toward Maureen Drive as police flashed their flashlights at him and told him to stop. He finally surrendered as officers closed in on him. The boy told police where he lived. They went to his house and informed his father what occurred. The father walked over to the park with the officers. Lights on the northern part of the park were damaged. The animated light displays had structural damage, the power cords were cut off and the box outlets broken. The boy admitted to the damage. He said he did it because he was frustrated with being grounded. He said he needed to take his frustrations out on something. He said he cut the cords with his hands and broke the outlet boxes by kicking them. The boy and his father were made aware of possible consequences. The estimated damages and costs to the displays were $11,000. The Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
AKRON, OH
wktn.com

Man Arrested in Wyandot County in Connection to Death in Richland County

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 6:33 Wednesday evening from a concerned person regarding Robert Hamman. Hamman, of Shiloh, Ohio was originally reported missing from his father’s residence (Terrence Hamman) where he had been staying. Hamman’s father was found deceased at the residence on...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
mymix1041.com

Toddler dies from gunshot wound in Cleveland Thursday

A 3-year-old is dead after sustaining a gunshot wound Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department said. According to Cleveland police, responders received a call about a child with a gunshot wound at a residence on Michigan Avenue just before 5:00PM. The child was taken to a local hospital by his father...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Erie County park damaged by vandalism, no arrests

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township officials are asking for help in locating the people who vandalized a local park. According to officials, the damage happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Strickfaden Park. Many of the holiday displays were damaged. If you have any information please call...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Police respond to a three-car crash: Medina Police Blotter

Police were called to a three-car crash at North Court Street and Reagan Parkway at 11:26 a.m. Dec. 24. There were no injuries reported or any further information available at the time of the report. Domestic disturbance, Sunhaven Drive. A woman was arrested for domestic violence at 8:08 p.m. Dec....
MEDINA, OH
