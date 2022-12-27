Milwaukee writer's days as a CIA lawyer inspire hit Netflix series 'The Recruit'

Adam Ciralsky has been a successful writer and filmmaker for two decades. But it's the job he had before that that catches people by surprise.

"In talking to people over the years, when you say you were an attorney at the CIA, they're like, 'The CIA has attorneys?'" Ciralsky said in an interview in a coffeeshop in his hometown of Milwaukee.

"It’s also such an unusual position. … As a lawyer, your job is obviously to make sure that people are compliant with the law. At the CIA, you work for an organization that, by its very charter, is breaking the law in every country in which it operates. And what you’re trying to do in the course of doing that they’re adhering or abiding by U.S. law."

Ciralsky's time with the CIA — he was hired in 1996, right out of law school, and worked for the agency till 2000 — was the inspiration for "The Recruit," the new hit Netflix series starring Noah Centineo.

Centineo plays a young lawyer who, after just a few days with the agency, finds himself down the rabbit hole with a case involving graymail (a threat to reveal classified information) and a dizzying number of life-or-death situations.

"People may not know what it’s like to work for the CIA, they do know exactly what it’s like to go into that first job and feel like you’re in over your head, you don’t understand the office politics," said Ciralsky, whose Milwaukee-based production company P3 Media co-produced the series.

Noah Centineo plays newbie CIA attorney

In its first three days on Netflix, "The Recruit" episodes racked up 52.3 million viewing hours, making it the third most-watched show on the streaming service for the week (behind the megahits "Wednesday" and the "Harry & Meaghan" docuseries).

"The Recruit" has some potent talent behind it. In addition to Centineo — a rising star thanks to the "For All the Boys I've Loved Before" Netflix movies and a scene-stealing role in the summer comic-book movie "Black Adam" — the series is written by Alexi Hawley, the writer and showrunner on ABC's "The Rookie." And it's co-directed and produced by Doug Liman, whose smart, fast-paced action-movie credentials include "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," "The Bourne Identity" and "Edge of Tomorrow."

"The Recruit" is Ciralsky's first foray into dramatic series television, as one of the show's executive producers, but he has more than two decades of award-winning TV experience on his résumé, from "60 Minutes" and "NBC Nightly News" to the documentary "The Somali Project."

At the same time, Ciralsky has been doing longform journalism for publications like Vanity Fair, where he's still a contributing editor.

"And those pieces, almost all of them, would be optioned for television," he said. "And the trajectory of how that would go was disappointing, to say the least, if not infuriating."

Forming a company to control his content

The reason: In an ecosystem layered with agents, managers and entertainment lawyers, nothing would result from the deal, or what would result would be siphoned off to benefit others.

"If you’re a director or an actor, you get a lot of love from agencies," Ciralsky said. "It makes sense in that case. But if you’re a content creator — at this point, where content is the growth engine of Hollywood — the longer you stay involved in the project, I think it leads to better monetization for the person who’s responsible for turning out that content. And a better product. …

"So the idea in creating P3 (Media) was, what if we got venture backing and did micro spending, spend a certain amount of money. I would do the stories, I’d film them at the same time. I started doing that about four, five years ago. But the idea was we would own the (intellectual property) throughout the life cycle, from print to television or film."

P3 Media was launched in Milwaukee, with local private equity backing, in 2018. Not long after, the company signed its first big contract: a first-look deal for scripted television with Disney. The deal was expanded in 2020.

Today, Ciralsky, who went to University School of Milwaukee, has an office on the Disney lot, in the Hollywood giant's old animation building. He was involved in "The Recruit" from Day 1, visiting the set (the series was shot in Montreal during the pandemic), reading and filing notes on every script, watching every edit, and screening the daily footage.

But he and his company are based in Milwaukee. In fact, he's been working from his hometown since 2007, seven years after he left the CIA.

Being in the Midwest, he said, “keeps me completely grounded. And I think it affects how I write and what I write. My way into things is not born of having discussions with people who are of the exact same mindset. … It’s a competitive advantage, being here.”

Inverting the spy-genre dynamic

Staying grounded and outside the Hollywood echo chamber also has helped Ciralsky focus on feeding what he sees as the "incredible hunger for great IP (intellectual property) that's well executed."

The idea of making graymail the heart of "The Recruit" is a reflection of that focus and, Ciralsky believes, is the key to the series' success.

Usually, a show centered on spies and spycraft makes the hero a superhero working for an omniscient network of cloak-and-dagger types. Having the central character the new guy who's still learning how to navigate the office's politics flips the genre's formula.

"Lots of spy thrillers have the all-knowing, all-powerful CIA," Ciralsky said. "This one has the very knowledgeable and powerful asset who’s graymailing the CIA, and that inverts the dynamic."

The series' early success is a vindication of their approach, Ciralsky said. So has been Netflix's support: The streaming service hosted two premiere events, one in Los Angeles and another in Washington, D.C., where the CIA brass were invited to the screening. Ciralsky called that "an amazing vote of confidence."

There's no word yet on whether there'll be a second season for "The Recruit." But Ciralsky said the show's success so far "will accelerate projects that are already going" forward. P3 Media has a half-dozen projects in the works, he added.