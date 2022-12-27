ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

thelevisalazer.com

FLETCHER ISSUES SECOND MESSAGE ON NEW BUILDINGS, NEW TAXES FOR LAWRENCE SCHOOL SYSTEM

Building a Better Future for the Students of Lawrence County:. An Overview of the Current Draft of the District Facilities Plan. (This article is the second of a series that will cover topics pertaining to planning, remodeling, building, and financing school facilities in Lawrence County. The articles will be published during the months of December and January.)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County Schools names new superintendent

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools has named a new superintendent. According to a Monday evening Facebook post, Board members selected Kent Campbell, current principal at West Perry Elementary School, as the next superintendent of schools. Campbell succeeds Jonathan Jett, who announced his retirement earlier this fall, effective December...
thelevisalazer.com

Anyone in Louisa want a BOE position?

VACANCY FOR THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION SEAT IN DISTRICT #4. Application and residence verification link included. A vacancy will exist on the Lawrence County Board of Education as of December 31, 2022, in the District #4 Seat formerly held by D. Heath Preston. The unexpired term for this seat is set to end on December 31, 2024. The Board will proceed to appoint an individual to fill this seat for the unexpired term pursuant to KRS 160.190 and Board Policy 01.3.
LOUISA, KY
wymt.com

Man killed in Rowan County crash

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash Wednesday morning in Rowan County has left a Fleming County man dead. Around 7:30, 911 dispatch started getting calls about a serious crash on Flemingburg Road near the intersection of Old Hilda Road. When emergency crews got to the scene, they found two...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Clyde Evans, 84, of Fort Gay, WV

Clyde Evans, 84, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Clyde was born January 14, 1938 in Webb, WV to the late Harless and Gracy Jane (Chaffin) Evans. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children Barbara McGinnis and Brian Keith Evans; and siblings Harless Evans, Jr., Ruby Williams, Pauline Edwards, Lillian Dillon, Lucille Mills, Maxine Furdham, and Curtis Evans.
FORT GAY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

Tammy Jackson, 64, of Louisa, KY

Tammy Jackson, 64, of Louisa, KY passed away on December 23, 2022. Tammy was born September 6, 1958 in Louisa, KY to the late Charles William and Nancy Eileen (Scott) Fitzgerald. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Portia Murphy and Barbara Lowe and her brother Allen Fitzgerald.
LOUISA, KY
thelevisalazer.com

TOLSIA BEATS WEST CARTER IN AFTERNOON MATINEE

Olive Hill, Ky. — Tolsia Girls went on the road and beat West Carter 64-58 Wednesday afternoon to improve to 4-3 on the season. Autumn Block eyes a free throw in a recent game. Autumn Block led the Rebels with 29 points, Kerigan Salmons tallied 19 points, Emily Artrip...
OLIVE HILL, KY
hwy.co

The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel

Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
DINGESS, WV
thelevisalazer.com

Tanner Allan Adkins, 2, of Prichard, WV

Tanner Allan Adkins, 2, of Prichard, WV went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Tanner was born December 21, 2020 in Cincinnati, OH to David Tyler Adkins and Destiney Price. Tanner was a sweet, loving boy. He was kind and loved to play with his...
PRICHARD, WV
thelevisalazer.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE HOLIDAY CAN BE A CHALLENGING TIME FOR PEOPLE IN RECOVERY

Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) is reminding people that treatment is available 24/7/365 (even on the holidays) The New Year’s Eve holiday can be a challenging time for people in recovery from substance use disorders, especially those who are newer to recovery. As we prepare to ring in 2023, Addiction...
LOUISA, KY
WOWK 13 News

Sprinkler pipe bursts at Kentucky school

FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK)—Officials are cleaning up after part of a sprinkler system burst in a Kentucky school on Sunday. Russell Independent Schools Superintendent Sean Horne said that the sprinkler pipe burst at Russell McDowell Intermediate School in Flatwoods. He says the school system is working with ServPro to clean up since Sunday night.
FLATWOODS, KY
wymt.com

Boil Water Advisory in effect for all of Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An entire county in our region is under a boil water advisory until further notice. Officials with the Martin County Water and Sanitation District posted the notice on their Facebook page Monday night. The recent deep freeze caused issues for all customers in the district,...
Ironton Tribune

The man with the golden gun

On Wednesday, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless got a Christmas present early from his staff… a .22 lever action Henry Golden Boy rifle. The rifle was wrapped up in festive red paper and yellow crime scene tape. Todd’s Sporting Goods owner Todd Gillespie presented the present to the sheriff...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

