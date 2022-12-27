Read full article on original website
FLETCHER ISSUES SECOND MESSAGE ON NEW BUILDINGS, NEW TAXES FOR LAWRENCE SCHOOL SYSTEM
Building a Better Future for the Students of Lawrence County:. An Overview of the Current Draft of the District Facilities Plan. (This article is the second of a series that will cover topics pertaining to planning, remodeling, building, and financing school facilities in Lawrence County. The articles will be published during the months of December and January.)
Perry County Schools names new superintendent
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools has named a new superintendent. According to a Monday evening Facebook post, Board members selected Kent Campbell, current principal at West Perry Elementary School, as the next superintendent of schools. Campbell succeeds Jonathan Jett, who announced his retirement earlier this fall, effective December...
Anyone in Louisa want a BOE position?
VACANCY FOR THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION SEAT IN DISTRICT #4. Application and residence verification link included. A vacancy will exist on the Lawrence County Board of Education as of December 31, 2022, in the District #4 Seat formerly held by D. Heath Preston. The unexpired term for this seat is set to end on December 31, 2024. The Board will proceed to appoint an individual to fill this seat for the unexpired term pursuant to KRS 160.190 and Board Policy 01.3.
Citizen Voice & Times & Clay City Times publish final issues this week
This week marks the end of an era in Estill and Powell Counties, as the Citizen Voice and Times and the Clay City Times newspapers have published their final issues, leaving a journalistic void that will loom large in both communities. Owner/Publisher, Teresa Hatfield-Barger broke the news to staff this...
NEW FEATURE for ’23 preview: ‘LAZER JEOPARDY: YOU PROVIDE THE QUESTIONS’
Here’s the first installment on our New for ’23 Feature designed to allow local and not so local viewers to ask questions they want answers for in this year of the general assembly meeting and the governor’s race taking place. Plus, the talk and smell of higher taxes fill the air in Lawrence County.
‘We need to replace every single line in our system’: People in Martin County upset with persistent water issues
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Martin County are upset after a recent cold streak froze pipes and caused major water issues throughout the county. Harold Loughery, who lives near Inez, said he and his neighbors have been without water for days. “Emergency management did a handout, and people like...
Man killed in Rowan County crash
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash Wednesday morning in Rowan County has left a Fleming County man dead. Around 7:30, 911 dispatch started getting calls about a serious crash on Flemingburg Road near the intersection of Old Hilda Road. When emergency crews got to the scene, they found two...
Drive-thru food distribution happening in Martin Co., Kentucky
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Food Bank is hosting a drive-thru food distribution Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Martin County, Kentucky. The event is happening at the Pigeon Roost Community Center in Lovely, Kentucky, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or until the distribution runs out of food, on Wednesday. Members of Facing Hunger […]
Clyde Evans, 84, of Fort Gay, WV
Clyde Evans, 84, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Clyde was born January 14, 1938 in Webb, WV to the late Harless and Gracy Jane (Chaffin) Evans. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children Barbara McGinnis and Brian Keith Evans; and siblings Harless Evans, Jr., Ruby Williams, Pauline Edwards, Lillian Dillon, Lucille Mills, Maxine Furdham, and Curtis Evans.
Tammy Jackson, 64, of Louisa, KY
Tammy Jackson, 64, of Louisa, KY passed away on December 23, 2022. Tammy was born September 6, 1958 in Louisa, KY to the late Charles William and Nancy Eileen (Scott) Fitzgerald. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Portia Murphy and Barbara Lowe and her brother Allen Fitzgerald.
TOLSIA BEATS WEST CARTER IN AFTERNOON MATINEE
Olive Hill, Ky. — Tolsia Girls went on the road and beat West Carter 64-58 Wednesday afternoon to improve to 4-3 on the season. Autumn Block eyes a free throw in a recent game. Autumn Block led the Rebels with 29 points, Kerigan Salmons tallied 19 points, Emily Artrip...
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
3 departments battle fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7 P.M. Dec. 27, 2022) – Cabell County dispatchers say a fire at a home in Lesage is now under control. There is still no word on if the home was occupied or if anyone was hurt. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Cabell County. […]
Tanner Allan Adkins, 2, of Prichard, WV
Tanner Allan Adkins, 2, of Prichard, WV went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Tanner was born December 21, 2020 in Cincinnati, OH to David Tyler Adkins and Destiney Price. Tanner was a sweet, loving boy. He was kind and loved to play with his...
Floyd County family celebrates Christmas despite being displaced due to July flooding
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July, flooding rocked much of the region and forced many families out of their homes. Now, nearly five months later, families are still staying in temporary housing. The Caudill family is one of many who are facing these circumstances. Pam Caudill, her two sons,...
NEW YEAR’S EVE HOLIDAY CAN BE A CHALLENGING TIME FOR PEOPLE IN RECOVERY
Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) is reminding people that treatment is available 24/7/365 (even on the holidays) The New Year’s Eve holiday can be a challenging time for people in recovery from substance use disorders, especially those who are newer to recovery. As we prepare to ring in 2023, Addiction...
Sprinkler pipe bursts at Kentucky school
FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK)—Officials are cleaning up after part of a sprinkler system burst in a Kentucky school on Sunday. Russell Independent Schools Superintendent Sean Horne said that the sprinkler pipe burst at Russell McDowell Intermediate School in Flatwoods. He says the school system is working with ServPro to clean up since Sunday night.
Boil Water Advisory in effect for all of Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An entire county in our region is under a boil water advisory until further notice. Officials with the Martin County Water and Sanitation District posted the notice on their Facebook page Monday night. The recent deep freeze caused issues for all customers in the district,...
The man with the golden gun
On Wednesday, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless got a Christmas present early from his staff… a .22 lever action Henry Golden Boy rifle. The rifle was wrapped up in festive red paper and yellow crime scene tape. Todd’s Sporting Goods owner Todd Gillespie presented the present to the sheriff...
Food pantry workers, food giveaway volunteers discuss need for food across the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At the New Hope Food Pantry in Hazard, volunteers are preparing for their weekly food giveaway. But those with the pantry said they must do more prep now that their clientele has grown exponentially over the last year. “In the last year, the need has gone...
