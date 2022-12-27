VACANCY FOR THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION SEAT IN DISTRICT #4. Application and residence verification link included. A vacancy will exist on the Lawrence County Board of Education as of December 31, 2022, in the District #4 Seat formerly held by D. Heath Preston. The unexpired term for this seat is set to end on December 31, 2024. The Board will proceed to appoint an individual to fill this seat for the unexpired term pursuant to KRS 160.190 and Board Policy 01.3.

