Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Related
Police: Robbery suspects trick Severn man into believing they found his lost dog
Police are looking for a group of five teenagers that allegedly assaulted and robbed a man. The suspects are accused of tricking the victim into believing that they had found his lost dog.
Thieves Steal Dog Poop Packages In Baltimore Neighborhood Revenge Prank: VIDEO
With package theft on the rise throughout Baltimore, a clever neighbor decided to give thieves a present they surely would not forget and captured one lucky thief on camera. The anonymous neighbor noticed that packages had been going missing throughout the Baltimore area, and decided to start leaving packages with dog poop out in the Stadium Area neighborhood, catching one thief in the act on their Ring doorbell camera.
fox5dc.com
Luxury car stolen from Ruth's Chris valet on Christmas: police
WASHINGTON - Two suspects stole a Mercedes-Benz from Ruth's Chris valet on Christmas, according to police. Metro Police said the thieves broke into a valet's key box at the Ruth's Chris Steak House on 21st and L streets NW on Christmas night. The pair stole a Mercedez-Benz and attempted to flee, striking a Mazda CX5.
USPS Offers $50K Reward After Maryland Letter Carrier Is Robbed In Downtown Silver Spring
A lucrative reward has been offered in Maryland for information that leads to the apprehension of a suspect who targeted a United States Postal Service letter carrier in downtown Silver Spring. Up to $50,000 is up for grabs for tipsters that help identify and locate a man wanted for robbing...
foxbaltimore.com
Police seek identify person in surveillance photos in reference to downtown homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is seeking to identify an individual seen in surveillance photos in reference to a shooting that took place in Downtown Baltimore. Police say the fatal shooting took place on Thursday at around 4:04 p.m., at 513 W. Mulberry Street said the department.
Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are asking the public to help them identify two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred on Monday. At around 5 pm on Monday, the two men were seen at the Mondawmin train station shortly after 22-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot and killed. In order to identify two individuals who were at the scene during the shooting, the homicide detectives are asking the public for assistance. One of the men was wearing all black, whereas the other wore blue jeans, a black coat, eyeglasses, a tan hoodie, and a The post Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
Wbaltv.com
Woman feels 'violated' after assault in Gambrills store, shares story to alert others
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A victim of anassault in Anne Arundel County shared her story exclusively with 11 News on Wednesday. A man is accused of spraying lotion on several women before inappropriately touching some of them. One of the women who said she was touched said she wants to...
wnav.com
19 Year Old Charged with Numerous Counts of Assault After Nearly Hitting Cops with His Vehichle
There was a police pursuit in Odenton yesterday, in which the suspect's car ended up being driven into a ditch after he tried to run over police who were chasing after him on foot and in cruisers, and after the suspect was thought to have been in a Target and Petco in the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre for reports that he inappropriately touched and sprayed an unknown substance on multiple women.19-year-old Jamir Rashed Madden is now in custody, and a bottle of lotion is undergoing analysis. Madden has been charged with multiple counts of assault, sex and traffic offenses. Police are looking for witnesses who believe they were in contact with Madden in a nearby Safeway and that Target and Petco are asked to call the police. Western District detectives are investigating, and the motive is still unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
foxbaltimore.com
BPD: Ghost guns recovered from search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Multiple ghost guns were recovered from a search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they performed the search and seizure warrant around 4:45 p.m. in the 400 block of North Rose Street. Inside the...
fox5dc.com
Questions remain after child shoots self with gun in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - How does a child grab hold of a gun and shoot themselves?. That's what police in Prince George's County are investigating after a kid was sent to the hospital Wednesday shortly after they discharged a firearm inside a Temple Hills apartment. Prince George's County police said...
Teen Carjacker Unable To Start Victim's Vehicle In Maryland, Caught Immediately
A Maryland carjacking suspect did not get far after being unable to start his victim's vehicle, authorities say. Messiah Jones, 18, was arrested just minutes after attempting to carjack a victim at gunpoint in the 2700 block of Lorring Drive in District Heights, according to Prince George's County Police. Jones...
Family heartbroken after hit-and-run kills father of four
BALTIMORE — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash needs your help to find the driver responsible.The victim is Delroy Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie."My brother had the kindest heart," his sister Hope Ben said. "He would give you the shirt off of his back. He was a brother, son, uncle and father of four."You just don't know the devastation that this has touched our entire family," Hope Ben said. "Hearts are literally broken."State police say Ben died after he was hit by a car near the intersection of I-97 South and Route 648 in Glen Burnie just...
foxbaltimore.com
Man dies in downtown shooting Thursday afternoon, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in downtown Baltimore Thursday Afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at 4:05 p.m. officers were sent to the intersection of Mulberry Street and North Greene Street to investigate a reported shooting. Once on the scene officers found,...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man who sprayed lotion on women in stores in Gambrills tried to flee from officers
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A 19-year-old man is in custody after spraying some sort of lotion on women inside stores in Gambrills, inappropriately touching some of the victims and trying to flee from police, Anne Arundel County police told 11 News. Jamir Madden, 19, of Laurel, was arrested Tuesday, county...
Nottingham MD
Vehicle damaged in Perry Hall road rage shooting, car stolen in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage shooting and a vehicle theft that were reported this week. At just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, two individuals were parked in their vehicles following a road rage incident in the 4600-block of Ebenezer Road in Perry Hall/Nottingham (21236). Someone in a red sedan then fired rounds at their vehicles.
Aberdeen Police advising of scam calls, number being used for money requests
Residents in Aberdeen are being advised to look out from scam calls from the Aberdeen Police Department as they think their number has been spoofed.
CBS News
Man killed in shooting after fight at gas station in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A man was killed in a shooting at a gas station in downtown Baltimore Thursday afternoon. Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Mulberry and North Greene streets. Police said a man was shot during a fight. He was taken to...
foxbaltimore.com
14-year-old allegedly assaults officer after rummaging through vehicles in Severn
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — A 14-year-old suspect allegedly assaulted a police officer after rummaging through vehicles with a group of people, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police say at about 1:00am on December 23, officers were sent to Citadel Drive and Trafalgar Road for a report...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
Comments / 0