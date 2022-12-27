ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Thieves Steal Dog Poop Packages In Baltimore Neighborhood Revenge Prank: VIDEO

With package theft on the rise throughout Baltimore, a clever neighbor decided to give thieves a present they surely would not forget and captured one lucky thief on camera. The anonymous neighbor noticed that packages had been going missing throughout the Baltimore area, and decided to start leaving packages with dog poop out in the Stadium Area neighborhood, catching one thief in the act on their Ring doorbell camera.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Luxury car stolen from Ruth's Chris valet on Christmas: police

WASHINGTON - Two suspects stole a Mercedes-Benz from Ruth's Chris valet on Christmas, according to police. Metro Police said the thieves broke into a valet's key box at the Ruth's Chris Steak House on 21st and L streets NW on Christmas night. The pair stole a Mercedez-Benz and attempted to flee, striking a Mazda CX5.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are asking the public to help them identify two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred on Monday. At around 5 pm on Monday, the two men were seen at the Mondawmin train station shortly after 22-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot and killed. In order to identify two individuals who were at the scene during the shooting, the homicide detectives are asking the public for assistance. One of the men was wearing all black, whereas the other wore blue jeans, a black coat, eyeglasses, a tan hoodie, and a The post Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
WASHINGTON, DC
wnav.com

19 Year Old Charged with Numerous Counts of Assault After Nearly Hitting Cops with His Vehichle

There was a police pursuit in Odenton yesterday, in which the suspect's car ended up being driven into a ditch after he tried to run over police who were chasing after him on foot and in cruisers, and after the suspect was thought to have been in a Target and Petco in the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre for reports that he inappropriately touched and sprayed an unknown substance on multiple women.19-year-old Jamir Rashed Madden is now in custody, and a bottle of lotion is undergoing analysis. Madden has been charged with multiple counts of assault, sex and traffic offenses. Police are looking for witnesses who believe they were in contact with Madden in a nearby Safeway and that Target and Petco are asked to call the police. Western District detectives are investigating, and the motive is still unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
ODENTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family heartbroken after hit-and-run kills father of four

BALTIMORE — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash needs your help to find the driver responsible.The victim is Delroy Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie."My brother had the kindest heart," his sister Hope Ben said. "He would give you the shirt off of his back. He was a brother, son, uncle and father of four."You just don't know the devastation that this has touched our entire family," Hope Ben said. "Hearts are literally broken."State police say Ben died after he was hit by a car near the intersection of I-97 South and Route 648 in Glen Burnie just...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies in downtown shooting Thursday afternoon, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in downtown Baltimore Thursday Afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at 4:05 p.m. officers were sent to the intersection of Mulberry Street and North Greene Street to investigate a reported shooting. Once on the scene officers found,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle damaged in Perry Hall road rage shooting, car stolen in Hillendale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage shooting and a vehicle theft that were reported this week. At just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, two individuals were parked in their vehicles following a road rage incident in the 4600-block of Ebenezer Road in Perry Hall/Nottingham (21236). Someone in a red sedan then fired rounds at their vehicles.
PERRY HALL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy