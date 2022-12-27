Read full article on original website
McDonald’s Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Holiday Drink That Customers Think Is ‘Better Than Starbucks’—Order It Before It Leaves Again!
McDonald’s fans are welcoming the return of the chain’s holiday favorite drink— the Peppermint Mocha— at select locations across the US this month. As reported by the Fast Food Post, this seasonal beverage will only be available for a limited time, and as seen on Twitter, some coffee lovers are even deeming it ‘better’ than the Starbucks equivalent. Here’s what we know:
Was Dumb Starbucks Actually Real?
Regardless of which part of the world we live in, when we wake up in the morning, most of us want only one thing: coffee. But who knows, maybe we're not actually doing the right thing. The University of Bath conducted a study and found out that we should have a cup of coffee after breakfast, not minutes after waking up because it can negatively affect "our metabolic and blood sugar control."
I tried 8 new Taco Bell menu items this year, and the best one was the cheapest
From the delicious 7-Layer Nacho Fries to the disappointing Beefy Melt Burrito, Taco Bell took plenty of risks with its menu this year.
McDonald's Menu Adds an Unusual Item (a New Kind of Sandwich)
McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report, at least in the U.S., tends to play it very safe with its menu and limited-time offers. Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King endlessly releases new, often super-weird, versions of its iconic Whopper and pioneered Chicken Fries, Satisfries, and the unique Mac n' Cheetos, McDonald's tends to stay basic.
Burger King Menu Adds Another New Whopper
When we think of Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report fast-food chain Burger King, there's usually one particular menu item that comes to mind -- the Whopper. The iconic quarter-pound grilled beef patty celebrated its 65th-anniversary last month by airdropping free Whopper app codes online and in New...
Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)
I hope you had a wonderful holiday season with your family and friends. Today, I'm going to show you all the best deals for the week at your favorite Costco store. Don't forget that a new instant saving is coming this week, so if you're looking to score some discounts, a new savings event will start on Wednesday, December 28th.
Taco Bell Menu Adds 3 New Takes on a Classic to Close the Year
The Christmas season is a busy time for fast-food chains. People are out shopping and they're looking for a quick, comforting meal so they can get back to gift buying. Most of the major fast-food chains limit their menu innovation during this period to focus on serving hoards of hungry people. McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report, for example, has its SZN of Savings promotion which focuses on offering deals rather than adding new menu items.
10 Coca-Cola Products You Can’t Buy Anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those...
McDonald's Is Selling Double Cheeseburgers for 50 Cents — Here's How to Snag the Deal
The offer is available through McDonald's SZN of Sharing promotion During this season of giving, McDonald's is gifting customers with daily discounts — and the latest offer is double the fun. As part of McDonald's SZN of Sharing promotion, fans of the Golden Arches can snag a double cheeseburger for just 50 cents on Thursday and Friday. Only available for purchase through the app, the double cheeseburger deal isn't the only offer to come from McDonald's this month. With different promotions swapping out every few days, the chain is...
I worked at Starbucks for 3 months before realizing I only made decaf coffee
This former barista had a latte to learn. A Starbucks worker named Cyd (who uses they/them/theirs pronouns) has made a shocking confession in a video going viral on TikTok. They had committed the cardinal sin of coffee lovers: mistaking decaffeinated coffee for a regular brew. “When I worked at Starbucks and accidentally made every drink decaf instead of blonde roast for 3 months because I got the buttons confused,” they wrote over the clip. Behind the text, Cyd mouthed the lyrics to “Mariners Apartment Complex,” by singer Lana Del Rey: “They mistook my kindness for weakness I f—ked up, I know that, but...
What Is Actually In 'The Superman' Burrito At Taco Bell?
Secret menu items have been popularized recently mostly on social media like TikTok and Reddit. The hashtag #secretmenu on TikTok has 1.1 billion views as of December 2022, with various "hacks" from Jersey Mike's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and more. On Reddit, one user asked the public what their favorite secret menu items, and a few answers included different drinks from Sonic and Jamba Juice, animal-style burgers from In-N-Out, and a cheesy gordita crunch from Taco Bell with a Dorito taco shell in place of the regular shell.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Grubhub reveals the most-ordered foods of the year, and the winner is …
When delivery soared during the pandemic, so did orders of comfort food favorites. Two-plus years later, they still top the list of Grubhub’s most-ordered dishes. Drumroll, please: Coming in at No. 1 is the burrito, jumping from the No. 8 spot in last year’s ranking. “Diners stuck to the comfort that layered gooey goodness brought directly to hearts, bellies and doorsteps,” Grubhub exclaimed poetically in its 2022 Delivered Report.
Delish
Panera Customer Discovers That Their Charged Lemonade Has More Caffeine Than 4 Espresso Shots
Caffeine helps many people power through work, late-night study sessions, and much more. But for one TikTok user, discovering just how much caffeine she was consuming in a drink she loves was an absolute shocker. In a recent TikTok video, user @sarahebaus revealed that she typically works out of local.
Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Popculture
Taco Bell May Be Adding Fan-favorite Item To Permanent Menu
Taco Bell's permanent menu may be expanding with the addition of a beloved seasonal offering. After first debuting in 2018 and only returning as a seasonal offering ever since, Nacho Fries may be returning to Taco Bell on a permanent basis soon. The move, revealed by Taco Bell CEO Mark...
Taco Bell Menu Tries Two New Takes on Mexican Pizza
If ever there was an example of a viral Taco Bell item, it's the Mexican Pizza -- after the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain removed it from the menu during the pandemic, a Change.org petition with over 175,000 signatures demanded its return. People commented online about the "travesty" and "outrage" of snatching away something that has been around in different forms since 1985.
Taco Bell Makes a Surprise Major Menu Addition
The majority of fast-food chains added some holiday menu items a few weeks ago. McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report added some seasonal flavors to its beverage menu, Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report rolled the Peppermint Frosty, and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report brought back its usual array of holiday drinks before the calendar even turned to December.
Chipotle Serves “Sour Cream Soup” to Customer Who Asked for Extra in Viral TikTok
Chipotle's getting hit hard on social media from irate customers complaining about the increased pricing of items offered by the fast-casual Mexican-fare chain. It's not difficult to see why: in 2021 there was an 8.1% increase in prices and in 2022, the cost of its offerings jumped up by another 10.5%.
TikTok Is Roasting a Customer Who Pretended Not to Receive a Giant Instacart Order
The convenience of having things delivered to us in this modern age can't be understated. Delivery systems have evolved far past Amazon packages and pizza, and people can now even receive groceries and local supplies on their doorstep without having to leave their homes using services like Instacart. On the one hand, Instacart can be a great boon to people with disabilities who need essential items, or for those who are confined to their houses during global pandemics.
Taco Bell Has an Answer for Chipotle's Most Popular Menu Item
Chipotle (CMG) - Get Free Report quietly took over the top spot among Mexican fast-food chains by using a very different recipe (so to speak) from its chief rival Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell. Basically, the newer player in the quick-serve/fast food/fast casual space decided that prices were not going to be its driving factor. Instead, Chipotle built its menu around the idea of using well-sourced, more natural food.
EatThis
