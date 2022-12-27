Regardless of which part of the world we live in, when we wake up in the morning, most of us want only one thing: coffee. But who knows, maybe we're not actually doing the right thing. The University of Bath conducted a study and found out that we should have a cup of coffee after breakfast, not minutes after waking up because it can negatively affect "our metabolic and blood sugar control."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO