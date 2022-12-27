ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Police: Man at IHOP with axe, knife charged with armed robbery

By Clayton McMahan
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nE5fV_0jvaOGMV00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have made an arrest in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Christmas Eve at the IHOP on Coldwater Road in Fort Wayne.

At approximately 12:54 p.m., police responded to a call of an armed robbery suspect at the IHOP located at 4403 Coldwater Road.

Police received preliminary information that the suspect, 41-year-old Ian Bazur-Persing, was armed with an axe and a knife, had the manager at knifepoint and was robbing the restaurant.

After officers arrived, the suspect fled the scene, and was soon apprehended while still armed with the axe and knife, according to police.

Police say IHOP recovered all stolen money from the incident.

Bazur-Persing received a preliminary charge of armed robbery.

