This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• Allen County Public Health will resume its influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at the health department, 219 E. Market St., Lima, in January and February. The clinic will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2; Monday, Jan. 16; and Monday, Feb. 20.
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in central Ohio, this restaurant serves fantastic sushi. Customers love their spicy scallop roll, cherry blossom roll (a California roll topped with tuna, avocado, spicy crab salad, crunch, and a special sauce), and super crunch roll (a deep fried roll with white tuna, snapper, crab, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, and spicy sauce). They also have delicious chicken teriyaki and udon noodle bowls (customers especially enjoy the tempura udon, which comes with shrimp tempura on the side). If you have room for dessert, check out the tempura ice cream.
WKYC
‘I was caught off guard’: Ohio man shares heart attack experience to help others keep heart health in mind
COLUMBUS, Ohio — "I thought I was pretty healthy actually. This was quite a surprise." For Jeffrey Goodman, 55, that surprise was a heart attack. “I wasn't doing anything strenuous,” he said. Over the summer he was mowing his lawn on a ride-on mower when felt chest pain...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Mt. Gilead resident donates quilts
On Nov. 22, little Miss Cora Lantini, marched into OhioHealth Marion General Hospital in her pink princess high heels to celebrate her third birthday with her mom Kinzie of Galion and grandma Kim Porter of Mt. Gilead. Cora had a rough start on Nov. 22, 2019, when mom went into...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
SPCA: Reward offered after dogs found skinned in Allen County
LIMA, Ohio (WCMH) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of someone who allegedly skinned two dogs, then left them on the side of the road in northwest Ohio. In a Facebook post, the Ohio SPCA and Human Society asked the public’s help after two skinned dogs were found Saturday […]
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
Rocky road comes to end for Ottawa chocolatiers
OTTAWA — Hunt Brothers Homestyle Baking and Candy Shop in Ottawa, Ohio, is closing its doors on December 31, 2022. Established in 2014 the business ran by Jason Hunt has decided to close the brick and mortar store located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Ottawa. According to Facebook...
Galion Inquirer
‘Pickle Drop’ to be held in Galion
GALION- It seems like there’s constantly something new and clever occurring in Galion. The opening of 2023 will be no different. This Saturday night is the first annual New Year’s Eve “Pickle Drop,” nicknamed in honor of the annual Pickle Run Festival that transpires each summer at Heise Park.
1 taken to hospital in I-71 N crash in Medina County
Traffic is being stalled after a crash along I-71 northbound in Medina County Friday evening.
O Holy Night: Christmas Eve in a Licking County warming shelter
Tahnee and her fiancé sat in the parking lot of the Kroger in Pataskala, running the engine for a bit, then turning it off – they only had a quarter tank. They huddled together, calling any shelter in central Ohio to see if they could take them and their cat Little Miss. The wind blew hard against the side of their truck, rocking it in the cold. Their white pick-up in the white parking lot, it’s almost as if they weren’t there.
Woman killed in Upper Sandusky
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — Police responding to reports of an armed man inside an Upper Sandusky Dollar Tree store Sunday afternoon arrived to find a female store employee dead. According to a social media post from the Upper Sandusky Police Department, officers were dispatched to the store shortly before 4:30 p.m. when someone reported the man was waving a weapon in the store.
Bucyrus traffic stop turns into drug bust
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wednesday afternoon traffic stop in Bucyrus turned into a drug bust, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office reported that at 4:05 p.m., it joined the Bucyrus Police Department in pulling over a vehicle on East Oakwood Avenue near the intersection of Faustina Avenue. The driver, Aubrey […]
WHIZ
Licking Co. Sheriff Issues Alert to Citizens
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be on the alert for an escaped inmate. 38-year-old Jacob Davidson escaped Thursday night from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus. Davidson was transferred to the facility December 20. He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
Lima News
Teens For Christ reportedly terminates two employees
LIMA — Teens for Christ has reportedly terminated two employees who were placed on administrative leave in July, according to a brief letter sent to donors Friday. The letter did not name which employees were terminated, and board members did not immediately return a call from The Lima News to confirm the terminations Friday afternoon.
‘Very bright spirit’: Ohio teen gets flu, dies in less than a week
Abbie Hauler was a helper, an artist and an incredibly supportive friend and sibling.
Economists Say Gov. Mike DeWine's Proposed Expansion of Mental Health Services Will Pay for Itself
In spending $85 million, Ohio could reduce poverty
hometownstations.com
Lima Police remind people not to discharge firearms on New Year's and to follow new fireworks law
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department asks that people celebrate the new year in a safe way. The LPD reminds people that it is illegal to discharge a firearm straight up into the air at any time, even when celebrating the arrival of a new year. Bullets still come back down with enough force to cause harm to others or damage property.
