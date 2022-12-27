Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Jackson appears to be heading for another absence, setting up Tyler Huntley for a fourth straight start in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Mark Andrews and Demarcus Robinson have dominated targets and catches over the past three weeks with Huntley at quarterback.
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
Derrick Henry (hip) 'definitely' out Thursday for Titans
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (hip) will not play Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, per Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com. Kuharsky says Henry "definitely" will be inactive Thursday night as the Titans rest up for their Week 18 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars that will determine the AFC South winner and a playoff bid. Fourth-round rookie Hassan Haskins is expected to have a large role as the lead back in place of Henry. Julius Chestnut should handle some touches as well.
Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts (shoulder) doubtful for Week 17's contest versus Saints
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is doubtful to play in Week 17's game against the New Orleans Saints. Hurts appears unlikely to suit up in Week 17 after he was held to limited practice with his shoulder injury. Expect Gardner Minshew to see another start under center against a New Orleans' defense allowing 16.2 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Hurts is ruled out.
Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable for Jacksonville's Week 17 matchup
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable to play in Week 17's game against the Houston Texans. After limited practices with a toe injury, Lawrence was listed as questionable. In a matchup versus a Houston team allowing 14.2 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Lawrence to score 18.1 FanDuel points.
Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
Colt McCoy (concussion) will not play in Week 17, David Blough to start at quarterback for Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough will start in Week 17's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Blough will make his first start for the Cardinals after Colt McCoy experienced concussion symptoms on Friday. The Falcons currently rank 18th (23.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks. On 184 career pass...
Alvin Kamara (quad/personal) will play in Saints' Week 17 matchup versus Eagles
According to head coach Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (quad/personal) will be available for Week 17's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara will suit up in Week 17 despite missing two practices with a quad injury and for personal reasons. In a matchup versus a Philly unit allowing 20.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Kamara to score 15.9 FanDuel points.
Saints list Chris Olave (hamstring) as questionable in Week 17
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) is questionable for Week 17's contest versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Olave appears closer to a potential return from a one game absence after he logged limited practices with his hamstring injury. Expect Rashid Shaheed to see more targets against an Eagles' secondary allowing 25.8 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Olave is out.
DeVante Parker (concussion) out for Patriots' Week 17 contest
New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) will not play in Week 17's contest against the Miami Dolphins. Parker will sit out his third straight game with a concussion. Expect Jakobi Meyers to see more targets in Week 17's matchup versus a Miami unit allowing 27.4 FanDuel points per game to receivers.
New England's Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) questionable for Week 17's matchup versus Miami
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 17's game against the Miami Dolphins. After three limited practices, Stevenson is trending towards the right side of questionable. In a potential matchup versus a Miami defense giving up 20.9 FanDuel points per game to running backs, numberFire's models project Stevenson to score 14.8 FanDuel points.
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (ankle) questionable for Week 17
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jeudy is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Chiefs on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to see 6.3 targets against Kansas City. Jeudy's Week...
Antonio Gibson (knee/foot) ruled out for Washington's Week 17 matchup
Washington Commanders Antonio Gibson (knee/foot) will not play in Week 17's game against the Cleveland Browns. Gibson will be held out in Week 17 after he was unable to practice with knee and foot injuries. Expect Brian Robinson to see a feature role against a Browns' defense allowing 24.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
Packers' Christian Watson (hip) questionable for Week 17
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) is questionable for Week 17's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Watson returned to practice on Friday, logging a limited session in his first practice participation of the week. He has been officially listed as questionable to face Minnesota. Watson's current Week 17...
Julio Jones (knee) questionable for Tampa Bay's Week 17 matchup
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable to play in Week 17's game against the Carolina Panthers. After three limited practices, Jones' availability is currently in question versus his division competitors. In a matchup versus a Panthers' defense giving up 29.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, expect Russell Gage to play an increased role in Week 17 if Jones is out.
Kansas City's Mecole Hardman (abdomen) remains out in Week 17
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) will not play in Week 17's game versus the Denver Broncos. Hardman will sit out his eighth straight game with an abdomen injury after he suffered a setback on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Denver unit allowing 19.8 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, expect Kadarius Toney to see more targets.
3 FanDuel Defenses to Target in Week 17
Selecting a defense is never the most glamorous part of fantasy football. It often goes overlooked for the more fun positions that people want to watch and root for during the game. The good news is that if our opponents aren’t putting too much thought into their defense, we can gain an advantage with some research. So let’s dig in and try to identify some defenses that could be in a good position to score fantasy points this week.
Hayden Hurst (calf) fully participates in Cincinnati's Thursday practice
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) fully practiced on Thursday. Hurst is expected to return from his three game absence after he logged a full session on Thursday. In a matchup versus a Buffalo Bills' unit giving up 6.4 FanDuel points per game to tight ends, numberFire's models project Hurst to score 4.8 FanDuel points.
Arizona's James Conner (illness) absent on Thursday
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (illness) did not practice on Thursday. After consecutive missed practices with an illness, Conner's Week 17 availability could be in limbo. Expect Keaontay Ingram to see more touches in Arizona's backfield against an Atlanta Falcons' defense allowing 20.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs if Conner is unable to suit up.
Damien Harris (thigh) not listed on Patriots' Week 17 injury report
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (thigh) is available for Week 17's game against the Miami Dolphins. Harris is expected to return after New England's running back was held out four games with a thigh ailment. In a matchup versus a Dolphins' defense ranked 20th in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Harris to score 6.6 FanDuel points.
