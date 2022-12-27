ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania rent has reportedly dropped in 2022

By Bill Shannon
 3 days ago

(WTAJ)– Rent has dropped in Pennsylvania in 2022, a new report shows.

After two years of steady increases, rental prices are starting to decrease.

A team of analysts found that in the second half of 2022, rental prices dropped by nearly 10% in some states. Even with that decline, though, the average price of a one-bedroom apartment is still up 22% since 2020.

Pennsylvania’s average rent reaches $985. That includes a 17% increase in the past year, but a -3% since this past summer.

Florida and Wyoming are the two states where rent has increased the most since 2020. Rental prices have increased by 37% in Florida and 34% in Wyoming in the last two years. Maine and Rhode Island are the states where rent has decreased the most over the previous six months. Rent has dropped 9% in Maine and 7% in Rhode Island since June.

Comments / 11

evil white bitch
3d ago

Don’t know where you got that information but it’s not true everything has gone up and it’s going to keep going up thanks to the government.That’s why there’s so many homeless people can’t afford to survive. I see families in my city all the time that are homeless with little children and it breaks my heart

