ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident

(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.

Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Celebrating New Year's Day safely. Updated: 6...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Effingham Radio

Shootings Across Southern Illinois Possibly Linked

Police across southern Illinois are investigating a series of drive-by shootings. The incidents happened across several towns in Williamson County early Saturday morning. Investigators suspect the same person or group of people are responsible. No injuries were reported, but several properties were damaged in the shootings.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
HERRIN, IL
KFVS12

Police investigating series of drive-by shootings

JACKSON and WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Major Case Squad and several police departments are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the shootings happened during the early morning hours of Saturday, December 24 in Marion,...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Gary Inman – Service 1pm 12/30/22

Gary Inman of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation for Gary Inman will be 11 to 1 Friday at the funeral home.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
kbsi23.com

2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after they sold sheriff’s detectives Fentanyl pills, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Over the past several weeks, drug detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received information and complaints about a Paducah man selling counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl in an around McCracken County.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars. On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.
PADUCAH, KY
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Police Investigating Armed Robbery

(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is continuing it’s investigation into an armed robbery that took place last week at the Rhodes 101 Store on West Columbia Street. Leiutenant Chris Bullock says they are currently looking for four suspects. Bullock says the investigation continues. We asked him how much they...
FARMINGTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy