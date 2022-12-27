ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Crews respond to Providence rollover

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Providence.

Crews responded to the corner of Eddy and Blackstone streets around 9 a.m. and found the car on its roof.

No word on any injuries at this time.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 6

william allen
2d ago

more proof RI drivers do as they want and no law enforcement doing their job to slow down the laws don't apply attitude in this state eg tint illegal tires outside fenders illegal speeding illegal passing on right illegal crossing double yellow lines illegal watch people break these laws daily with law enforcement watching not one ticket

Reply(1)
2
 

