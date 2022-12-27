Governor Mike Parson (R) appointed a familiar name in state government as Missouri’s next attorney general. The governor announced the appointment of Andrew Bailey in late November. Mr. Bailey has been serving as general counsel for the governor’s office. Bailey will be sworn-in as Missouri’s next attorney general on January 3, around the time outgoing attorney general Eric Schmitt is sworn-in to the U.S. Senate in Washington. Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners the transition is going well. He says consumer protection will be a key part of his AG office, noting he’s been working on the rural Missouri Gygr-Gas issue at the governor’s office. Mr. Bailey also says Josh Devine will serve as Solicitor General and that D. John Sauer will remain in his office as Deputy Attorney General for Special Litigation:

