Nicole Galloway reflects on her time in office as Missouri Auditor and run for governor
To hear the Show Me Today interview with State Auditor Nicole Galloway (16:23), click below. Missouri is about to get a new state auditor, as Democrat Nicole Galloway leaves office and Republican Scott Fitzpatrick takes over. Prior to becoming State Auditor, Galloway served as treasurer for Boone County and before...
Last Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri set to depart
JEFFERSON CITY — The last Democratic statewide official in Missouri wrapped up her tenure as state auditor this week saying her work helped uncover hundreds of millions of dollars that were mismanaged, wasted or stolen. Nicole Galloway, who has served in the watchdog post since 2015, said investigations undertaken...
Audio: Second District State Representative elect, Mazzie Boyd, prepares to take office on January 4, 2023
Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton has been preparing to become Second District State Representative. Boyd has some legislative experience from when she worked with Donald Trump in Washington, D. C. She says there is an orientation for state representatives, but it does not teach someone how to be a legislator. Boyd...
Senate-Elect Hopes To Prevent Foreign Missouri Farmland Ownership
FILE - Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz delivers opening remarks during the start of the annual legislative session on Wednesday, Jan, 5, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo. The Missouri Senate remained divided over a congressional redistricting plan Tuesday, Feb. 8 as a filibuster from conservatives pushing for an aggressively Republican map carried on through a second day and Democrats raised concerns that they were being treated unfairly. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
(AUDIO): Missouri’s next Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses transition on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
Governor Mike Parson (R) appointed a familiar name in state government as Missouri’s next attorney general. The governor announced the appointment of Andrew Bailey in late November. Mr. Bailey has been serving as general counsel for the governor’s office. Bailey will be sworn-in as Missouri’s next attorney general on January 3, around the time outgoing attorney general Eric Schmitt is sworn-in to the U.S. Senate in Washington. Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners the transition is going well. He says consumer protection will be a key part of his AG office, noting he’s been working on the rural Missouri Gygr-Gas issue at the governor’s office. Mr. Bailey also says Josh Devine will serve as Solicitor General and that D. John Sauer will remain in his office as Deputy Attorney General for Special Litigation:
Missouri court sides with Planned Parenthood over Medicaid reimbursements
On Wednesday, a Missouri court ruled that the state must reimburse Planned Parenthood organizations after the state previously refused to pay for non-abortion health services for Medicaid customers.
Will Missouri voters get a prez primary or return again to the Stone Age?
I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat. – Will Rogers. The recent announcement that the Democratic Party finally was yanking the first-in-the-nation punch bowl away from the Iowa presidential caucus and giving it to South Carolina for 2024 seemed to challenge Will Rogers’ wisdom.
Missouri GOP renews push to limit transgender athlete participation in school sports
There have been more bills prefiled for Missouri’s 2023 legislative session regarding transgender athletes than there are transgender athletes currently competing according to their identity in public schools. Republican lawmakers in both the House and Senate have combined to file 10 bills seeking to restrict the ability of transgender minors to play in youth sports. […] The post Missouri GOP renews push to limit transgender athlete participation in school sports appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
Missouri ‘school choice’ bills to watch in 2023
Often framed as ways to increase “school choice” for families, proposals to spread charter schools to more of the state, let students more easily transfer to public school districts they don’t live in or receive financial support for private school tuition and homeschooling aren’t new. The post Missouri ‘school choice’ bills to watch in 2023 appeared first on The Beacon.
New MO Law to Make Sleeping on State Land a Crime
Photo courtesy of Missouri State Parks, Department of Natural Resources. (MISSOURINET) – A new Missouri law beginning next month makes sleeping on state land a crime. Alisa Nelson reports.
Missouri Could Be First To Execute Transgender Person
Missouri could execute the first transgender person in U.S. history next week. Alisa Nelson reports.
Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County.
POTOSI — Nineteen years after Scott McLaughlin stabbed, strangled and raped an ex-girlfriend in St. Louis County, the state of Missouri is set to put McLaughlin to death. It would be the state's third execution in nine months, a marked increase from recent years. Unless the courts or Gov....
Safety expert says Missouri has some of worst gun laws in nation
SAN FRANCISCO — Giffords Law Center Local Policy Director Allison Anderman says Missouri has the fourth weakest gun laws in the nation, and Kansas is not much better, at number six. Anderman said Missouri has steadily weakened its gun laws over the past couple of years. “Enacting permit less carry where people can carry guns […]
Michigan, Minnesota Among States Democrats Move to Rewrite State Voting Laws After Midterm Wins
Democrats are moving to implement new voting laws at the state level following their midterm wins, according to The New York Times. Democratic governors and state legislators have expressed plans to push automatic voter registration, voter pre-registration for minors, an expansion of early and absentee voting and criminalization of election misinformation, according to the NYT. The party retained most of its governors in the 2024 election and maintained its hold over several key state legislatures, creating a clear path to instating many of its favored voting policies.
Is It Really Illegal to Be Homeless in Missouri in 2023? Kind Of
There are a lot of new laws about to go into effect in Missouri. One is a little more controversial than others. Perhaps you've heard that it's about to become illegal to be homeless in Missouri, but is it really true? The answer is complicated. As is usually the case,...
We get the representation we deserve
And that is not a good thing. Which version? Of either. Just asking. Teachers are busy teaching children to survive active shooters in school. I guess we could arm kids with Bibles to throw at a school shooter?. yeppers, nothing says the good book like a glock!! “thout shall always...
Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Campaign Finance: Oh, really?
161339 12/27/2022 Truth in Campaigns Rex Sinquefield 232 Kingshighway Blvd St Louis MO 63108 Entrepreneur 12/27/2022 $25,000.00. C161339 12/28/2022 Truth in Campaigns J &J Ventures Gaming of Mo. LLC 120 South Central Ave Clayton MO 63105 12/28/2022 $10,000.00. [Emphasis added]. Well then.
