St. Louis restaurant closed, employees without pay after cold weather causes burst pipe
ST. LOUIS — The Shaved Duck was closed Thursday, and its employees had no income after cold weather caused a pipe burst. The flooding forced the barbeque restaurant in St. Louis to temporarily close its doors due to the extensive damage left behind. "The restaurant will be closed indefinitely...
This local bar helps promote Dry January all year
ST. LOUIS — Sans Bar STL makes dry January fun all year. Sans Bar Mastermind Annie O’Donoghue is fresh off an alcohol-free (AF) holiday party at Kingside Diner in Clayton. She shares mocktails and AF drinks worthy of New Year’s Eve 2022. Keep up with AF events...
KMOV
‘We had nothing’: Metro East complex leaves senior citizen tenants without power & heat during cold weekend
Granite City, Il. (KMOV) -A holiday nightmare at a Metro East senior living facility is over. Electricity has been fully restored at Town and Country Apartments in Granite after elderly tenants told News 4 they were left without power and heat since Christmas Eve. “We were left on our own,”...
This Very Limited Time Pop-Up Bar In St. Louis Is On Wheels And Adults Only
I wish I had heard about the North Pole Night Cap sooner. Because it's just the kind of cool pop-up bar experience I'd really enjoy. For me, it's not in the cards this year. However, if you're itching to wrap up your Christmas holiday with some cocktails and a quick getaway to St. Louis, this rolling pop-up bar might just be your thing.
KMOV
North County 5th grade artist sells drawings at local gas station to make his Christmas wish come true
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -11-year-old, Jubri Wilson, is using his love of art to make money to provide for himself and family. “I wanted to by some hot chocolate the first time,” says 5th grade artist, Jubri Wilson. The 5th grader goes to the local library to illustrate drawings...
What You Are Doing About It? Free Food for Kids 18 and Under, Thursday Night Homeless Outreach, ’80s and ’90s Hip Hop Night
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Southwest Moves 7,000 Pieces of Luggage in St. Louis to a 'Secure' Warehouse
The carrier is working to reunite people with their baggage, but there's a huge backlog
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
The hidden gem of Missouri: Hidden Valley snow tubing
WILDWOOD, MO—Hidden Valley’s Polar Plunge Tubing Park is officially open. Hidden Valley is without a doubt St. Louis’s hidden gem. Snow tubing is similar to sledding, but better. There is no need for sleds because they supply each rider with unique tubes that are fast, safe, and comfortable.
St. Louis area New Year’s Eve events
ST. LOUIS – As we transition into the new year, several events are taking place for adults and families to enjoy. Here’s a list of several can’t-miss events as 2022 comes to an end. Winterfest New Year’s Eve in Downtown St. Louis. Winterfest in downtown St....
What You Are Doing About It: Noon Year’s Eve, Yoga Buzz, and New Era Fitness
ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. The Missouri History Museum will make sure partiers of all ages and bedtimes can ring in New Year’s 2023. Saturday, December 31. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. CST. Missouri History...
Masks urged: High St. Louis area COVID transmission rates
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Masks are recommended for people indoors and for high-risk populations, according to the City of St. Louis Health Department. COVID-19 transmission rates are high, but the level of the virus in the community is in the medium range. This could be an issue as many...
stlmag.com
13 St. Louis dining trends to watch in 2023
Remember when you tasted your last real tomato in, oh, say mid-September? After that, tomatoes started tasting like a spongy slice of Styrofoam. Well, they still don’t taste like they do in July, dripping and ruby red, eaten over the kitchen sink to catch the juices that splurt out gloriously. But compared to the limp, pale rings of vegetal mediocrity we got for three seasons in the past, the quality of fresh tomatoes has really upped the game, from fast-food outlets to fine-dining establishments. The exquisite stack salad at Napoli III, for instance, included a tomato that tasted of July, even though we ate it in October.
Bold Prediction: St. Louis City Sewer System Collapses
Looking ahead to St. Louis in 2023
2022 in Review: St. Louis Made Excellent Weed Snacks
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
St. Louis mayor authorizes guaranteed income program
Mayor Tishaura Jones has approved a plan for St. Louis to move forward with a Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program.
KSDK
South St. Louis apartment building without heat
C.Q. Tran Properties apartment complex in south St. Louis has been without heat all winter long. One resident explains he is also without electricity.
St. Louis Police graduation taking place Thursday evening
St. Louis Police will welcome 13 new officers to the force Thursday night.
Missouri History Museum Brings Clara Brown's Story to Life on Friday
The free, family-friendly event features local storyteller Mama Lisa
