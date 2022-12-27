Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after evidence of ‘rodent activity’ foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville store hours: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Country Club, Duval County restaurant cited for violationsDon JohnsonDuval County, FL
Orange Park High School student arrested for second sexual battery charge, family speaks outZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Florida pilot reports five silent 'blacked-out' objects moving in formationRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
87-year-old driver dead after being hit attempting a turn onto Blanding Boulevard, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash on Blanding Boulevard this afternoon proved fatal for one driver. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an accident on State Road-21 (Blanding Blvd) and Ovella Road at just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. An FHP accident report states that a car traveling...
JFRD: No one hurt in house fire in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said no one was injured a house fire in Northwest Jacksonville on Friday morning. Crews responded to the 5200 block of Fredericksburg Avenue at 9:25 a.m. JFRD said the fire started in the kitchen and firefighters are removing damaged items...
5 hurt in crash on I-10 near Baldwin, authorities say
BALDWIN, Fla. – Five people were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, authorities said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. According to troopers, two vehicles were involved, and an SUV flipped. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told...
Crews extinguish fire at paper mill in Fernandina Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire was extinguished at a paper mill in Fernandina Beach Thursday morning, according to the Fernandina Beach Fire Department. At 8:04 a.m. on Dec. 29, units from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to a report of a commercial structure fire at WestRock, located at 600 N. 8th Street.
Driver fails yield to ambulance, causing collision
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle crashed into an ambulance in Putnam County. Troopers say that around 3:40 p.m., the vehicle stopped at the intersection of State Road 20 and Gordon Chapel Road in Hawthorne. The driver then failed to yield the right of way...
Driver cited after vehicle vs. ambulance crash in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver has been cited after failing to yield for an ambulance, resulting in a crash in Putnam County Thursday. FHP says around 3:45 p.m., a van was traveling northbound on Gordon Chapel Road and stopped at a stop sign at State Road 20.
Jacksonville man arrested for starting fire in dumpster in Orange Park
A Jacksonville man was arrested Tuesday for setting fire to a Waste Pro USA dumpster. He faces charges of vandalism of $1,000 or more, deputies said. Jacksonville man arrested for starting dumpster fire at Waste Pro USA in Orange Park, deputies say.Photo byGetty Images.
Jacksonville firefighters responding to house fire in Durkeeville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a house fire in Durkeeville. JFRD said the fire is happening in the 1500 block of 5th Street. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax is headed to the area to get more information.
Man, 18, shot at Orange Park Athletic Association after basketball game fight has died, police say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The 18-year-old man shot Wednesday afternoon after a fight during a basketball game at the Orange Park Athletic Association has died, police say. The Orange Park Police Department identified the man who died as Drew Allan Wright III. OPPD said Wright died early Thursday morning.
18-year-old shot at Orange Park Athletic Association dead, no arrests yet
Jacksonville, Fl — An 18-year-old man who was shot Wednesday afternoon at a basketball court in Orange Park has died. Drew Allan Wright III, passed away early this morning in the hospital, according to Orange Park Police. He had been shot once in the abdomen. A group of men...
Police: One in life-threatening condition after shooting near Orange Park Athletic Association
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — UPDATE: Man shot during fight at Orange Park basketball court dies. The Orange Park Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting near the Orange Park Athletic Association. Police say a victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. OPPD says the...
Arrest made in Jacksonville father of 3′s February murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After 10 months of agony, an arrest has been made in the murder of Darnell Wilson. The 44-year-old father of three was shot and killed in his home on Roanoke Boulevard in February. Thirty nine-year-old Tamar Way was arrested in connection to Wilson’s death. He is...
Jacksonville man accused of filming men in bathroom at Home Depot on Atlantic Blvd
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after he told police he filmed people in the men's bathroom at Home Depot on Atlantic Boulevard, according to report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. According to a police report, a JSO officer spoke with two people in the appliance section...
Man found dead in locked vehicle on Jacksonville’s Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to Van Buren Street on Monday evening to investigate a report of an unresponsive person. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office, investigators located the man inside a locked vehicle on the property near the intersection of East 4th Street. Fire rescue personnel determined the man had died.
Police: Ponte Vedra man arrested after woman jumps from balcony to escape
PALM COAST, Fla. — A Ponte Vedra man was arrested in Palm Coast Monday after he allegedly beat a woman who had a no-contact order against him, police said. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says the victim reported being punched and strangled by the man. She fought him off...
SUV crashes into home in Arlington, family says it was 'freak accident'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An SUV crashed into a home in Arlington Monday afternoon, leaving one woman in the hospital. The car was seen partially inside of a home in the 450 block of Millard Court East. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department says the driver was taken to the...
Photos: Commercial fire in Fernandina Beach
Fire at WestRock Units observed industrial equipment ablaze at West Rock paper mill. (City of Fernandina Beach)
Nassau deputies release hospital bed photo of father, 81, accused of shooting daughter
CALLAHAN, Fla. — A father was arrested Tuesday night after deputies say he shot his daughter in Callahan. Robert Hall, 81, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, deputies said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. As of Friday, he had not yet been booked into the Nassau...
JSO: Woman found dead at Gate Station on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead at a Gate Station Sunday night on Busch Drive. According to detectives, a bystander found the unresponsive woman and called police. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene. Police said that the woman...
Jacksonville man arrested on Christmas Eve for threatening victim with firearm, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested in Green Cove Springs on Christmas Eve on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, deputies say.
