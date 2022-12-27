Read full article on original website
Related
How Many People Go Missing in National Parks Every Year? The Numbers Are Pretty Shocking
There's nothing more peaceful than disconnecting with a trip to any of the U.S. National Parks. However, many of them have lead to unfortunate disappearances. Yes, hiking is a fun, relaxing sport, that can be safe, if it's done right. But exploring the great outdoors can lead to a wide range of disasters.
Threats From Climate Change Lead to Federal Protection of the PNW's Iconic Whitebark Pine
Native to the PNW is the iconic whitebark pine — it's one of many trees that thrive in the cold, damp weather throughout the west coast's mountain ranges. They provide food to grizzly bears and squirrels, and habitats for various mountain-dwelling birds. Unfortunately, though, climate change, wildfires, an invasive beetle, and a deadly fungus have posed a major risk to their populations. That's why it was recently granted federal protection by the Endangered Species Act (ESA).
At the COP15 Biodiversity Summit, Leaders Sign 30x30 Deal to Protect Nature — and Ourselves
After nearly two weeks of meetings, the UN’s annual biodiversity conference, COP15, came to a close on Dec. 19, 2022. And at the end of the conference, parties from all across the world agreed to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which sets various targets for improving humanity’s relationship with nature, which should therefore improving biodiversity — and life on Earth for us humans.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Keystone Pipeline Facts and Myths — Do You Know the Difference?
Recently, a leak in the Keystone Pipeline caused thousands of barrels of oil to spill into a creek in Kansas, causing immense environmental damage. Yet somehow, the construction of pipelines remains a controversial topic. The internet can cause misinformation to spread quickly, which can lead to confusion about what’s true...
The U.S. EPA Is Targeting PFAS in Food Containers
The U.S. EPA is currently involved in a major lawsuit that — depending on the results — would be huge for both environmental and human health. Together the Center for Environmental Health (CEH) and Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) are suing Texas-based container company, Inhance, for violating the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). It brings to light that a wide range of food containers contain forever chemicals, including highly poisonous PFAS.
The Klamath River Restoration Project Is Working to Remove Dams and Help Local Tribes
Klamath Tribes are set to receive $500,000 in order to help with restoration projects along the Klamath River, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Interior. The funds will focus on assessing and planning restoration activities for 5 miles of the Upper Williamson River. Article continues below...
A Brazilian Oil Company Is Putting the Amazon River’s Unique Coral Reef in Danger
Coral reefs are not only gorgeous to the human eye — they're vital ecosystems. And sadly, many of them are dying out, far beyond the Great Barrier Reef. The little-known Amazon River reef is extremely unique, and is home to various walks of marine life. But scientists are concerned that a Brazilian oil company may be putting it in danger, as drilling for oil would devastate the Amazon reef.
The Desalination Process Gives Us Freshwater — at a Huge Environmental Cost
Freshwater is a resource so much of life on Earth needs. Unfortunately, it's not an infinite resource, and so many people around the world struggle to have their basic needs met without access to it. As a way to remedy this problem, many may suggest desalination: removing salt from seawater and converting it to freshwater.
Why Are Blue Whales Endangered? How the Biggest Animal on the Planet Could Become Extinct
Currently, the blue whale is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Why are blue whales endangered when they are the biggest animal on the planet?. Sadly, despite this fact, they aren’t immune to the threats created by humans. Keep reading to learn more about...
Climate Change May Be Coming for Christmas Tree Farms — Ho Ho, No
While climate change might not take away your Christmas joy, it might take away your future Christmas tree. Over the last 10 years, increasing numbers of Christmas tree farms in Canada, and northern U.S. states, have reported significant crop losses due to floods, extreme heat, and drought. Yes, that's right — climate change is coming for your Christmas trees. And based on the path we're going, it's most likely going to get worse in years to come.
Construction Has an Immense Environmental Impact — and the Industry Must Change
We all know that construction can be annoying. Listening to drills and hammers at the crack of dawn is never fun or appreciated. Not only is it frustrating, but these noises are actually bad for wildlife. Which might get you thinking: How does construction affect the environment? If the sounds...
Buying a Home With a Cesspool Could Put the Environment (And Your Wallet) At Risk
A cesspool is essentially yesterday's septic tank — an antiquated waste system that dates as far back as ancient Rome. However, it’s not fit for modern-day waste removal, due to its high maintenance costs and negative environmental impact. There are many risks to consider when buying a home with a cesspool, which is a good reason to consider other options.
Why Environmentalists Are Criticizing 3M's New Pledge to Stop Manufacturing PFAS
You may best know 3M makers of Post-its, but the company is actually a massive conglomerate responsible for producing many other products. And one of those is PFAS, better known as forever chemicals — and 3M just announced that it will stop manufacturing and making PFAS by 2025. Article...
World’s Largest Cultivated Meats Production Facility to Open in North Carolina
It seems as though we may actually be making waves in transitioning from traditional animal meat. While plant-based meats are on the rise, cultivated meat is, too. In fact, cultivated meat company, BELIEVER, is set to open the world's largest facility of its kind in Wilson, North Carolina. With the ability to produce several thousand tons of cultivated meat, it could seriously make a difference in meat aisles across the southeastern U.S. state, once it's up and running.
The Case of Propylene Glycol: Here's Why Is It's Banned in Europe
Synthetic liquid propylene glycol is banned in Europe, but it's still commonly used in the U.S. This is just one example of how U.S. chemical regulations pale in comparison to Europe. For some reason, many toxic chemicals in the U.S. remain unregulated and under-researched. But why is this the case?
EPA Finds 85 Companies Responsible for Contaminating New Jersey's Passaic River
New Jersey residents are painfully aware of the ongoing problems plaguing the Lower Passaic River. The iconic East Coast waterway has been heavily polluted for several decades now. But at the end of last week, the EPA found more 85 companies responsible for it. They hope to charge each company more than $150 million for the Passaic River cleanup.
EPA Tackles Pollution by Tightening Truck Emission Restrictions
Earlier this year, in March 2022, Biden proposed a rule that tackles the problem with truck pollution. And the restrictions themselves were a little ambitious, the EPA has implemented new truck emission restrictions. This will heavily reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, which are known to cause heart and respiratory problems. As...
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 0