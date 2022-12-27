While climate change might not take away your Christmas joy, it might take away your future Christmas tree. Over the last 10 years, increasing numbers of Christmas tree farms in Canada, and northern U.S. states, have reported significant crop losses due to floods, extreme heat, and drought. Yes, that's right — climate change is coming for your Christmas trees. And based on the path we're going, it's most likely going to get worse in years to come.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO