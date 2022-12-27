Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
5 Reasons Chris Jones Deserves DPOYChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Chiefs Pro Bowl SnubsChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Milder December temperatures continue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows near 30. Conditions are partly sunny Friday with highs in the low and mid-40s. Highs will reach the upper 40s Saturday and mid-50s for New Year’s Day. Rain is likely Monday, which will be Kansas City’s next impact...
KMBC.com
Cool and calm Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's cooler and calmer Friday but that will change over the New Year's Eve weekend. Highs Friday will reach the mid-40s, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the low 50s Saturday and mid-50s for New Year’s Day. Rain is likely Monday, which will...
Kansas City ties high temperature record one week after winter storm
On Thursday, the temperature in Kansas City reached 68 degrees, tying the Dec. 29 record set in 1947, according to the National Weather Service.
KMBC.com
Winter warmup Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clouds will increase Wednesday, with highs in the upper 40s. A strong south wind will continue through Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-50s Thursday, with a partly sunny sky. Highs will reach the mid and upper 40s Friday and stay there through Sunday. There...
KMBC.com
Wednesday slated to be even warmer!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are mostly clear and windy Tuesday night with lows near freezing. Clouds will increase Wednesday, with highs in the upper 40s. A strong south wind will continue through Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-50s Thursday, with a partly sunny sky. Highs will reach...
KMBC.com
Even warmer in Kansas City Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A strong wind will make Thursday even warmer than Wednesday in Kansas City, but a front moves through Thursday night. Highs Thursday could reach the low 60s, with 35 mile-per-hour winds. Snow in Colorado moves through eastern Kansas and Nebraska, which could impact travel plans...
KMBC.com
A few light flurries, slippery surfaces possible Monday to start the week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — *NOTE: Due to technical difficulties, an updated video forecast is unavailable at this time. Here is the latest nine day forecast. We haven't quite reached the end of our cold snap, but we can see it from here. A light wintry mix is possible overnight...
Kansas City natural gas bills surge amid cold snap, rate increases
Kansas City natural gas customers are seeing Spire Energy bills double over what they paid last year due in part to two recent rate increases.
treksplorer.com
Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri
Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
Thousands in KC without water after weather causes frozen pipes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lot of people are suffering the same dry spell. Thousands of renters in the metro don’t have running water because their pipes frozen and burst in the cold weather. A lot of homes, including rentals, don’t have water service after frigid temperatures caused their pipes to freeze and fail. Since […]
New Year’s Eve in Kansas City: 10 events to ring in 2023 this weekend
If you're planning to ring in 2023 on New Year Eve this weekend, there are dozens of events and parties scheduled in the Kansas City area.
KMBC.com
Cass County dogs rescued from the cold taken in by St. Louis shelter
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — 29 dogs rescued from a property near Pleasant Hill last week in the dangerous cold are now at the Humane Society of Missouri's headquarters in St. Louis. KMBC 9 Investigates has profiled the property several times since August, profiling conditions of dogs chained to trash, rubbish, and debris. Last Thursday, deputies executed a search warrant at the property along Roush Road in rural Cass County as temperatures reached below zero.
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World
Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
KMBC.com
Southwest Airlines says it expects to return to normal operations on Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southwest Airlines has been working on getting back on track in Kansas City and across the country after around 16,000 canceled flights nationwide. On Thursday, the airline said it - finally - anticipates having its holiday travel woes under control. Severe winter weather disrupted air...
KMBC.com
Southwest flyers face another day of cancellations, delays at KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the last 24 hours, Southwest Airlines has canceled 100 flights out of KCI. The travel horror stories are endless. "It’s clear that the system is very broken right now," said Dan Owen, who drove 20 hours from Phoenix after his flight was canceled three days in a row.
‘It’s devastating’: Kansas City drill team loses equipment to water damage
The KC Marching Falcons are trying to regroup after water damaged most of their equipment.
plattecountylandmark.com
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
Popular Westport business reopens a year after devastating fire
A Kansas City art studio and milkshake bar called Creative Culture reopened for business a year after a fire gutted the Westport building.
Fire forces 3 people out of house Wednesday afternoon in KCMO
Three people escaped a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged their house in east Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Travelers rush to rental cars amid Southwest flight cancellations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lot of travelers are turning to the roads after Southwest cancelled dozens of flights in and out of Kansas City early this week. Employees and travelers said lines snaked around the rental car center at KCI early Tuesday morning. By midafternoon, it was nearly empty of travelers.
Comments / 0