Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Milder December temperatures continue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows near 30. Conditions are partly sunny Friday with highs in the low and mid-40s. Highs will reach the upper 40s Saturday and mid-50s for New Year’s Day. Rain is likely Monday, which will be Kansas City’s next impact...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Cool and calm Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's cooler and calmer Friday but that will change over the New Year's Eve weekend. Highs Friday will reach the mid-40s, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the low 50s Saturday and mid-50s for New Year’s Day. Rain is likely Monday, which will...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Winter warmup Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clouds will increase Wednesday, with highs in the upper 40s. A strong south wind will continue through Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-50s Thursday, with a partly sunny sky. Highs will reach the mid and upper 40s Friday and stay there through Sunday. There...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Wednesday slated to be even warmer!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are mostly clear and windy Tuesday night with lows near freezing. Clouds will increase Wednesday, with highs in the upper 40s. A strong south wind will continue through Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-50s Thursday, with a partly sunny sky. Highs will reach...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Even warmer in Kansas City Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A strong wind will make Thursday even warmer than Wednesday in Kansas City, but a front moves through Thursday night. Highs Thursday could reach the low 60s, with 35 mile-per-hour winds. Snow in Colorado moves through eastern Kansas and Nebraska, which could impact travel plans...
KANSAS CITY, MO
treksplorer.com

Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri

Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Cass County dogs rescued from the cold taken in by St. Louis shelter

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — 29 dogs rescued from a property near Pleasant Hill last week in the dangerous cold are now at the Humane Society of Missouri's headquarters in St. Louis. KMBC 9 Investigates has profiled the property several times since August, profiling conditions of dogs chained to trash, rubbish, and debris. Last Thursday, deputies executed a search warrant at the property along Roush Road in rural Cass County as temperatures reached below zero.
CASS COUNTY, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Southwest flyers face another day of cancellations, delays at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the last 24 hours, Southwest Airlines has canceled 100 flights out of KCI. The travel horror stories are endless. "It’s clear that the system is very broken right now," said Dan Owen, who drove 20 hours from Phoenix after his flight was canceled three days in a row.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed

The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Travelers rush to rental cars amid Southwest flight cancellations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lot of travelers are turning to the roads after Southwest cancelled dozens of flights in and out of Kansas City early this week. Employees and travelers said lines snaked around the rental car center at KCI early Tuesday morning. By midafternoon, it was nearly empty of travelers.
KANSAS CITY, MO

