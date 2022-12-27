Read full article on original website
Virginia woman killed in fiery crash in Fauquier County
Police said the woman, 50-year-old Anna M. Frye, of Bealeton, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus west on Route 651 around 11:30 p.m. in Fauquier when the crash occurred. Police say Frye failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree before her car caught fire.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
Renovations spark fire inside Loudoun County home’s walls
A home in Loudoun County sustained hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage after a fire started in exposed insulation and spread into the attic.
WTOP
DC surpasses 200-homicide mark following separate shootings that killed 4
D.C. police are investigating four separate deadly shootings — the first of which marked the department’s 200th homicide investigation on Thursday. The first shooting happened in the 2700 block of 7th Street Northeast before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday. A police union spokesperson was the first to say this shooting marked the 200th homicide in the District this year, which a D.C. police spokesperson later confirmed.
15 displaced by apartment fire in Prince George’s County
CHEVERLY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management is attempting to aid 15 people displaced by an apartment fire in Cheverly. At 8:05 a.m., December 28, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to reports of a fire in the 6400 block of Landover Road. They discovered a fire in […]
'Big amount of blood' reportedly found in man’s car who went missing 'under suspicious circumstances'
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Police are searching for a 20-year-old father who reportedly disappeared "under suspicious circumstances" right before Christmas. According to the Prince William County Police Department, Jose Guerrero was last seen leaving his home in Woodbridge on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at about 8 p.m. His car was reportedly found two days later on Dec. 23, and police believe Guerrero "may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as endangered."
WUSA
How police in Fairfax County can now do blood transfusions in the field
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — When tragedy strikes at a crime scene, or when there's a bad crash on the highway, seconds count. That's why the new technology being used by Fairfax County Police may be able to save lives. "I think this is a game changer," said Officer Eric...
66-year-old man facing 3 felony charges after hostage, barricade situation in Herndon, Virginia
HERNDON, Va. — A barricade situation involving a 66-year-old man and another person in Herndon, Virginia ended Wednesday morning after a nearly 12-hour standoff with police. Officers with the Herndon Police Department responded to Hemlock Court, off of Herndon Parkway, around 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday after someone inside a home called them saying someone else inside had fired a gun.
20-year-old father in Woodbridge missing for a week, family seeks help
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — A heartbroken Prince William County family is pleading for help looking for their loved one, who is still missing a week after he was last seen. 20-year-old Jose Guerrero was last seen in Woodbridge around 8 p.m. on December 21. Police said he left his home on Lynn St. […]
Serial Bank Robber Busted Targeting Fairfax County Wells Fargo Branch, Police Say
It took members of the Fairfax County Police Department just hours to identify and locate a wanted Mercedes-Benz-driving bank robbery suspect from Maryland. Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, has been implicated in multiple bank robberies in the National Capital Region, according to members of the Fairfax County Police Department, who announced his arrest on Thursday, Dec. 29.
NBC Washington
Federal Agency Finds Fairfax County Fire Dept. Retaliated Against Ex-Battalion Chief
A federal agency has found the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department retaliated against a former battalion chief who complained that sexual harassment and discrimination against women was prevalent in the department. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said in a letter this month it supports Kathleen Stanley’s 2018 claim...
arlnow.com
ACPD: Gunshot fired during violent Lyon Park robbery
Arlington police are investigating a violent robbery in the Lyon Park neighborhood last night. The robbery happened around 11 p.m. on the 200 block of N. Wayne Street, in the area of the Washington and Lee Apartments, and resulted in gunfire and a serious injury. “At approximately 11:07 p.m. on...
Barricade, hostage situation in Fairfax ends after 12 hours with suspect in custody
A barricade situation with a hostage in the town of Herndon in Fairfax County ended after several hours with the suspect in custody.
alxnow.com
Woman assaulted and robbed near Braddock Road Metro station
A 38-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being robbed of cash near the Braddock Road Metro station on Dec. 19, according to Alexandria police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in 700 block of N. West Street. The victim was knocked down by a female suspect, who did not...
WUSA
Barricade situation going on for over 8 hours in Herndon, Virginia
A police spokesperson said a dad was holding his son hostage. WUSA9 was told the son is now out of the house and safe.
Aggressive Post-Christmas Westminster Blaze Causes $300K In Damage, Fire Marshal Says
A Carroll County home suffered extensive damage when an early-morning fire broke out on Tuesday morning. Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, a passerby alerted first responders from the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department of a blaze that sent smoke billowing through the air emanating from a two-story home on Bachmans Valley Road in Westminster.
WJLA
Police search for suspects who fired shots during Fairfax Co. car meet
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police are looking for suspects who fired shots into a crowd during a car meet in Fairfax County Tuesday night. The Fairfax County Police Department said officers responded to an incident in Bailey's Crossroads where they say someone began shooting a BB gun or pellet gun at officers.
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
72-year-old man hit by car, killed on Route 1 in Fairfax
Hampton is the 23rd person in Fairfax to be killed after being hit by a car so far in 2023. On this day in 2021, only 13 pedestrians had been killed after being hit by cars in Fairfax.
fox5dc.com
Mount Vernon post office may close
A busy post office branch at Mt. Vernon Plaza in Alexandria may be closing soon, according to a court filing last week. FOX 5's David Kaplan has all the details.
