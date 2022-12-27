PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Police are searching for a 20-year-old father who reportedly disappeared "under suspicious circumstances" right before Christmas. According to the Prince William County Police Department, Jose Guerrero was last seen leaving his home in Woodbridge on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at about 8 p.m. His car was reportedly found two days later on Dec. 23, and police believe Guerrero "may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as endangered."

