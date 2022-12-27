ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

DC News Now

Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash

ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
ANNANDALE, VA
WTOP

DC surpasses 200-homicide mark following separate shootings that killed 4

D.C. police are investigating four separate deadly shootings — the first of which marked the department’s 200th homicide investigation on Thursday. The first shooting happened in the 2700 block of 7th Street Northeast before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday. A police union spokesperson was the first to say this shooting marked the 200th homicide in the District this year, which a D.C. police spokesperson later confirmed.
WASHINGTON, DC
truecrimedaily

'Big amount of blood' reportedly found in man’s car who went missing 'under suspicious circumstances'

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Police are searching for a 20-year-old father who reportedly disappeared "under suspicious circumstances" right before Christmas. According to the Prince William County Police Department, Jose Guerrero was last seen leaving his home in Woodbridge on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at about 8 p.m. His car was reportedly found two days later on Dec. 23, and police believe Guerrero "may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as endangered."
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WUSA9

66-year-old man facing 3 felony charges after hostage, barricade situation in Herndon, Virginia

HERNDON, Va. — A barricade situation involving a 66-year-old man and another person in Herndon, Virginia ended Wednesday morning after a nearly 12-hour standoff with police. Officers with the Herndon Police Department responded to Hemlock Court, off of Herndon Parkway, around 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday after someone inside a home called them saying someone else inside had fired a gun.
HERNDON, VA
Daily Voice

Serial Bank Robber Busted Targeting Fairfax County Wells Fargo Branch, Police Say

It took members of the Fairfax County Police Department just hours to identify and locate a wanted Mercedes-Benz-driving bank robbery suspect from Maryland. Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, has been implicated in multiple bank robberies in the National Capital Region, according to members of the Fairfax County Police Department, who announced his arrest on Thursday, Dec. 29.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

ACPD: Gunshot fired during violent Lyon Park robbery

Arlington police are investigating a violent robbery in the Lyon Park neighborhood last night. The robbery happened around 11 p.m. on the 200 block of N. Wayne Street, in the area of the Washington and Lee Apartments, and resulted in gunfire and a serious injury. “At approximately 11:07 p.m. on...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Woman assaulted and robbed near Braddock Road Metro station

A 38-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being robbed of cash near the Braddock Road Metro station on Dec. 19, according to Alexandria police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in 700 block of N. West Street. The victim was knocked down by a female suspect, who did not...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Mount Vernon post office may close

A busy post office branch at Mt. Vernon Plaza in Alexandria may be closing soon, according to a court filing last week. FOX 5's David Kaplan has all the details.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

