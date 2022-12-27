ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Action News

Group breaks into New York school, survive massive blizzard

A man who identified himself as Jay broke into a school to help save people’s lives last week during last week’s historic western New York blizzard. The storm dropped several feet of snow amid hurricane-force winds. Jay left a note for the school apologizing for the break-in. "The...
ABC Action News

Dozens of volunteers come together to dig people out in East Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dozens of volunteers came together to dig out friends and neighbors in East Buffalo Thursday. Patti Thomas, of the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation, told 7 News that although roads are being plowed they have heard stories of elderly people snowed in. According to Lydia Dominick, Founder of Buffalo Gives, the goal was to clear sidewalks and driveways so residents could leave their homes.
